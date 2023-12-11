Save $1,500 on this Samsung smart range ahead of Christmas

CBS Essentials is created independently of the CBS News editorial staff. We may receive commissions from some links to products on this page. Promotions are subject to availability and retailer terms.

Samsung

If you're looking to upgrade your range oven, or are thinking of gifting one to an avid chef of a family member this holiday season, there's a serious sale on a smart Samsung model you need see. The Flex Duo front control slide-in electric range is currently 39% off as part of a holiday deal promotion, saving you a whopping $1,500.

This purchase also comes with free shipping, free returns (if the appliance is returned 15 days after delivery), and has a 0% APR if the range oven is paid in full within 24 months. A $1,000 plus savings on a smart oven/range is pretty rare, so we recommend taking advantage of this deal before it's gone.

Samsung Flex Duo front control slide-in dual fuel range

Samsung



What immediately catches our eye with this Samsung model is the dual oven, which the brand refers to as the Flex Duo range. With its two doors, you can cook two different foods at two different temperatures at the same time. So for example, if you're wanting to make some roasted veggies for dinner, but also want to heat up your frozen Trader Joes croissants for dessert, you don't have to wait for one dish to be done before cooking the other. This capability is game-changing for the avid home cook.

Other great features include being able to select cooking modes with an easy-to-use dial, including an air-frying mode, which isn't common in range ovens. We also like the illuminated range knobs, which activate when the range is on. This is great for safety, especially for households with young kids who tend to fiddle with tools and appliances in the kitchen.

The Samsung Flex Duo can 6.3 of cubic space, offering plenty of room to cook big-batch meals. The range comes with five burners, including one long burner that is great for large griddle pans. The exterior is also finished with a fingerprint-resistant polish, and with the corresponding SmartThings app, you can control the temperature of your oven -- including the ability to preheat -- and adjust the cook time. The app also lets you monitor your range oven's energy use, and gives tips on how your appliance can save energy. Plus, if you have a virtual assistant from Amazon, Google, or Bixby, you can even turn on your oven with a voice command.

