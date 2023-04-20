The ultimate Star Wars gift guide

CBS Essentials is created independently from the CBS News staff. We may receive commissions from some links to products on this page. Promotions are subject to availability and retailer terms.

Star Wars Day, aka May the 4th (as in, 'May the 4th be with you'), is right around the corner and it's a great time to treat yourself or the Star Wars fan in your life to some special Star Wars themed gifts. You can find a Star Wars themed version of just about anything, from popular board games to smart home devices, to help you celebrate Star Wars Day with your friends and family.

Whether you're looking to celebrate Star Wars Day on May 4 or looking for a birthday, Mother's Day, Father's Day or graduation gift for the Star Wars fan in your life, we've got you covered with this Star Wars gift guide. We've rounded up the top Star Wars gifts across a variety of price points, age groups and product categories so that you can find something for every Star Wars enthusiast on your list -- and don't worry, we've found plenty of The Mandalorian themed gifts for those who can't get enough of the Disney+ show.

Best Star Wars gifts

Explore Star Wars inspired kitchen gadgets, tech, lego sets, games and more to gift the Star Wars fan in your life.

Instant Pot Star Wars Duo Little Bounty (6 quart)

This Grogu-themed Star Wars Instant Pot Duo is a great gift for adult Star Wars fans. The Instant Pot Duo is a versatile kitchen device with 13 pre-programmed settings, including soup, slow cook, keep warm, pressure cook, steam and simmer. It's great for making easy, delicious dinners, and this special edition features an adorable Grogu design.

There are also Stormtrooper and Darth Vader designs available.

Instant Pot Star Wars Duo Little Bounty (6 quart), $100

American Tourists Star Wars luggage set

If you're shopping for a Star Wars fan and travel enthusiast, consider gifting this fun Star Wars themed luggage set.

The set includes an18-inch hardside carry-on suitcase and a 21-inch spinner that can be used as checked luggage. Both feature four multi-directional spinner wheels for easy mobility. They also come with a 10-year warranty against defects, so you can be confident in your purchase.

American Tourister Star Wars hardside luggage set, $120 (reduced from $210)

Monopoly: Star Wars The Mandalorian Edition board game

Monopoly is a fan-favorite board game, but this special edition version inspired by Star Wars The Madalorian season 2 can take the fun up a notch for the Star Wars fan in your life.

Fans can play as their favorite character from The Mandaloria season 2: The Mandalorian, Bo-Katan Kryze, Ahsoka Tano or Boba Fett. Each character has a special ability depicted on their Character card. Players can also battle Imperial enemies. including Stormtrooper, Dark Trooper and Moff Gideon.

This is a great gift option for Star Wars fans of all ages.

Monopoly: Star Wars The Mandalorian Edition board game, $19 (reduced from $45)

Funko Pop! Vinyl Star Wars 5-piece set

Funko Pops! are popular collectible figures modeled after beloved characters. This fun five-piece set includes Darth Vader, Stormtrooper, Luke Skywalker, Princess Leia and Chewbacca together with a built-in stand.

Funko Pop! Vinyl Star Wars 5-piece set, $30 (reduced from $70)

Amazon Echo Dot (5th generation) with Grogu stand



If you're looking for a useful tech gift to give your favorite Star Wars enthusiast, consider this Amazon Echo Dot bundle with a Star Wars Grogu-inspired stand. The recipient can use this Amazon smart speaker to control your home via voice commands, make calls hands-free, play music, set an alarm and more. Choose from three colors.

Amazon Echo Dot (5th generation) with Grogu stand, $73

Star Wars Jedi Survivor

You can also gift the latest Star Wars game, Star Wars Jedi Survivor. It's coming out April 28 -- just in time for Star Wars Day.

The game follows Cal's Journey, now that he has come into his own and grown into a powerful Jedi Knight. The game includes new Force abilities and lightsaber fighting styles, along with new planets and familiar frontiers in the Star Wars galaxy.

Star Wars Jedi Survivor is available for preorder now for PS 5, PC, and Xbox.

Star Wars Jedi Survivor (PlayStation 5), $70

Star Wars Jedi Survivor (Xbox), $70

Star Wars Jedi Survivor (PC), $70

'The Rise of Skywalker' Millennium Falcon Starship model building kit and minifigures

Build this model starship with 1,351 pieces. It comes with Finn, Chewbacca, Lando Calrissian, C-3PO and Boolio minifigures, and D-O and BB-8 Lego figures. The starship has rotating top and bottom gun turrets, two spring-loaded shooters, a lowering ramp and an opening cockpit. Recommended for ages 9 and up.

"The Rise of Skywalker" Millennium Falcon Starship model building kit and minifigures, $140 (reduced from $160)

'The Mandalorian' The Razor Crest exclusive building kit

This Lego Star Wars spaceship comes with minifigures of the Mandalorian, Greef Karga, Scout Trooper and the Child, plus an IG-11 Lego figure and weapons. The 1,023-piece set is ideal for ages 10 and up.

"The Mandalorian" The Razor Crest exclusive building kit, $140

