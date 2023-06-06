CBS Essentials is created independently of the CBS News editorial staff. We may receive commissions from some links to products on this page. Promotions are subject to availability and retailer terms.

It's a great time to upgrade to a new oven. The experts at CBS Essentials have rounded up the best ovens in 2023. We've consulted an appliance expert on how to shop for the best ovens, including standalone ovens and ranges that you can buy right now. Plus, we've sifted through tons of reviews on your favorite home appliance brands to find customer-loved smart ovens outfitted with the latest and greatest in kitchen tech.

Ovens can be expensive. We've found a wide variety of ovens to suit a multitude of budgets, including many ovens and ranges on sale now. No matter if you're buying an electric appliance or a gas appliance, this is your CBS Essentials guide to everything you need to know before you invest in a new oven or range.

Samsung smart Bespoke slide-in electric range, $1,599 (reduced from $2,300)

Samsung Flex Duo front control slide-in dual fuel range $2,999 (reduced from $3,800)

Samsung smart slide-in induction range, $2,599 (regularly $4,178)

What to consider before buying an oven or range

Appliance expert and repair tech Renae DuHaime told CBS Essentials that when buying an oven or range for the first time, consider your available space. "Measure the space so you know what will fit," DuHaime advised. "Most ranges are 30-inches wide, but not all spaces are created equal, so it's a good idea to measure just in case. You also want to look at the space to know what kind of range is able to be installed there (whether there is a hookup for gas, or if there is a 240v outlet for electric). Once you know what will fit in the space, you'll have a direction to begin."

DuHaime explained that you should also think about your lifestyle. "If you have small children or if you have pets that like to climb on countertops, a gas range wouldn't be a great option because an open flame can be dangerous. I always recommend the same thing for buying pretty much any appliance -- ignore all the bells and whistles, and shop based on only the features you know you'll use."

If you need a little direction selecting features, our appliance expert says there is one feature you should always look for. "The one feature I would suggest NOT passing up is steam cleaning," they said. "Steam cleaning is much gentler than the traditional self clean that most ranges have, which is extremely important! The traditional self clean gets extremely hot in order to burn off the food debris inside, but it also gets so incredibly hot that it's been known to damage parts of the range, or even cause a house fire if not done correctly.

Steam cleaning is not only a very effective cleaning method, but it's also much safer. It takes less time, uses less electricity, and is much less dangerous."

Should you switch from a gas appliance to an electric appliance?

To answer that question, you'll need to know what kind of hookup you have. "Buying what you have the hookup for is generally what makes the most sense," said DuHaime.

"If you have the option to choose, I will always go with electric. Gas ranges allow for better temperature control of the burners, and one big advantage is that you can use the cooktop even if the power goes out. But they are also more difficult to clean, much less energy efficient than electric ranges and the burners are less reliable than electric," they explained.

What is the difference between an electric range and an induction range?

"Electric ranges have an electric cooktop on the top and an electric oven on the bottom. Induction ranges have an induction cooktop on the top and an electric oven on the bottom," explained DuHaime.

"The difference between an electric cooktop and induction cooktop is the way they function. Electric cooktops use electricity to heat the coils of your burners, kind of like the filament in a lightbulb. Induction cooktops use electromagnetic currents to create a magnetic field, which then passes into your cookware to heat it. So, the key difference here is that electric cooktops heat the cooktop, whereas induction cooktops heat the cookware. This means that induction cooktops won't get hot unless the cookware touches it, making them the most energy efficient option (and much safer if you have small children or pets)."

The best electric ovens and ranges in 2023

Looking for an electric stove or the best electric range? How about a convection oven or an induction range? Shop our selections of top-rated kitchen appliances below.

GE freestanding electric convection range with self-steam cleaning

Best Buy

This freestanding GE electric range has a dual burner cooktop and an air-fry mode. It also features a fast preheat, a fifth element warming zone and a self-cleaning mode with steam clean.

"Bought this range over a month ago and I love it!" wrote a Best Buy customer who purchased the GE appliance. "The convection bake cooks nice and even, no burnt spots. The power boil is fast and great if you're short on time. It definitely heats up my food [more quickly] and more evenly than my old unit. Looks beautiful in my kitchen."

GE freestanding electric convection range with self-steam cleaning, $800 (reduced from $990)

Samsung smart slide-in induction range

Samsung

This Samsung induction range provides the visual appeal of gas cooking with the precision of induction cooking. This 4.6-star-rated smart range can be controlled via your smartphone or voice assistant. The appliance learns your cooking preferences and will recommend your most-used settings.

No air fryer? No problem. The Samsung smart slide-in induction range also includes a no pre-heat air fry mode.

Samsung smart slide-in induction range, $2,399 (regularly $4,178)

Samsung smart Instant Heat induction range

Samsung

According to Samsung, this Instant Heat induction cooktop gets hotter faster than Samsung's gas or electric cooktops. The appliance generates heat directly through your cookware for a quick, concentrated boost in temp. The appliance's induction burners feature instant temperature control for more precise cooking.

This 4.6-star-rated smart induction range can be controlled via smartphone or voice assistant.

Samsung smart Instant Heat induction range, $1,574 (reduced from $1,699)

Samsung smart Bespoke slide-in electric range



Samsung

Samsung's Bespoke line lets you customize the appearance of your kitchen. Color coordinate your refrigerator with this electric range. Choose from the colors "navy steel" and "Tuscan steel."

