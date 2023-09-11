Discover Samsung top appliance deal of the day: Save $1,100 on a Samsung Bespoke french door refrigerator

CBS Essentials is created independently of the CBS News editorial staff. We may receive commissions from some links to products on this page. Promotions are subject to availability and retailer terms.

Samsung

The Discover Samsung fall sale is here -- and it's the perfect time to upgrade your appliances. The sale features markdowns on must-have home appliances including customer-loved refrigerators, such as this Samsung Bespoke french door refrigerator. With today's Discover Samsung Deal of the Day discount, you can score the top-rated refrigerator for a whopping $1,100 off.

The premium refrigerator comes with a built-in interior Beverage Center that features a water dispenser and an AutoFill water pitcher. It includes a dual ice maker with cubed ice and ice bites. You can customize the color of the four panels to fit your kitchen. Choose from classic black, stainless steel or add a pop of color to your kitchen with light blue, orange, blush pink, yellow and more color options.

The refrigerator typically retails for $3,499, but today you can score it for $2,399. Plus, you can also score some additional savings when you bundle two or more appliances at Samsung during the sales event: Save an extra $125 when you buy two appliances, save $225 when you buy three appliances or upgrade your whole kitchen with four or more new appliances for $475 off.

Why we like this refrigerator:

You can choose from one of Samsung's sixteen design options or customize the color and design yourself for a truly unique look. It comes with a two-year Bespoke warranty, five-year sealed system warranty and a ten-year compressor warranty. You can customize the temperature of the middle drawers.

More refrigerator deals to shop at the Discover Samsung sale

If the Bespoke refrigerator above isn't the right fit for your kitchen, check out these other hot refrigerator deals.

Samsung

You can save on the Samsung Bespoke 4-door french door refrigerator with Family Hub during Samsung's Discover Samsung fall sale. The 23-cubic-foot fridge features a touch screen technology called Family Hub that can control your phone, computer, TV, smart doorbell, Nest thermostat and Samsung home appliances. It can share photos, stream music and more.

The Family Hub feature lets you see inside your fridge from anywhere (via your connected device), search recipes based on what you have on hand, plan weekly meals and even send cooking instructions to your Samsung smart oven.

It also features filtered water two ways. Choose from an internal dispenser or a built-in pitcher that automatically refills, with the option to infuse with a flavor. Its FlexZone drawer is customizable with five different temperature settings.

Bespoke Samsung refrigerators, feature a customizable exterior. However this fall deal is only on the shades charcoal and white glass.

Get this fridge for just $3,869, regularly $4,199.

Why we like this refrigerator:

It offers a touchscreen with serious smarts. The FlexZone drawer can refrigerate or soft freeze your food and snacks. Plus, enjoy two years of refrigerator warranty coverage for parts and labor on Bespoke refrigerator models.

Samsung

This Bespoke four-door flex refrigerator is one CBS Essentials's bestselling fridges ever. The 4.6-star-rated fridge features recessed handles for a sleek design. The top-rated kitchen appliance features a concealed beverage center with a water dispenser, an autofill water pitcher and an ice maker. It's on sale now for $2,699 (regularly $4,199).

"This is the sleekest and most efficient fridge yet," a Samsung reviewer says. "I was hesitant to give up my crushed ice but the ice bits (smaller cubes) are perfect for iced coffee. Ice trays are easily accessible too."

Why we like this refrigerator

It boasts a sleek flat panel door design with recessed handles that seamlessly blend into your kitchen. Customize your refrigerator with interchangeable door panels, available in various colors and two finishes. The lower-right storage space can be adjusted as a refrigerator or freezer, with five settings included.

Samsung

This 26.7-cubic-foot fridge includes Samsung's Family Hub touchscreen. You can use it to control your phone, computer, TV, smart doorbell, Nest thermostat and Samsung home appliances. It can share photos, stream music and more. When it comes to having a lot of food options, refrigerator storage space is essential. This side-by-side model features an in-door ice maker and adjustable shelves, so you'll have tons of room inside the appliance. Multi-vent technology keeps a consistent temperature on every shelf and items evenly cooled.

"We really like this fridge, starting from outside it looks modern and cool. inside it is also roomy and offers plenty of space," a Samsung customer says. "The fridge is quiet while it works. The filter is easy to change and the fridge lets you know when it needs to be changed. We really like having a smart fridge, can play music or videos, read recipes or articles while in the kitchen. The app is also useful to communicate with the fridge and see inside from afar."

Why we like this refrigerator:

It offers a ton of space inside, plus it has adjustable shelves. The exterior features Samsung's must-have touchscreen technology. It includes a year of refrigerator warranty coverage for parts and labor.

