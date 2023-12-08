Save $900 on our readers' favorite Samsung Bespoke washer and dryer laundry duo ahead of Christmas

CBS Essentials is created independently of the CBS News editorial staff. We may receive commissions from some links to products on this page. Promotions are subject to availability and retailer terms.

The holiday season may be about shopping for gifts, but it's also a great time of year to buy a new washer and dryer. We found a must-see discount on CBS Essentials' best-selling Samsung laundry duo, the Samsung Bespoke ultra capacity front load washer and dryer. This bundle is currently 31% off, or $1,998 (with electric dryer, a gas dryer is $100 more). That's a savings of more than $900. You can also take advantage of 0% APR Samsung financing for 24 months.

The laundry appliance package includes free shipping, free installation and free haul away of your old washer and dryer. This is a steal, especially for a washer and dryer that has smart features. This appliance deal won't last long, so act now while the discount is still available.

This Samsung laundry duo offers plenty of features that make cleaning your clothes fast, convenient and easy. The pair both feature an AI smart dial, which learns your preferred laundry cycles and makes them easy to access. The smart washer and dryer can be connected to Wi-Fi, and with the corresponding app, you can get notifications when your laundry is done. You can even set schedules for when to start a wash or dry cycle.

The washer comes with a super speed wash setting that can wash clothes in just 28 minutes, a great option for anyone who finds themselves needing to get their clothes or sheets washed fast. Other standout wash settings include a steam clean, which helps remove stains, and a self-cleaning alert that tells you when the washing machine itself needs a clean. It's been designed to reduce vibrations as well.

The dryer, which comes with a drying rack, uses AI to choose the time and temperature of your laundry cycle based on your load. Like the washer, the dryer has a steam setting, which helps remove debris like pollen and can get rid of slight wrinkling in fabrics. The fast dry setting runs a cycle that takes just 30 minutes. (We also like the alert that warns when your dryer's air duct is obstructed.)

The Samsung Bespoke ultra capacity front load washer offers 5.3 cubic feet of space for your clothes, while the dryer has 7.6 cubic feet of space. They can be stacked, and if configured this way, you can control the dryer from the washing machine screen. The dryer is available in electric and gas versions (gas is $100 more), and can be purchased separately.

You can pick up a matching ADA-compliant riser for $149 more.

