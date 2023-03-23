Save on the Samsung Galaxy Watch 5 now, plus more Discover Samsung deals to shop today

CBS Essentials is created independently from the CBS News staff. We may receive commissions from some links to products on this page. Promotions are subject to availability and retailer terms.

Samsung

The Samsung Galaxy Watch 5 is on sale all week during the Discover Samsung spring event. It features 10W smart-charging capabilities, a notable upgrade from the slower 5W charging offered by the prior model. It also offers an advanced workout algorithm and sleep tracking technology.

The Galaxy Watch 5 features an advanced bioactive sensor that collects more accurate data. This data can be managed and tracked in the Samsung Health app.

This is the first time that Samsung is offering its sapphire glass on its non-premium smartwatch options. (Sapphire glass isn't actually glass. It is a ceramic that mimics the transparency of glass and offers more durability.)

You can get the Galaxy Watch 5 for $250 now. Samsung is also offering enhanced trade-in credits if you have an older smartwatch to trade in.

Samsung Galaxy Watch 5, $250 and up (reduced from $280)

Best Discover Samsung smartphone deals

Save on some of Samsung's newest and most popular smartphones now during the Discover Samsung spring sale.

Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra: Save up to $850

Samsung

The Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra just came out last month -- but you can get it on sale today during the Discover Samsung event. The phone features a 6.8-inch screen, as compared with the standard S23's 6.1-inch screen. The S23 Ultra includes an an embedded S Pen and the largest battery of the three models.

The Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra also offers a pro-grade camera. The smartphone's camera can film in 8K at 30 frames per second. It also includes a new 200MP adaptive pixel sensor to easily adapt to different lighting conditions.

The Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra starts at $1,200, with storage capacity options of 256GB, 512GB and 1TB. Right now, you enjoy up to $750 in instant trade-in credit when you trade in an eligible device.

Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra, $1,200 and up

Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 4: Save up to $400

Amazon

The new Galaxy Z Flip 4 offers enhanced charging support, an upgraded processor chip and some notable camera upgrades. The Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 4 includes two rear cameras -- a 12-megapixel primary camera and a 12-megapixel ultra-wide. The rear cameras convert to front-facing selfie cameras with a flip of the phone. The Galaxy Flip 4's Flexcam camera captures vivid photos at a wide range angles. It also offers a mode to capture better photos at night.

The smartphone features a 6.7-inch foldable display screen with Gorilla Glass Victus Plus. This upgraded Gorilla Glass offers improved scratch resistance and durability. The Galaxy Z Flip 4 supports 25 W wired charging and features 15 W wireless charging support, another upgrade from the Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 3.

During the Discover Samsung spring sale, you can save up to $400 on the Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 4.

Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 4 (128 GB), $1,060

Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 4: $1,100 and up

Samsung

The brand new Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 4 offers a 6.2-inch outer display with a folding design. The Galaxy Fold 4 is also a bit lighter than the previous model and includes a slimmer hinge.

The smartphone offers a 50-megapixel primary camera, 12-megapixel ultra-wide camera and 10-megapixel telephoto camera on the back. It also includes a 10-megapixel selfie camera on the front. A new taskbar is designed to make multi-tasking easier. The 120 Hz refresh rate supports seamless gaming when in immersive mode (that is, when the Galaxy Z Fold 4 is fully folded out for a flat tablet-like design).

Right now, you can get a free memory upgrade with the purchase of a Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 4 smartphone. You can also get up to $800 in enhanced trade-in credits.

Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 4 (256 GB), $1,100 and up with trade-in (reduced from $1,920)

Best computer monitor deals at the Discover Samsung Spring sale

Samsung has discounted tons of computer monitors, including top-rated gaming monitors during the Discover Samsung spring sale.

55" Samsung Odyssey Ark rotating screen: Save $1,000

Samsung

Today, Samsung is offering a rare opportunity to get a top-of-the-line 4K gaming monitor for $1,000 off. The Samsung Odyssey Ark features a 55-inch rotating display with stunning 4K resolution. It offers one-millisecond response rate and 165 HZ refresh rate for gaming. The high-quality curved screen provides a truly immersive gaming experience.

55" Samsung Odyssey Ark rotating screen, $2,000 (reduced from $3,000)

34" Samsung Odyssey ViewFinity curved monitor: $500

Samsung 34" ViewFinity S65UA Curved Monitor

This Samsung Odyssey ViewFinity curved monitor is great for work, gaming or streaming -- and right now, it's on sale for $200 off.

The ultra-wide monitor features a 21:9 aspect ratio, which is great for watching movies, gaming or working on design products. It also features HDR 10 for increased color accuracy.

34" Samsung Odyssey ViewFinity curved monitor, $500 (reduced from $700)

27" Samsung Odyssey G65B curved gaming monitor: $550 (save $150)

Samsung

The Samsung Odyssey G65B monitor features QHD resolution, a one-millisecond response time and a 240 Hz refresh rate. It also features Nvidia G-Sync compatibility to eliminate choppiness, screen lag and image tears. The monitor offers a flexible gaming experience with adjustable screen positioning and an ultra-wide aspect ratio setting.

