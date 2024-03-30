See Angel Reese play: How to watch today's LSU vs. UCLA women's NCAA March Madness Sweet 16 game

CBS Essentials is created independently of the CBS News editorial staff. We may receive commissions from some links to products on this page. Promotions are subject to availability and retailer terms.

Aneesah Morrow #24, Angel Reese #10, Flau'jae Johnson #4, and Hailey Van Lith #11 of the LSU Lady Tigers stand on the court against the South Carolina Gamecocks in the fourth quarter during the championship game of the SEC Women's Basketball Tournament at Bon Secours Wellness Arena on March 10, 2024 in Greenville, South Carolina. Eakin Howard/Getty Images

Kim Mulkey's LSU Tigers are on a mission to defend their national women's title, but they'll have to get through the mighty UCLA Bruins first. Tigers star Angel Reese has been a double-double machine this season. Reese, along with teammates Aneesah Morrow and former Louisville star Hailey Van Lith, have proved formidable throughout the NCAA tournament.

One of the most intense matchups of the women's March Madness Sweet 16, the LSU Tigers vs. UCLA Bruins game is not one to miss. Keep reading for how and when to watch the Tigers vs. Bruins game today.

How and when to watch the LSU vs. UCLA women's March Madness game

Reese's Tigers face off against the UCLA Bruins in a women's NCAA March Madness college basketball game on Saturday, March 30, 2024 at 1:00 p.m. ET (10:00 a.m. PT). The women's college basketball game will be broadcast live on ABC and stream on Hulu + Live TV, Fubo and Sling TV.

How to watch the LSU vs. UCLA game without cable

We've taken the guesswork out of figuring out the best way to watch March Madness 2024.

Sports streaming platforms made easy:

To watch every 2024 men's and women's March Madness game: Hulu + Live TV

How to watch today's LSU vs. UCLA game free: Fubo

The most cost-effective way to watch today's game, plus many March Madness games: SlingTV Orange + Blue Tier

If you want to watch all or most of both tournaments with a single subscription (both men's and women's), Hulu + Live TV is your best option. That's because the women's Final Four broadcasts exclusively on the ESPN+ streaming service, which comes bundled with Hulu + Live TV. (You can get a stand-alone subscription to ESPN+ for $10.99 per month. Note that ESPN+ has different offerings than the ESPN TV channel.) Hulu + Live TV costs $77 per month.

If you want the cheapest option for watching today's game, Fubo is offering a three-day free trial of its live TV streaming service with ABC and ESPN (plus 198 other channels), making your effective cost $0. Afterward, Fubo costs $60 for the first month, and $80 per month thereafter. The Sling TV Orange + Blue tier offers access to women's March Madness games on ESPN and your local ABC affiliate (46 channels in total) for $60 per month. (Both are excellent options for watching men's March Madness games, as well.)

Keep reading for the details on each live TV streaming option carrying today's LSU vs. UCLA women's March Madness game, including pricing tiers and top features.

Hulu + Live TV/ESPN+ bundle: The one way to stream every March Madness game

You can watch March Madness 2024, including both the men's and women's tournaments and all of Angel Reese's games, with the Hulu + Live TV/ESPN+ bundle. The bundle features 95 channels, including ESPN, ABC and CBS, and includes the streaming service ESPN+, so you'll be able to watch every game of both tournaments. The women's Final Four will be broadcast live on ESPN+. Unlimited DVR storage is also included. Watch every March Madness game on every network this season with Hulu + Live TV/ESPN+ bundle.

Hulu + Live TV comes bundled with ESPN+ and Disney+. It's priced at $77 per month.

If you're new to streaming sports, you should know about Fubo. Fubo is a sports-centric streaming service that offers access to every March Madness game airing on network and cable TV, plus your local TV affiliates, hundreds of cable TV channels and 1,000 hours of cloud DVR storage. Another great reason to love Fubo is its lookback feature, which lets you watch sporting events up to 72 hours after they air live.

Start watching NCAA basketball on Fubo and get access to network-aired NFL, NBA and MLB games by starting a three-day free trial of Fubo. You can begin watching immediately on your TV, phone, tablet or computer. After your free trial, Fubo starts at $80 per month for the Pro tier, which includes 200 channels, but the streamer is currently offering the first month for $60.

Note: Because Fubo doesn't carry TruTV, TBS or TNT, you won't be able to watch every game of the men's tournament with a FuboTV subscription. And because the women's Final Four broadcasts on ESPN+, you'll still need an ESPN+ subscription in conjunction with your Fubo subscription. If you want one streaming platform to watch the entire tournament, you'll need a subscription to Hulu + Live TV.

