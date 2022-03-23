The best daily deals at the spring Discover Samsung sale: Washers and dryers, QLED TVs and more

CBS Essentials is created independently from the CBS News staff. We may receive commissions from some links to products on this page. Promotions are subject to availability and retailer terms.

Samsung's huge spring sale is on. From March 21 through March 27, you'll find deals at the spring Discover Samsung sale on the hottest new Samsung appliances, Samsung Galaxy devices and more.

Top products in this article:

Best Samsung QLED TV deal: 85" QN900A Samsung Neo QLED 8K smart TV, $5,000 (regularly $9,000)

Our best-selling Samsung washer-dryer set deal: Samsung front load washer with CleanGuard and dryer with super speed dry set, $1,748 (reduced from $2,898)

Today's best Samsung phone deal: Samsung Galaxy S21 FE 5G, $600 (regularly $700)

Every day from March 21 to March 27, new, limited-time offers on Samsung tech and Samsung appliances will be announced on the Samsung website.

Samsung drops new deals daily, starting at 9 a.m. EDT. But the tech retailer's sale includes more than just daily deals. Samsung's Discovery Week sales event includes money off entertainment bundles, Samsung smart phones, earbuds and headphones, Samsung QLED TVs, smart vacuums, and a best-selling Samsung washer-dryer set. You can also get additional savings off your purchase when you shop two or more of these Discover Samsung spring sales event deals.

The most popular Samsung Discovery Week deal is...

There are a lot of great deals at Samsung's big sale, but one front-loading washer-and-dryer pair is proving popular with Essentials readers -- likely because of its huge, limited-time discount.

Samsung front-load washer with CleanGuard and dryer with super speed dry set: Save $1,100

If you're not satisfied with the time it takes to get your clothes clean and dry, it might be time to upgrade. Samsung has this washer-dryer set with a brushed black finish on sale now. The washer and dryer have smart dial controls that learn and recommend your preferred washing or drying cycles. The dryer can dry a full laundry load in just 30 minutes.

Following its most recent price cut, you can get this washer/dryer pair at Samsung for more than $1,000 off.

Samsung front load washer with CleanGuard and dryer with super speed dry set, $1,748 (reduced from $2,898)

The Samsung washer and dryer can be purchased separately. You'll save $500 each.

Extra-large capacity smart dial front load washer with MultiControl, $949 (regularly $1,449)

Smart dial electric dryer with super speed dry, $949 (regularly $1,449)

Todays's Samsung deals:

These deals expire at 9 a.m. EST tomorrow.

Samsung Galaxy S21 FE 5G: $100 off

The Samsung phone features smooth scrolling, an optimized refresh rate and a fast touch response so you can text, search and scroll faster than ever before. It includes a rear camera with 12MP ultra wide and wide-angle cameras, a 8MP telephoto camera and a front camera that includes a 32MP selfie camera.

Samsung Galaxy S21 FE 5G, $600 (regularly $700)

85" QN900A Samsung Neo QLED 8K smart TV: $4,000 off

Save big on this QLED big screen during Samsung's spring deals event. This NextGen Samsung screen uses AI based deep-learning analysis for scene-by-scene optimizing of whatever you're watching, including 8K upscaling. It features HDR10+ dynamic tone mapping across the color spectrum to reveal every vivid detail of your picture.

85" QN900A Samsung Neo QLED 8K smart TV, $5,000 (regularly $9,000)

28" Samsung UR50 UHD monitor: $70 off

"Once set up, it is an excellent display. I set it up using an M1 MacBook Pro. The color rendition is nearly a perfect match to the M1. In fact, the white of the monitor is slightly cleaner and more white than the M1 display," wrote a Samsung customer who purchased the monitor.

28" Samsung UR50 UHD monitor, $250 (regularly $320)

Samsung Portable SSD T5 USB 2TB: $50 0ff

This shock resistant USB features security encryption, 2TB of memory and has a super fast data transfer speed of up to 540 MB a second. It's $50 off today.

Samsung Portable SSD T5 USB, $200 (regularly $250)

Samsung Discovery Week deals



Keep scrolling to shop even more Samsung Discovery Week deals and see what popular Samsung tech is on sale now.

