Stanley is having a rare sale for summer: Save up to 25% on water bottles and more

Stanley

We all know Stanley for its Quencher tumbler, an insulated cup so famous that earlier this year, fans camped out in front of Target stores to get their hands on limited edition versions of the water bottle. Those who only know the Quencher obsession may not realize that Stanley has been selling other products since 1913. These include other insulated water bottles, mugs, containers for food and even coffee makers for those on the go.

Right now, Stanley is having a rare sale on the products above, and more, for summer. The brand is offering savings of 25% off a wide range of products. The discount can be claimed when you enter the code "HELLOSUMMER" at checkout.

If you're a Stanley fan, are planning on camping this summer, or are in any need of insulated storage for food or drinks, we highly recommend taking advantage of this discount, which lasts until June 17. Tap the button below to head directly to the sale, or read on for our top Stanley Summer Sale picks. Considering Stanley's immense popularity, we're surprised the brand is having a sale at all, and we're not sure when the next one will come around.

Stanley The Iceflow flip straw water bottle, 22 oz.

If you're looking for a classic reusable water bottle, Stanley's Iceflow flip straw is your best bet. Unlike the famous Quencher cup, this Ice Flow series water bottle has a built-in flip straw that, when not in use, locks in place to prevent leakage.

Like the famous Quencher cup though, this water bottle is made of durable stainless steel and other BPA-free materials, has double-walled vacuum insulation and is dishwasher safe. It can keep cold drinks cool for up to 16 hours (that's five hours longer than the Quencher) and keeps ice for two days.

The Stanley The Iceflow flip straw water bottle has a 4.8-star rating on Stanley's site. One reviewer wrote, "Great for my son to use daily! We haven't had any leaks. At the end of a hot school day there is still ice in the bottle!"

Stanley Classic Legendary bottle, 48 oz.

Stanley

The brand's Classic Legendary bottle is reminiscent of the older days of the Stanley, days when the brand was known for its outdoorsy drinkware, rather than its everyday Quencher cups. The brand still makes insulated bottles, mugs and more for adventure travelers, so if you've got a camping trip planned this summer, we recommend you take the Classic Legendary bottle with you.

The insulation on the Stanley Classic Legendary bottle is impressive, as it's able to keep drinks warm for 38 hours, cold drinks cool for up to 35 hours and ice for a whopping six days. Plus, the lid doubles as a cup, making it easier (and safer) to drink your morning brew. We also appreciate the color selection, which is broader than it used to be. Customers can pick from purple, pink, neon blue and multicolored patterns if that's their style.

Stanley Stay-Hot camp mug, 24 oz.

Stanley

Drink your to-go coffee with ease with the Stanley Stay-Hot camp mug. The mug is quite large, able to hold up to 24 ounces (the average cup of coffee is eight ounces) and the brand promises that it can keep that beverage hot for up to two and a half hours. And if you're into iced coffee, the insulation is even better, as it can hold ice for up to 25 hours and keep cold drinks cool for six hours.

The reason the insulation isn't as robust as other Stanley products is due to the Drink-Thru lid, which, with the sip opening, cannot be completely closed. There are a few colors currently available, but the only color option on sale is the Hammertone green.

The Stanley Stay-Hot camp mug has a 4.1-star rating on the brand's site. One reviewer wrote, "Just the right size for two cups of coffee! Perfect for workdays or soccer sidelines. I love this product!"

Stanley The Quick Flip Go bottle, 24 oz.

Stanley

Despite being strawless, The Quickly Flip Go is one of the brand's most popular products. The lid that covers the mouthpiece can be opened with a push button, allowing for quick and easy access to your ice-cold beverage. And speaking of ice, this bottle can keep ice for 40 hours.

It also keeps cold drinks cool for 12 hours and hot drinks warm for eight hours. The Flip Go cap also makes this bottle leakproof, while the stainless steel, double-walled insulation is safe to put in the dishwasher. The only colors that are on sale are the black 2.0, the rose quartz and the polar.

The Quick Flip Go bottle has a 4.5-star rating on Stanley. One reviewer wrote, "Love this bottle. Love the flip cap. I am not a straw person, so I love the deep drinking spout that seals closed and doesn't leak. I can toss it on my front seat until I get organized. Fits perfectly in the car cup holder. Light enough to grab and go anywhere."

Stanley Adventure All-In-One Boil + Brew French press, 32 oz.

Stanley

Just because you're camping doesn't mean you have to skip out on making your preferred cup of brew. The Stanley Adventure comes with a French press insert, so all you have to do is bring your favorite ground beans with you and voila, you can have your home coffee on the road.

This product also functions as a small pot that you can reheat liquids in, such as hot water for tea or soup. It can hold 32 ounces and can be put in the dishwasher for cleaning.

The Stanley Adventure All-In-One Boil + Brew French press has a 4.9-star rating on Stanley. One reviewer wrote, "This thing is worth its weight in gold! We take it everywhere and save so much money on brewing our own coffee. It lives in our car and is used well beyond the intended purpose of camping."

Stanley Artisan thermal food jar, 27 oz.

Stanley

You all know Stanley doesn't just make drinkware right? The company has products designed to keep food hot and cold as well, including this Stanley Artisan thermal food jar. Offering 27 ounces of space, the thermal food jar can easily fit an entree, such as soups, pasta, rice dishes and more.

It keeps cold foods cool for up to 23 hours and hot foods warm for up to 20 hours. This can be attributed to the food jar's four layers of vacuum thermal protection as well as the cork stopper, which is covered by a steel cap that doubles as a little bowl.

You can get this in two colors – black or Hammertone green.