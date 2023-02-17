This is your last chance to shop these Samsung TVs on sale for Presidents Day

CBS Essentials is created independently from the CBS News staff. We may receive commissions from some links to products on this page. Promotions are subject to availability and retailer terms.

Samsung just put some of its best televisions on discount as part of its Presidents Day 2023 sales event, on now. Octavio Jones / Getty Images

Maybe you're looking for a new TV because you want to watch the NBA on a big-screen. Or, you maybe want to immerse yourself in a new show. Either way, if you're in the market for a television, know that Samsung has extended its big Presidents Day sale on TVs.

Samsung has 4K, 8K, QLED and more TVs reduced during this sale. There's even the Terrace, Samsung's outdoor QLED 4K Smart TV designed to be IP55 dust and water-resistant, with an anti-glare screen. (For an explainer on what all of this TV terminology means, check out the CBS Essentials TV shopping guide.)

Shop the full sales event by clicking the button below, or let CBS Essentials do the searching for you ahead.

Here are CBS Essentials' Presidents Day TV deal picks from Samsung. (Want more options? Check out the best Presidents Day TV deals on other brands.)

55" Samsung Neo QLED 4K Smart TV

Samsung

Looking for an upgraded TV experience at a reasonable price? Take $500 off this 55-inch Samsung TV, usually priced at $1,600, features Quantum HDR 24x for vivid colors and dynamic contrast, plus 4K AI upscaling for a more detailed picture.

Larger sizes are on discount too: You can get a 65-inch Neo QLED for $1,500 (a savings of $800), a 75-inch Neo QLED for $2,000 (save $300) and a 85-inch Neo QLED for $3,000 (save $1,400).

55" QN85A Samsung Neo QLED 4K Smart TV, $1,100 (reduced from $1,600)

65" QN85A Samsung Neo QLED 4K Smart TV, $1,600 (reduced from $2,200)

65" Samsung Neo QLED 8K Smart TV

Samsung

This slim-profile TV with 8K AI upscaling and Quantum HDR 32x delivers stunning color, contrast and brightness. It's great for playing games on -- this model features 120Hz refresh for smooth and fluid 4K content. Plus, its Object Tracking Sound+ (OTS+) provides directional sound that seems to come from the location of the action on the TV.

65" QN800A Samsung Neo QLED 8K Smart TV, $2,700 (reduced from $3,500)

65" Samsung 'The Frame' smart 4K TV

Samsung

Transform your TV into a piece of art when you're not watching it. The Frame smart TV has a built-in motion sensor that activates your device to display your favorite pieces of art in 4K resolution whenever you enter the room. This QLED TV produces 100% color volume in the DCI-P3 color space, which is the format for most cinema screens and HDR movies for television. That means colors on this TV will be more vivid and true-to-life.

65" Samsung 'The Frame' 4K smart TV, $1,800 (regularly $2,000)

85" Samsung 4K smart TV

Samsung

This 85-inch Samsung LED TV has gorgeous color and luminosity. The TV features low lag rates and minimized blur, which is great for watching sports. The 4K smart device also provides tailored recommendations for streaming and live TV with an on-screen guide.

85" Samsung 4K smart TV, $1,600 (reduced from $1,700)

The Terrace Partial Sun Outdoor QLED 4K TV

Samsung

This IP55 dust- and water-resistant QLED 4K television, designed for outdoor use, features an anti-glare screen. It comes with an IP56-rated remote control, and multiple voice assistants are built in.

Add on an outdoor-rated the Terrace sound bar for $700 -- a savings of $500 when you bundle.

55" The Terrace Partial Sun Outdoor QLED 4K TV, $3,500 (reduced from $3,620)

