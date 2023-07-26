The best pre-order deals on the Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 5 and the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 5

CBS Essentials is created independently of the CBS News editorial staff. We may receive commissions from some links to products on this page. Promotions are subject to availability and retailer terms.

Samsung

Samsung makes several of the best Android smartphone options for 2023 -- and the brand just added two exciting new smartphones to its lineup. On July 26, Samsung unveiled two updated foldable smartphones -- the Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 5 and Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 5.

Both phones offer improved design and functionality for an even better user experience. Both devices are available for pre-order now and will ship on August 11.

It's a great time to shop smartphones at Samsung. The CBS Essentials shopping experts have found the best deals on the new Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 5 and the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 5. Plus, new Samsung releases mean discounts on existing Samsung models across the internet.

The best pre-order deals on the Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 5 and Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 5

Score free memory upgrades and free Amazon money when you pre-order the new Samsung smartphones now.

Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 5

Samsung via Amazon

The new Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 5 is lighter and thinner than the previous version. It's made with an all-new Flex Hinge, Corning Gorilla Glass Victus 2 and Armor Aluminum for improved durability and functionality.

It's also made with Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 Mobile Platform processor for faster performance. The enhanced cooling system also supports better performance while gaming or streaming for long periods.

When you pre-order the device at Amazon now, you will get a free storage upgrade and a $200 Amazon gift card.

Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 5 (512 GB) with $200 Amazon gift card, $1,799 (a $2,120 value)

Pre-ordering through Samsung won't score you a gift card, but it may be a better deal if you're trading in a device. Samsung is currently offering up to $1,000 in trade-in credits on when you pre-order the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 5 and trade in an eligible device.

Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 5 (512 GB), $1,799 (reduced from $,1920)

Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 5

Samsung

The new Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 5 features an updated camera and a slimmer fit compared to the prior model. Get the perfect shot with an upgraded due-wide camera and ultra-wide lenses.

You can use the Flex Window, a large cover screen you can use while the phone is folded, to quickly change songs, reply to texts and even take photos.

The Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 5 is available in four color options. When you pre-order the device at Amazon now, you will get a free storage upgrade and a $150 Amazon gift card.

Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 5 (512 GB) with $150 Amazon gift card (reduced from $1,270)

You can also pre-order the device at Samsung. You won't get a free gift card, but if you're trading in a new device, you can get up to $900 in trade-in credits. Plus you can save 30% on Samsung Care+ coverage and score some extra discounts when you bundle the smartphone with other Samsung products.

Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 5 (512 GB), $1,000 (reduced from $1,270)

More deals on Samsung smartphones following Samsung Unpacked 2023

Now is the perfect time to upgrade your Samsung smartphone and save. All of these older Samsung models are deeply discounted right now.

Samsung Galaxy S23 (128 GB): $700

Samsung

The Samsung Galaxy S23 offers a 6.1-inch screen with a dynamic AMOLED display. It features a super smooth 120Hz refresh rate and a 240Hz touch sampling rate in Game Mode. It runs on the Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 mobile platform. It is compatible with wireless charging and includes Samsung's Fast Wireless Charging 2.0 for a more efficient charge. It is also Samsung's first smartphone made with Corning Gorilla Glass Victus 2 for advanced screen durability.

The S23 features a 50-megapixel wide camera, 10-megapixel telephoto camera, 12-megapixel ultra-wide camera and an upgraded 12-megapixel selfie camera to help you take clear photos.

Samsung Galaxy S23 (128 GB), $700 (reduced from $800)

Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra: $1,000



Samsung

The Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra features a 6.8-inch screen, as compared with the standard S23's 6.1-inch screen. The S23 Ultra includes an an embedded S Pen and the largest battery of the three models. The Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra also offers a pro-grade camera, capable of filming in 8K at 30 frames per second. It includes a new 200MP adaptive pixel sensor to easily adapt to different lighting conditions.

Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra (256 GB), $1,000 (reduced from $1,200)

Samsung Galaxy A54 5G: $400



Samsung

The Samsung Galaxy A54 5G features a bright display, a long-lasting battery and a feature-packed camera. It's part of Samsung's more affordable A-series line.

The Samsung Galaxy A54 5G has a 6.5-inch Super AMOLED display screen with upgraded FHD+ resolution. The display has been fine-tuned for improved outdoor visibility and brightness in sunlight. The camera is also getting an upgrade on the Samsung Galaxy A54 5G. The smartphone will feature a 50 MP main camera, 12 MP ultra-wide camera, 32 MP front camera and 5 MP macro camera.

Samsung Galaxy A54 5G, $400 (reduced from $450)

Samsung Galaxy S22 (256 GB): $650

Samsung

The Samsung S22 has a high-quality camera, a durable design and fast charging capabilities. One luxe feature of the Samsung Galaxy S22 is its aluminum-Gorilla Glass construction. It's a protective design that is perfect for those prone to dropping their phones. You'll currently get the best deal on the Phantom White model.

Samsung Galaxy S22 (256GB), $650 (reduced from $850)

Samsung Galaxy S22+: $678

Amazon

The Samsung Galaxy S22+ includes all of the top-of-the-line features found in the S22, along with a few extras such as a larger display screen and more battery. The S22+ model also comes with an 8K camera -- so you can capture all of your memories in stunning quality.

Samsung Galaxy S22+ (128GB), $678 (reduced from $1,000)

