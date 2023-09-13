Smeg just released a huge new retro-styled refrigerator: What you need to know

CBS Essentials is created independently of the CBS News editorial staff. We may receive commissions from some links to products on this page. Promotions are subject to availability and retailer terms.

Smeg

Calling all Smeg fans: Smeg just released a huge new retro-styled refrigerator. If you're not familiar with Smeg, the Italian home appliance manufacturer is beloved for its vintage-inspired kitchen appliances that come in a rainbow of colors and are built to last.

Smeg fans know that the brand's refrigerators are relatively slim, and while they boast style, they tend to lack space. However, the new Smeg Fab50 is the largest model in the brand's retro lineup. Standing over six feet tall and more than two feet wide, Smeg's latest refrigerator features ample internal space that caters to various storage needs. It's equipped with a refrigerator and a separate top freezer, something many older Smeg retro models lack. The new fridge includes an automatic ice maker, LED lighting, adjustable shelves, and is Energy Star certified.

Smeg

Why we like the Smeg Fab50:

The Smeg Fab50 boasts a spacious 19.28 cubic feet, significantly larger than the brand's older models, which only measure 9.92 cubic feet. The refrigerator portion features two adjustable shelves and a fruit and vegetable drawer. The freezer portion features an automatic ice maker. This retro-style refrigerator is available in a rainbow of colors.

All that extra space comes at a price. The refrigerator is $4,999.

Love the look of this fridge? Smeg also offers a matching dishwasher, range and range hood.

Shop more refrigerators

Maybe you're not looking for a refrigerator with vintage charm. Some of the best refrigerators in 2023 offer a sleek, modern look. They're even equipped with some serious smarts such as Wi-Fi connectivity and touch screens. All of the refrigerators we picked have a four-star rating or higher and include many positive reviews. Many are on sale now during the Discover Samsung fall sale.

Samsung

The best thing about this refrigerator is its massive Family Hub touch screen that's double the size of the brand's original smart refrigerator touch screen.

Samsung's touch screen refrigerators all feature Samsung's Family Hub, with Amazon's Alexa voice assistant built-in. The smart fridge component can connect with, and be used to control your phone, computer, TV, smart doorbell, Nest thermostat and Samsung home appliances. It can share photos, stream music and more. The Family Hub feature lets you see inside your fridge from anywhere (via your connected device), search recipes based on what you have on hand, plan weekly meals and even send cooking instructions to your Samsung smart oven.

The smart tech can also help you save energy thanks to it's new energy-saving tech, Samsung's SmartThings Energy. The smart program allows you to see and manage your compatible Samsung appliance energy use and offers ways to save energy using AI Energy Mode. The new mode will even automatically optimize appliance settings to reduce the amount of energy consumed. This fridge is also marked down from $4,999 to $3,399 during the Discover Samsung fall sale.

Why we like the Samsung Bespoke 4-door Flex refrigerator with Family Hub+:

This 4.9-star-rated fridge features beverage center with a water dispenser and Samsung's AutoFill water pitcher.

Its Dual Auto ice maker makes two types of ice - cubed or Ice Bites.

Samsung Bespoke fridges feature customizable door panels. You can choose from eleven colors and two finishes.

This refrigerator comes with a two-year Bespoke warranty.

LG via Best Buy

The best thing about this refrigerator is its door within a door feature. The exterior door offers quick and easy access to food and drinks. It's outfitted with adjustable bins that smoothly glide up and down to fit whatever you want to put in your fridge.

This 4.5-star-rated refrigerator features a flexible drawer that can convert from fridge drawer to freezer drawer with one quick touch. Choose from five temperature settings to fit your family's needs. It includes a water dispenser that can accommodate just about any container size and dispense the exact amount of filtered water sensed by the machine. This refrigerator's ice maker creates standard ice cubes, crushed ice and slow-melting round specialty cubes.

The refrigerator typically retails for $4,000, but Best Buy has it on sale for $2,900 right now.

Why we like the LG door-in-door refrigerator:

It offers a unique door-in-door design that lets you access snacks and drinks without fully opening your fridge.

Its flex drawer can be used for frozen foods or converted to a chill drawer for refrigerated food needs.

Its water dispenser can easily accommodate a standard glass or a Stanley cup

Samsung

This Bespoke four-door flex refrigerator is one CBS Essentials's bestselling fridges ever. The 4.6-star-rated fridge features recessed handles for a sleek design. The top-rated kitchen appliance features a concealed beverage center with a water dispenser, an autofill water pitcher and an ice maker. It's on sale now for $2,699 (regularly $4,199).

"This is the sleekest and most efficient fridge yet," a Samsung reviewer says. "I was hesitant to give up my crushed ice but the ice bits (smaller cubes) are perfect for iced coffee. Ice trays are easily accessible too."

Why we like the Samsung Bespoke 4-door Flex:

It features a flat panel door design with easy-to-open recessed handles that can blend into your kitchen.



You can customize the design of your refrigerator with changeable door panels. Choose from a wide variety of colors and two finishes.

You can customize your lower-right storage space to be a refrigerator or freezer. It includes five adjustable settings.



Appliances Connection

This Bosch refrigerator has two humidity-controlled compartments, a FlexBar storage bar for flexible cold drink storage, five adjustable tempered glass shelves and three one-gallon door bins. It has an internal water dispenser and an internal ice maker.

This high-tech refrigerator can be remotely monitored and controlled with the Bosch Home Connect app. Using the app you can control your refrigerator's temperature, adjust its lighting and run diagnostics.

Why we like the Bosch 800 series refrigerator:

This smart fridge can notify your phone should you accidentally leave your refrigerator door open for an extended time.

Its FreshProtect feature absorbs naturally occurring ethylene to slow ripening, so produce can stay fresher longer.

It has recessed handles for a sleek look.

Related content from CBS Essentials