What you'll get with Fubo Pro Tier:

There are no contracts with Fubo -- you can cancel at any time.

The Pro tier includes 200 channels, so there's something for everyone in the family to watch.

Fubo includes many of the channels you need to watch college and pro sports, including CBS and ESPN.

In addition to March Madness, Fubo offers NFL, MLB, NBA, NHL, MLS and international soccer games.



All Fubo tiers come with 1,000 hours of cloud-based DVR recording.

Stream on your TV, phone and mobile devices.

If you don't have cable TV that includes TBS and TruTV one of the most cost-effective ways to stream the March Madness tournament this year is through a subscription to Sling TV. The streamer offers access to your local network affiliate's live feed (excluding CBS) and also includes the NFL Network and ESPN with its Orange + Blue tier plan. Also worth noting: Sling TV comes with 50 hours of cloud-based DVR recording space included, perfect for recording all the season's top NFL matchups.

You can watch today's game with Sling TV Blue. To watch both men's and women's games, except those airing on CBS, you'll want to subscribe to the Orange + Blue tier for $60 per month. Sling TV is currently offering a prepaid deal where you can get four months of the Orange tier for $120, a discount of $40. The Orange tier is also available for $40 per month -- you can cancel anytime, but you won't be able to watch today's LSU vs. UCLA game without the Blue tier.

Note: Because some men's March Madness 2024 will be broadcast on CBS, you won't be able to watch all the men's March Madness 2024 games with a Sling TV subscription. If you're looking to stream the entire men's tournament, we suggest a subscription to Hulu + Live TV.

Top features of Sling TV Orange + Blue tier:

There are 46 channels to watch in total, including ESPN, TNT, TBS and ABC (where available).

You get access to most local NFL games and nationally broadcast games next season at the lowest price.

All subscription tiers include 50 hours of cloud-based DVR storage.

ESPN+: How to watch the women's Final Four



ESPN+ is ESPN's subscription streaming platform. It offers exclusive live events, original studio shows and top-tier series that aren't accessible on the ESPN networks. To watch the women's Final Four, simply sign into the ESPN app. You'll watch college basketball at no extra charge. You can stream ESPN+ through the ESPN app on your favorite mobile device and ESPN.com. It's also available as an app through major smart TV streaming platforms and gaming consoles such as the PS5.

Keep in mind there are some blackouts prohibiting you from watching certain in-market games with ESPN+, even if they're nationally televised. If you're looking to avoid those blackouts, we suggest subscribing to the Hulu + Live TV/ESPN+ bundle featured above.

It is important to note that ESPN+ does not include access to the ESPN network. It is a separate sports-centric service, with separate sports programming.

An ESPN+ subscription costs $10.99 per month, or save 15% when you pay annually ($110). ESPN+ is also currently offering a cost-saving bundle. Get ESPN+ (with ads), Disney+ (with ads) and Hulu (with ads) for $14.99 per month.

Watch March Madness games live with a digital HDTV antenna



Amazon

You can also watch ABC and CBS-aired 2024 March Madness coverage on TV with an affordable indoor antenna, which pulls in local over-the-air HDTV channels. Here's the kicker: There's no monthly charge.

For anyone living in a partially blocked-off area (those near mountains or first-floor apartments), a digital TV antenna may not pick up a good signal -- or any signal at all. But for many homes, a digital TV antenna provides a seriously inexpensive way to watch March Madness without paying a cable company. Indoor TV antennas can also provide some much-needed TV backup if a storm knocks out your cable.

This amplified digital antenna with a 50-mile range can receive hundreds of HD TV channels, including NBC, ABC, Fox, PBS, Univision and more (depending on your location) and can filter out cellular and FM signals. It delivers a high-quality picture in 1080p HDTV and top-tier sound. It comes with a 10-foot digital coax cable.

When is March Madness 2024?

Angel Reese of LSU, Tiffany Hammond and Charia Roberts of Coppin State in action during a NCAA Women's Basketball game between LSU Lady Tigers (80) and Coppin State Eagles (48) at the Coppin State Physical Education Complex on December 20th, 2023 in Baltimore, Maryland. Simon Bruty/Anychance/Getty Images

Selection Sunday was on March 17, 2024.

The women's tournament will be played March 20, 2024- April 7, 2024.

The men's tournament will be played March 19, 2024 - April 8, 2024.

Angel Reese and LSU's road to the Final Four

The NCAA tournament is single elimination, which means Angel Reese and the LSU Tigers aren't guaranteed a spot in the Final Four, or the national championship. If the Tigers win today, below is a roadmap of what Reese's March Madness schedule will look like. Bookmark this post so you can check back for updates on Angel Reese's next game.