27" Samsung Odyssey G65B curved gaming monitor, $550 (reduced from $700)

49" Samsung Odyssey curved gaming monitor: $1,000 (save $500)

Samsung

Looking for a truly immersive gaming experience? Take a look at this super-wide, curved monitor. The Samsung Odyssey G9 features a QLED display, one-millisecond response rate and 240 Hz refresh rate. With a huge screen and great specs, this is one of the best gaming monitor options on the market.

49" Samsung Odyssey G9 curved gaming monitor, $1,000 (reduced from $1,500)

32" Samsung 4k M80 smart computer monitor: $450

Samsung

This Samsung smart monitor is designed for streaming on popular streaming services and sites, like Netflix, Amazon Prime video, YouTube and more. It provides an interface similar to many Smart TVs with a central hub where users can access all of the popular streaming services along with content recommendations. It offers a 4K display for an ideal viewing experience. The monitor also comes with a wireless remote.

32" Samsung 4k M80 smart computer monitor, $450 (reduced from $700)

Best tablet deals at the Discover Samsung spring sale

These Android-powered Samsung tablets are great options for professionals, students or anyone looking for a great tablet to read or stream on. The best part is that they're all on sale now during the Discover Samsung spring sale.

Samsung Galaxy Tab S8 Ultra: $1,000

Samsung

The top-of-the-line Galaxy Tab S8 Ultra is one of Samsung's most premium tablets. It comes with a massive 14.6-inch screen (120 Hz), an ultra-wide dual front camera that records video in 4K and an upgraded Qualcomm Snapdragon chipset. An S Pen is included.

Samsung Galaxy Tab S8 Ultra, $1,000 (reduced from $1,100)

Samsung Galaxy Tab S8: $600

Samsung

The Samsung Galaxy Tab S8 is a portable 2-in-1 device with PC and tablet functionality. It features Microsoft 365 integration for a better PC experience. Right now, you can save on this powerful and versatile tablet.

Samsung Galaxy Tab S8 (128 GB), $600 (reduced from $700)

Samsung Galaxy Tab S8+: $600

Samsung

The Samsung Galaxy Tab S8+ is the mid-tier option in the Samsung S8 tablet lineup. It features a 12.4-inch sAMOLED display with a dazzling 8K resolution. Like the other tablets in the lineup, it can be used with a Bluetooth keyboard or an S Pen.

Samsung Galaxy Tab S8+ (128 GB), $800 (reduced from $900)

Best TV deals during the Discover Samsung Spring sale



Many of Samsung's Discover Samsung deals will be offered as one-day-only Deals of the Day, but you can shop the below TV deals all week long.

Samsung 'The Frame' smart TV: $1,400 and up

Samsung via Best Buy

Transform your TV into a piece of art when you're not watching your favorite shows or movies. The Frame smart TV has a built-in motion sensor that activates your device to display your favorite pieces of art in 4K resolution whenever you enter the room. This QLED TV produces 100% color volume in the DCI-P3 color space, which is the format for most cinema screens and HDR movies for television. (Translation: Colors on this TV will be more vivid and true-to-life.)

55" Samsung 'The Frame' smart TV, $1,400 (reduced from $1,500)

65" Samsung "The Frame" QLED 4K TV 2022, $1,700 (reduced from $2,000)

75" Samsung "The Frame" QLED 4K TV 2022, $2,300 (reduced from $3,000)

85" Samsung "The Frame" QLED 4K TV 2022, $3,500 (reduced from $4,300)

Samsung 'The Sero': $1,500



Samsung

"The Sero" rotating 4K TV will be $100 off all week at Samsung.

This Samsung TV lets you rotate your screen just like you rotate your phone for mobile content and apps. Stream TV and movies from a horizontal position or turn the TV vertically to mirror your phone and play mobile content and apps. If you want, let your phone take over your entire screen. "The Sero" displays an optimized aspect ratio so you can enjoy content, apps and social media full-screen without those pesky black bars that typically appear when you pair your phone with your TV.

43" Samsung "The Sero" QLED 4K smart TV, $1,500 (regularly $2,000)

Samsung 'The Terrace': $2,700 and up



Samsung

The 4K smart TV boasts a wide viewing angle and an anti-glare screen that looks bright even in daylight. Rated IP55 water- and dust-resistant.

55" Samsung The Terrace QLED outdoor 4K smart TV (partial sun), $2,700 (reduced from $3,500)

55" Samsung The Terrace QLED outdoor 4K smart TV (full sun), $10,000 (reduced from $13,000)

65" Samsung The Terrace QLED outdoor 4K smart TV (partial sun), $4,000 (reduced from $5,000)

65" Samsung The Terrace QLED outdoor 4K smart TV (full sun), $8,000 (reduced from $10,000)

