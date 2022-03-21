The best daily deals at the spring Discover Samsung sale: Washers and dryers, TVs and more

CBS Essentials is created independently from the CBS News staff. We may receive commissions from some links to products on this page. Promotions are subject to availability and retailer terms.

Samsung's huge spring sale is on. From March 21 through March 27, you'll find deals at the spring Discover Samsung sale on the hottest new Samsung appliances, Samsung Galaxy devices and more.

Top products in this article:

Save on the popular 'The Frame' TV: 65" 'The Frame' smart TV, $1,800 (regularly $2,000)

Samsung's best washer-dryer set deal: Smart top-load washer with ActiveWave agitator and super speed wash in champagne, $700 (regularly $1,100)

Smart electric dryer with Steam Sanitize+ in champagne, $700 (regularly $1,100)

Every day from March 21 to March 27, new, limited-time offers on Samsung tech and Samsung appliances will be announced on the Samsung website.

Samsung drops new deals daily, starting at 9 a.m. EDT. But the tech retailer's sale includes more than just daily deals. Samsung's Discovery Week sales event includes money off entertainment bundles, Samsung smart phones, earbuds and headphones, Samsung QLED TVs, smart vacuums, and a best-selling Samsung washer-dryer set. You can also get money off a purchase when you shop two or more of these Samsung Discovery week deals.

The most popular Samsung Discovery Week deal is...

There are a lot of great deals at Samsung's big sale, but one front-loading washer-and-dryer pair is proving popular with Essentials readers -- likely because of its huge, limited-time discount.

Samsung front-load washer with CleanGuard and dryer with super speed dry set: Save $1,100

Samsung

If you're not satisfied with the time it takes to get your clothes clean and dry, it might be time to upgrade. Samsung has this washer-dryer set with a brushed black finish on sale now. The washer and dryer have smart dial controls that learn and recommend your preferred washing or drying cycles. The dryer can dry a full laundry load in just 30 minutes.

Following its most recent price cut, you can get this washer/dryer pair at Samsung for more than $1,000 off.

Samsung front load washer with CleanGuard and dryer with super speed dry set, $1,748 (reduced from $2,898)

The Samsung washer and dryer can be purchased separately. You'll save $500 each.

Extra-large capacity smart dial front load washer with MultiControl, $949 (regularly $1,449)

Smart dial electric dryer with super speed dry, $949 (regularly $1,449)

Todays's Samsung deals:

These deals expire at 9 a.m. EST tomorrow.

Samsung Galaxy Watch4: Up to $60 off

Samsung

The smart watch features body composition analysis so you can track your fitness, sleep and workout goals. You can also use the watch to talk, text or stream like you would on your phone.

Samsung Galaxy Watch4, $210 (regularly $250)

Smart top-load washer and electric dryer set: $900 off

Samsung

The washer and dryer set is only on sale in the color "champagne." The duo must be added separately to your shopping cart. Once added, the discount applies and both Samsung smart appliances are marked down to $650 apiece.

Smart top-load washer with ActiveWave agitator and super speed wash in champagne, $700 (regularly $1,100)

Smart electric dryer with Steam Sanitize+ in champagne, $700 (regularly $1,100)

130" 'The Premiere' LSP9T 4K smart triple laser projector: $1,500 off

Samsung

This Samsung projector is $1,500 off right now. The device features cutting-edge, triple-laser technology and ultra-bright 4K resolution so you can watch TV, movies and more in stunning contrast and detail.

130" The Premiere LSP9T 4K smart triple laser projector, $5,000 (regularly $6,500)

24" CRG5 gaming monitor: $60 off

Samsung

This Samsung gaming monitor is $60 off today. The device features an 1800R curved screen and a 144Hz refresh rate so you'll always have crystal-clear picture, even during a fast action scene.

24" CRG5 gaming monitor, $200 (regularly $260)

Samsung Discovery Week deals

Keep scrolling to shop Samsung Discovery Week and see what's on sale now.

75" Samsung Neo QLED 8K smart TV: $1,800 off

Samsung via Amazon

This 75-inch Samsung QLED TV features 8K resolution, Quantum Matrix Technology Pro for a colorful and luminous picture, and an anti-reflection layer that minimizes glare and reduces unwanted distractions.

75" Samsung QN800A 8K Neo QLED TV, $3,000 (reduced from $4,800)

Samsung 'The Frame' QLED smart TV (2021): up to $300 off

Samsung via Best Buy

Save up to $300 on this TV that can transform into a piece of art when you're not streaming your favorite TV shows. The Frame smart TV has a built-in motion sensor that activates your device to display your favorite pieces of art in 4K resolution whenever you enter the room. This QLED TV produces 100% color volume in the DCI-P3 color space, which is the format for most cinema screens and HDR movies for television. (Translation: Colors on this TV will be more vivid and true-to-life.)

65" 'The Frame' smart TV, $1,800 (regularly $2,000)

85" 'The Frame' smart TV, $4,000 (regularly $4,300)

Samsung 'The Frame' QLED smart TV (2022, pre-order)

Samsung

Or, upgrade to Samsung's new The Frame TV 2022 model. Right now, when you pre-order, you can get free in-home installation, plus 50% off a customizable outer bezel. Available in sizes ranging from 43 to 75 inches.

Samsung 'The Frame' QLED TV 2022 model (pre-order)

Samsung Jet 90 complete cordless stick vacuum and clean bundle: $250 0ff

Samsung

This cordless stick vacuum features three different suction settings and a five-layer filtration system to thoroughly suck up dust, pet hair, dirt and more. It has up to an hour of battery life. The vacuum comes with a charging station and an automatic empty clean station.

Samsung Jet 90 complete cordless stick vacuum and clean bundle, $550 (regularly $800)