55" Q60A QLED 4K smart TV: $700



This Samsung QLED smart TV is $200 off today. The TV features 4K upscaling and dedicated warm and cool LED backlights to provide enhanced contrast for the most colorful and clear picture. The screen features multiple aspect ratios from 21:9 to 32:9 with Super Ultrawide GameView mode, perfect for gamers.

55" Q60A QLED 4K smart TV, $700 (regularly $850)

If you're looking to upgrade to an even bigger screen, the 75" Samsung QLED smart TV is $300 off right now.

75" Q60A QLED 4K smart TV, $1,200 (regularly $1,500)

Jet Bot AI+ robot vacuum: $400 off

This advanced 5-layer HEPA filtration system robot vacuum features object recognition. It uses a LiDAR sensor for precision mapping. The robot vacuum's front camera can live stream real time video images using Samsung's SmartThings app via your phone and tablet device.

Jet Bot AI+ robot vacuum, $900 (regularly $1,300)

32" M5 FHD smart monitor and streaming TV: $50 off



Switch from work mode to entertainment mode with ease. Samsung's smart monitor comes with Microsoft Office 365 and can be programmed to remotely access your office computer. It features access to streaming apps including Netflix, YouTube and HBO. The smart monitor includes built-in speakers and comes with a voice-assistance enabled remote control.

32" M5 FHD smart monitor and streaming TV, $230 (regularly $280)

Samsung Galaxy Watch4: Up to $60 off

The smart watch features body composition analysis so you can track your fitness, sleep and workout goals. You can also use the watch to talk, text or stream like you would on your phone.

Samsung Galaxy Watch4, $210 (regularly $250)

Smart top-load washer and electric dryer set: $700 off

The washer and dryer set is on sale in the color "champagne." The super speed washer can clean up to eight pounds of laundry in 28 minutes. Both appliances feature wifi connectivity and can be controlled from your phone or smart devices compatible with Samsung's SmartThings app.

Smart top-load super speed washer and Steam Sanitize+ electric dryer set, $1,498 (regularly $2,198)

The Samsung washer and dryer can also be purchased separately.

Smart top-load washer with ActiveWave agitator and super speed wash in champagne, $749 (regularly $1,100)

Smart electric dryer with Steam Sanitize+ in champagne, $749 (regularly $1,100)

24" CRG5 gaming monitor: $60 off

This Samsung gaming monitor is $60 off right now. The device features an 1800R curved screen and a 144Hz refresh rate so you'll always have crystal-clear picture, even during a fast action scene.

24" CRG5 gaming monitor, $200 (regularly $260)

75" Samsung Neo QLED 8K smart TV: $1,800 off

This 75-inch Samsung QLED TV features 8K resolution, Quantum Matrix Technology Pro for a colorful and luminous picture, and an anti-reflection layer that minimizes glare and reduces unwanted distractions.

75" Samsung QN800A 8K Neo QLED TV, $3,000 (reduced from $4,800)

Samsung 'The Frame' QLED smart TV (2021): up to $300 off

Save up to $300 on this TV that can transform into a piece of art when you're not streaming your favorite TV shows. The Frame smart TV has a built-in motion sensor that activates your device to display your favorite pieces of art in 4K resolution whenever you enter the room. This QLED TV produces 100% color volume in the DCI-P3 color space, which is the format for most cinema screens and HDR movies for television. (Translation: Colors on this TV will be more vivid and true-to-life.)

65" 'The Frame' smart TV, $1,800 (regularly $2,000)

85" 'The Frame' smart TV, $4,000 (regularly $4,300)

Samsung 'The Frame' QLED smart TV (2022, pre-order)

Or, upgrade to Samsung's new The Frame TV 2022 model. Right now, when you pre-order, you can get free in-home installation, plus 50% off a customizable outer bezel. Available in sizes ranging from 43 to 75 inches.

Samsung 'The Frame' QLED TV 2022 model (pre-order)

Samsung Jet 90 complete cordless stick vacuum and clean bundle: $250 0ff

This cordless stick vacuum features three different suction settings and a five-layer filtration system to thoroughly suck up dust, pet hair, dirt and more. It has up to an hour of battery life. The vacuum comes with a charging station and an automatic empty clean station.

Samsung Jet 90 complete cordless stick vacuum and clean bundle, $550 (regularly $800)

