Save up to $2,250 on these Samsung kitchen appliance bundles at Samsung's spring sale

The Discover Samsung spring sale runs through March 27. But you can save every day on Samsung kitchen appliances by bundling. David Ramos/Getty Images

We've scouted deals for you on popular Samsung washer and dryer pairs, and highlighted the best appliance buys from the Discover Samsung spring sale, running now through March 27. Now we're back with the biggest Samsung deals we've ever seen: We're talking up to $2,250 in savings on bundled Samsung kitchen appliances, including refrigerators, gas ranges and microwaves.

Top products in this article:

23 cu. ft. counter depth 4-door refrigerator, gas range with air fry, microwave and 48 dBA modern-look dishwasher package, $4,689 (valued at $6,956)

28 cu. ft. Family Hub 4-door refrigerator, gas range, microwave and Smart Linear dishwasher package, $6,226 (valued at $8,176)

Food Showcase 4-door refrigerator, slide-in gas range with air fry, StormWash dishwasher and microwave in stainless steel, $5,511 (valued at $7,026)

We've highlighted five packages below. Each contains four appliances. For each package, you'll see two prices: the price that you'd pay if you purchased everything separately, and the (much-lower) price you'll pay for the bundled package. (Please note: The listed prices do not include taxes.)

The shipping dates on each bundled appliance may vary. Financing from Samsung is available.

If Samsung's ready-made packages don't quite have what you're looking for, you can build your own. When you buy three or more eligible Samsung appliances, Samsung offers 10% off the total (pre-tax) purchase price. Let's get to the best Samsung kitchen bundles.

23 cu. ft. counter depth 4-door refrigerator, gas range with air fry, microwave and 48 dBA modern-look dishwasher package

Samsung

Purchased separately, this refrigerator, gas range, microwave and ultra-quiet dishwasher would cost you nearly $7,000. Save more than $2,200 by getting the package. In addition to the deal, you'll enjoy a smart gas range that works as an air fryer and a convection oven, and, when connected to your Wi-Fi, can be operated by the sound of your voice. This set comes in a color called "Tuscan stainless steel."

23 cu. ft. counter depth 4-door refrigerator, gas range with air fry, microwave and 48 dBA modern-look dishwasher package, $4,689 (valued at $6,956)

23 cu. ft. counter depth 4-door refrigerator, gas range, microwave and dishwasher package

Samsung

This Samsung kitchen package may seem very similar to the previous one, but there are some key differences. For one, and most obviously, this set of four appliances comes in traditional stainless steel. For another, the dishwasher in this bundle is rated 39dBA. That's an even lower decibel rating (meaning it should be even quieter) than the 48 dBA-rated washer included in the Tuscan stainless steel bundle. Purchased separately, the four appliances pictured here would run you more than $7,775. You'll save about $2,160 by buying via the package.

23 cu. ft. counter depth 4-door refrigerator, gas range, microwave and dishwasher package, $5,614 (valued at $7,776)

28 cu. ft. Family Hub 4-door refrigerator, gas range, microwave and Smart Linear dishwasher package

Samsung

This package is less like a collection of kitchen appliances, and more like the building blocks for your own personal command center. This stainless-steel bundle is highlighted by the roomy, 28-cubic-foot Family Hub refrigerator with French doors (i.e., two traditional doors located over two tray-style doors). The fridge, with built-in Alexa functionality, features a 21.5-inch touch screen that can be used to display photos, stream music or coordinate all your Samsung devices and appliances (including the smart range, microwave and dishwasher that come with the package). Purchased separately, the four appliances would cost you more than $8,175. Save nearly $2,000 with the bundle.

28 cu. ft. Family Hub 4-door refrigerator, gas range, microwave and Smart Linear dishwasher package, $6,226 (valued at $8,176)

Family Hub 4-door Flex refrigerator, Flex Duo slide-in gas range with Smart Dial and air fry, linear wash dishwasher and microwave in black stainless

Samsung

This set is a vision in black stainless steel. If you're already blasé about a 28-cubic-foot, four-door Family Hub refrigerator with 21.5-inch touch screen, then let's direct your attention here, to the Flex Duo gas range that can be used as a single oven – or, as two completely separate ovens. Like the other Samsung ranges featured here, the one in this package can air fry, and work as a convection oven. Purchased separately, the four kitchen appliances in this package would cost more than $9,800. You save more than $1,500 when purchased as a package – and that's nothing to be blasé about.

Family Hub 4-door Flex refrigerator, Flex Duo slide-in gas range with Smart Dial and air fry, linear wash dishwasher and microwave in black stainless, $8,265 (valued at $9,826)

Food Showcase 4-door refrigerator, slide-in gas range with air fry, StormWash dishwasher and microwave in stainless steel

Samsung

This quartet of stainless steel appliances is highlighted by the 28-cubic-foot, Samsung Food Showcase refrigerator with French doors. The fridge takes its name from the so-called Showcase door (on the upper right). It allows you to peer at your fridge's goodies through a clear, secondary barrier (and, in the process, prevents you from letting all the cold air out while you browse). The dishwasher cleans your plates and such with rotating spray jets known as Samsung's StormWash. Purchased separately, the four kitchen appliances would cost you more than $7,000. If you purchased via this bundle, you'll save $1,515.

Food Showcase 4-door refrigerator, slide-in gas range with air fry, StormWash dishwasher and microwave in stainless steel, $5,511 (valued at $7,026)

