Best smartwatch deals on Amazon: Save on Apple Watches, the Samsung Galaxy Watch 5 and more

CBS Essentials is created independently of the CBS News editorial staff. We may receive commissions from some links to products on this page. Promotions are subject to availability and retailer terms.

Apple

It's a great time to score some major deals on top-rated smartwatches at Amazon. A new smartwatch can be a great way to get ready for back-to-school or start tracking your summer workouts or hikes. If you want your wrist to be loaded up with the latest and greatest smartwatches from top brands such as Apple, Samsung, Fitbit and more, keep reading.

Below, find the best Amazon smartwatch deals from Apple, Samsung, Garmin and more brands. Plus, learn more about their cool and innovative features, including heart monitoring, fitness tracking, GPS and so much more.

Top products in this article

The best Apple Watch deal: Apple Watch 8 (41mm), $329 (reduced from $399)

The best Samsung deal: Samsung Galaxy Watch 5, $200 (reduced from $280)

The best Garmin deal: Garmin Vivoactive 4 (40mm), $250 (reduced from $330)

The best smartwatch deals on Amazon

Ready for a new smartwatch? Shop these amazing Amazon smartwatch deals now.

Apple Watch Series 8: $329

Apple via Amazon

The Apple Watch Series 8 is a durable smartwatch that is swim-proof, dust-proof and crack-resistant with advanced heart monitoring features. It has a number of health-tracking features, including an optical heart sensor, an electrical heart sensor for ECG, a blood oxygen sensor and a new body temperature sensor.

You can tap into yoga, meditation and other workout programs via Apple Fitness+. (Apple Fitness+ is a subscription service. It costs $9.99 a month; Apple Watch buyers get the first month free.) It also comes with a new crash detection feature, which detects where the wearer is in a severe car crash and alerts emergency services.

Apple Watch 8 (41mm), $329 (reduced from $399)

Apple Watch Ultra: $780

Apple

The Apple Watch Ultra is designed to be a more rugged and durable option for athletes and adventurers. It provides up to 36 hours of life on a single charge with standard use, or 60 hours of battery life with the soon-to-be-released battery optimization setting. It is made with a stronger titanium alloy material for improved impact resistance. It also offers a larger (49mm), brighter display and a second speaker for better sound and display visibility during outdoor use. Apple says it's also optimized for diving and water sports.

The Apple Watch Ultra provides enhanced GPS functionality to trace your steps and improve navigation for outdoor expeditions. There is also an action button that can be used to more accurately track your workouts by marking segments of your workout.

The Apple Watch Ultra is now at its lowest price ever at Amazon, so pick it up while you can.

Apple Watch Ultra, $780 (reduced from $799)

Apple Watch SE (2nd generation): $240



Amazon

The Apple Watch SE, the most affordable model in the Apple Watch lineup, is even more affordable now with this deal. The smartwatch offers a 40mm screen and boasts a wide range of health and fitness features. It can also be used to play music, check your tests and make calls when paired with your iPhone. Parents can pair the Apple Watch SE with their own smartphones to track their kid's locations and communicate while they're taking the bus to school or staying late for soccer practice.

Apple Watch SE GPS (2nd generation), $240 (reduced from $279)

Samsung Galaxy Watch 5: $200

Samsung

The Samsung Galaxy Watch 5 is an upgrade from the popular Samsung Galaxy Watch 4. It features 10W smart-charging capabilities, a notable upgrade from the slower 5W charging offered by the prior model. It also offers an advanced workout algorithm and sleep tracking technology.

The Galaxy Watch 5 features an advanced bioactive sensor that collects more accurate data. This data can be managed and tracked in the Samsung Health app.

This is the first time that Samsung is offering its sapphire glass on its non-premium smartwatch options. (Sapphire glass isn't actually glass. It is a ceramic that mimics the transparency of glass and offers more durability.)

Like prior Galaxy Watch models, the Galaxy Watch 5 is available in 40mm and 44mm display sizes. It is also available in five colors.

Samsung Galaxy Watch 5, $200 (reduced from $280)

Samsung Galaxy Watch 5 Pro: $379

Samsung

The Galaxy Watch 5 Pro offers a bigger and stronger smartwatch option. The watch face and battery are larger in the Pro model. The Pro model features a titanium case and sapphire glass. The Galaxy Watch 5 Pro also boasts improved navigation with track-back mode to help you navigate your way to back your starting point.

The Watch 5 Pro is available in two colors. It comes in one size, 45mm.

Samsung Galaxy Watch 5 Pro, $379 (reduced from $450)

Amazfit Bip 3: $45



Amazon

What's so great about the Amazfit Bip 3? It features a colorful 1.69-inch screen to display incoming calls and texts. It's loaded with sensors, too, to monitor your heart rate, blood oxygen level, sleep quality and stress levels. You can even take it swimming with you -- the Amazfit Bip 3 is IP68 water-resistant.

Be sure to apply the coupon before checkout to get the best price on this Android- and iPhone-compatible smartwatch.

Amazfit Bip 3, $45 (reduced from $60)

Fitbit Charge 5: $120



Amazon

The latest in the Charge line from Fitbit, this well-equipped activity and health tracker packs advanced technology into a slender device and features a color touchscreen. The smartphone-enabled device helps you manage stress and stay on top of heart health and sleep.

The Fitbit Charge 5 boasts a seven-day battery life on a single charge.

Fitbit Charge 5, $120 (reduced from $150)

Garmin Vivoactive 4: $250

Garmin Store via Amazon

The Garmin Vivoactive is an excellent device for fitness enthusiasts -- and for a limited time you can get it for 24% off on Amazon.

This Garmin smartwatch uses Garmin's Pulse Ox technology to track your energy levels, respiration, menstrual cycle, stress, sleep, heart rate, hydration levels and more. It can stream downloaded music from Spotify and Amazon Music. When paired with your smartphone, the watch can receive incoming notifications.

This Garmin smartwatch features more than 20 preloaded GPS and indoor-sports apps. Want a personal trainer on your wrist? This watch can show you animated workouts via your watch screen.

Garmin Vivoactive 4 (40mm), $250 (reduced from $330)

Related content from CBS Essentials