The fingerprint-resistant appliance features Samsung's fastest burner ever (3600 W). The five-burner cooktop includes dual- and triple-ring burners for cooking with different-sized pots and pans.

This gas cooktop and electric oven duo is fully Wi-Fi-connected and voice-enabled. Use your phone to monitor your cooktop and set and adjust the cook time and temperature of your oven through Samsung's SmartThings app.

Samsung smart Bespoke slide-in electric range, $1,499 (reduced from $2,300)

Samsung smart freestanding electric range with Flex Duo

Samsung

Samsung's Flex Duo lets you cook two dishes at different temperatures. The full oven can be split into two smaller units that can be heated independently.

This freestanding electric ranges features an air-fry function. It comes with an air-fry tray as well as a removable nonstick griddle.

The fingerprint-resistant Samsung smart range is fully Wi-Fi connected and voice enabled.

Samsung smart freestanding electric range with Flex Duo, $1,394 (regularly $1,500)

Amana freestanding electric range

Best Buy

This Amana freestanding electric range features a ceramic cooktop surface, an extra-large viewing window and a storage drawer to hold cookie sheets, pots and pans. The appliance includes a Shabbat mode.

"I love how it looks, how it bakes and how it cooks," wrote a Best Buy customer who purchased the Amana. "Features are great. Blended beautifully in my kitchen and it matched my countertops. Price met our budget."

Amana freestanding electric range, $500 (regularly $870)

LG smart Wi-Fi-enabled induction slide-in range



LG

This 6.3-cubic-foot capacity LG smart induction range is outfitted with LEDs that display power levels next to each cooking element. Its induction elements heat super quickly and offer even cooking.

This 4.2-star-rated range offers convection baking. Its heating element is mounted on the rear wall, instead of the bottom, for more even heat.

The entire device can be controlled remotely using LG's ThinQ App.

"We love the range. It boils water much faster than gas and the top is so easy to keep clean," wrote an LG customer who purchased the kitchen appliance.

LG smart Wi-Fi enabled induction slide-in range, $3,099

The best gas ovens in 2023



If you have a gas hookup, that means you likely need a gas stove. If you're not planning on upgrading or replacing your current gas stove with an electric or induction range (even though you really should), you may need help figuring out what kinds of gas stoves are the best fit for you.

The experts at CBS have found the best gas ranges in 2023. Many of these gas ranges from Samsung, LG, Viking and GE are on sale now.

LG smart true convection InstaView gas range with air fry

LG

This smart kitchen appliance features Wi-Fi connectivity. Knock on the range window to instantly view the progress of what's cooking.

This range can bake, broil, air fry, proof, convection bake, slow cook and more. Right now, it's on sale for $200 off at LG.

"We switched to gas from electric, and we are so excited about our new stove," wrote a customer who purchased the LG appliance from the LG site. "We love the air fry, and the convection is excellent. Everything we cook seems to cook so much quicker and the flavor of the food seems to be better also. So glad we switched to gas, and the stove has some amazing features."

LG smart true convection InstaView gas range with air fry, $999 (regularly $1,349)

Samsung Flex Duo front control slide-in dual fuel range

Samsung

This gas cooktop and electric oven duo is fully Wi-Fi connected and voice-enabled. Use your phone to monitor your cooktop and set and adjust the cook time and temperature of your oven through Samsung's SmartThings app.

The range features a smart dial, which intuitively learns your favorite range settings based on your cooking preferences. The appliance includes an air fryer mode. Air fry tray included.

Samsung Flex Duo front control slide-in dual fuel range $2,699 (reduced from $3,800)

Whirlpool freestanding gas range

Whirlpool via Best Buy

This 5.1-cubic-foot oven features four cooktop burners, two of which are ultra-fast 15,000 BTU burners.

"I'm a fan of Whirlpool because they were one of the first brands to start adding a steam clean option to their ranges, and they even have step-by-step instructions with photos on their website for how to steam clean your oven (even if your oven doesn't have a steam clean function)," DuHaime told CBS Essentials.

Whirlpool freestanding gas range, $828

Viking Professional 5 series freestanding gas convection range



Appliances Connection

This large-capacity, stainless-steel range features four cooktop burners and six cooking functions. Its convection technology circulates air throughout the oven for a faster cook time. It's also made to last with industrial-grade metal knobs for added durability.

Right now, you can get a 10% mail-in rebate when you spend more than $11,000 on Viking appliances. Plus, there's a buy-one-get-one deal for a free dishwasher, microwave or $1,000 allowance (on a purchase of $1,500 or more) when you buy a Viking appliance.

Viking Professional 5 series freestanding gas convection range, $5,129 (regularly $7,124)

Samsung smart slide-in gas range



Samsung

This smart front control slide-in range is fully Wi-Fi connected and voice-enabled. It features an air fry mode, a 22K BTU power burner for ultra-fast boiling and a six-cubic-foot oven.

Samsung smart slide-in gas range, $1,499 (regularly $2,399)

GE freestanding gas range

GE via Best Buy

The GE freestanding gas range features a locking oven door and a steam-cleaning function. The cooktop includes a 15,000 BTU burner for ultra-fast boiling.

"This stove is literally the best I've ever bought," wrote a Best Buy customer who purchased the freestanding range. "If you love grilling, making pancakes or hamburgers this is the stove for you. There are three different burner size for big to small pots," they said.

GE freestanding gas range, $650 (regularly $855)

