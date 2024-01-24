6 must-have food essentials for your big game-day party

CBS Essentials is created independently of the CBS News editorial staff. We may receive commissions from some links to products on this page. Promotions are subject to availability and retailer terms.

Amazon

Super Bowl 2024 is right around the corner, which means it's time to start taking stock on what you'll need to serve your guests for the big game. Thinking of all the food you're going to make and all the cooking tools and serveware that you'll have to buy may get to be overwhelming. That's why we decided to help by rounding up all the must-have food essentials you'll need for your big, game-day party, ranging from specialized chip and dip bowls to an extra-large air fryer.

Le Tauci chip and dip bowls, set of two

Amazon

One of the biggest problems when attending a party that serves chips and dip is that you often have to use a plate to eat the dish, which can get messy and result in you feeling like you have to wrestle with the dip to get it on the chip. Don't do that to your guests. Instead, splurge on these innovative bowls that have separate compartments for chips and dip as well as a handle for convenient transport.

Using these bowls will give your guests ample room to dip their chips and be able to put as much dip on their plate as they want without the plate feeling heavy, or the dip going everywhere. These bowls are particularly great for nacho cheese dip. The Le Tauci chip and dip bowls can also be reused for other foods, including soup and crackers and entrees that include different dishes, such as mashed potatoes with sausage.

Instant Vortex nine-quart air fryer with VersaZone technology

Amazon

Wings are one of the most popular dishes to serve at a Super Bowl party, so make sure you have the appliances in place to make a big batch of wings. This air fryer from Instant, the makers of Instant Pot, have your back. The air fryer has a nine quart capacity, making it able to cook up to eight servings. And depending on the temperature, it can take between 15 minutes to an hour to cook up a batch of wings (read the user manual for more detailed instructions).

The machine is also versatile enough to where it would make a great staple in your kitchen. In addition to air frying, this machine also bakes, roasts, broils, reheats, dehydrates and more. The Instant Vortex nine-quart air fryer has a 4.6-star rating on Amazon. One reviewer said this is "[the] perfect size for a whole chicken, meatloaf or large cuts of meats, [and] lots of chicken wings." Another customer wrote, "I love love love this air fryer. I got a large family and it helps really speed up the dinner process."

Lodge Chef Collection 19.5 x 10-inch cast iron reversible grill/griddle

Williams-Sonoma

If you can't grill outside, getting a griddle pan to cook up the perfect burgers and steak for fajitas is the next best thing. Lodge is widely known for producing quality cast iron products, and cast iron is one of best cooking materials to use for meats due to their ability to generate a crusty yet succulent sear.

This griddle pan can fit over two burners, allowing you to cook double the amount of patties at once, and is uniquely reversible (flip over the griddle to cook grill-line-free foods such as sausages and eggs). It's pre-seasoned, has a built-in drip tray on the griddle side and can also be used in the oven and over a fire.

Fanichi wood serving trays, pack of four

Amazon

Class up your party serveware this year by getting these pretty wood serving trays. They come in a pack of four, including two smaller platters that are great for serving pigs in a blanket and meatballs, while the larger ones are ideal for potato skins and wings. These can easily be repurposed for dinner parties or wine and cheese nights with friends and family. They are made of acacia wood, and because of that, must be washed by hand. If taken care of properly, these could last years to come.

The Fanichi wood serving trays boast a 4.6-star rating on Amazon. One reviewer wrote, "These looked great on the table with appetizers on them. Loved them. Great price."

Another verified customer said, "I got these for my daughter's bridesmaid luncheon. They worked beautifully and now I get to enjoy them every day."

Jasonwell rectangular inflatable container drink holder, two pack

Amazon

Getting an oversized cooler just for game day is an expensive investment, with some sporting a $100 price tag or higher. Unless you frequently host parties, it may make more sense to invest in something like the more affordable Jasonwell inflatable drink holder.

At just $18, this beast of a cooler is about four feet long and two feet wide, giving you plenty of space to cool drinks for yourself and your guests. It's also more convenient; you can plop this on top of a table, instead of having your guests bend down to procure drinks from a floor cooler. What's more, your purchases come with two inflatable drink holders.

The Jasonwell inflatable drink holder has a 4.5-star rating on Amazon. One reviewer said that "these were perfect for my party," adding: "It took five bags of ice to fill one tray, but it held a bunch of drinks on one side, and kept my fruit platters chilled on the other side... Comes with a pump and held air. WORTH IT!" Another customer wrote, "Used these several times for family gatherings. Great for beverages! Holding up well."

Lifver serving bowls, pack of four

Amazon

You can't have a Super Bowl party without dip, and lots of it. These serving bowls are perfect for holding large quantities of dips and shallow enough that it'll be easy for your guests to scoop out their servings. The Lifver serving bowls are made of porcelain, a nice step up from plastic, and conveniently come in a pack of four. Use these to serve your guacamole, salsa, seven-layer dip or buffalo chicken dip. These can be put in the dishwasher, and because of their sturdy material, can be used for years to come.

The Lifver serving bowls have a 4.7-star rating on Amazon out of more than 1,100 ratings. One reviewer said, "I bought these bowls for a party so I could put dips and salsas in them, and they worked and looked great! I have used them since for all kinds of stuff. They are a great size and very sturdy! Very happy with this purchase."