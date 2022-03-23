Samsung Galaxy S22 smartphone is on sale now: Here's how to save an extra 10%

CBS Essentials is created independently from the CBS News staff. We may receive commissions from some links to products on this page. Promotions are subject to availability and retailer terms.

Samsung

Samsung unveiled the Samsung Galaxy S22, Galaxy S22 Plus and Galaxy S22 Ultra smartphones this year, and already the deals are coming. Right now these phones -- and more -- are 10% off when you buy them in a bundle as part of Samsung's spring Discover Samsung sale. Enhanced trade-in credits for your current phone are also available.

See all the Samsung spring event deals here:

The best Samsung Galaxy S22+ bundle deal: Epic Laundry Bundle, $2,518 (reduced from $3,648)

Samsung Galaxy S22 laundry bundle deal: Save an extra 10%

The best deals on Samsung Galaxy S22 phones come when bundled with a new Samsung washer and dryer. One of the featured Samsung bundle deals is the Epic Laundry Bundle, which includes the larger Samsung Galaxy S22+ phone and the Samsung smart top-load Steam Sanitize+ washer and electric dryer set, all with a 10% bundle discount. (There are other bundles available to choose from if you prefer a different phone.)

The washer and dryer are already on sale, but you'll receive an extra 10% off when you buy all three items together.

Epic Laundry Bundle, $2,518 (reduced from $3,648)

Galaxy S22+

Samsung

There are a few notable new features on the Samsung Galaxy S22+, but the one most users will probably enjoy is the upgraded camera. The triple-rear-camera array features better optical zoom and a better main sensor, plus an upgraded ability to take nighttime photos. The Samsung Galaxy S22+ features a 50 MP (f/1.8) wide, 12 MP (f/2.2) ultrawide and 10 MP (f/2.4) telephoto camera.

Still undecided? Here's everything you need to know about the Galaxy S22, 22+ and Ultra.

Galaxy S22+, $945 when bundled (reduced from $1,050)

Samsung smart top-load Steam Sanitize+ washer and electric dryer set

Samsung

The washer and dryer set both feature Samsung's Vibration Reduction Technology+ to reduce noise for quieter washing and drying.

Samsung smart top-load Steam Sanitize+ washer and electric dryer set, $1,618 when bundled (regularly $2,598)

The washer and dryer are also on sale separately, but you will only get the 10% discount when you buy them as a set and with the Galaxy S22.

Samsung extra-large capacity smart top-load washer, $899 (regularly $1,299)

Samsung smart electric dryer with Steam Sanitize+, $899 (regularly $1,299)

Trade-in deals on the Samsung Galaxy S22

Samsung

Want to save even more on your purchase? Samsung has a trade-in promotion on the Samsung Galaxy S22 right now, where you can get an increased value for a smartphone trade in. Save up to $700 on the S22 or S22 Plus, and up to $850 off the Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra with your trade in. You can see what your phone is worth at Samsung before you buy.

Samsung Galaxy S22, $150 and up

Samsung Galaxy S22 Plus, $150 and up

Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra, $350 and up

If you're new to Samsung -- or if you're just curious about the tech brand's products -- now's a great time to explore: the Discover Samsung spring sales event is on, with deep bundle discounts on the hottest gadgets and appliances.

If you're still thinking about buying a Samsung Galaxy S22, here's what you need to know.

Meet the Samsung Galaxy S22 family

The key difference between Samsung's new Galaxy S22 smartphone models is the size. The base model Samsung Galaxy S22 starts at $850 and features a 6.1-inch screen (1080 x 2340 resolution). The larger Samsung Galaxy S22 Plus starts at $1,050 and features a 6.6-inch screen (1080 x 2340). The largest and most expensive model, the Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra, has an 6.8-inch screen (1440 x 3088) and a built-in S Pen. Its price starts at $1,200.

Like the Samsung Galaxy S21 before it, the new generation of Galaxy S22 phones all feature 120 Hz refresh for smoother gaming and scrolling (something the base model iPhone 13 lacks), facial recognition, IP68 water and dust protection and support for wireless charging. The Android 12 phones all have 8 GB of RAM (the Galaxy S22 Ultra has a 12 GB version available at an additional cost), and offer 128 GB and 256 GB storage options (the Galaxy S22 Ultra has 512 GB and 1TB storage options at an additional cost).

Samsung

What's new with the Samsung Galaxy S22

There are new and improved cameras in the Samsung Galaxy S22. There's also an upgraded processor -- the Samsung Galaxy S22 features a snappy new 4 nm Qualcomm chip, Samsung's fastest yet.

Another new feature of the Samsung Galaxy S22 is its Gorilla Glass Victus Plus construction. Glass now spans the front and the back of the phone. It's a more protective design, and it feels more premium as well. (Previous models have had plastic backs.)

