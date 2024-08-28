Save up to $500 on a Saatva mattress during the Labor Day Early Access sale

CBS Essentials is created independently of the CBS News editorial staff. We may receive commissions from some links to products on this page. Promotions are subject to availability and retailer terms.

Ready to upgrade your sleep experience for fall? Now's the perfect time. Right now, you can save up to $500 on a Saatva mattress during the company's Labor Day Early Access sale. With a variety of mattress styles available, you're sure to find the perfect match to provide the ultimate comfort and support.

Here's how the Labor Day sale works: The more you spend at Saatva, the more you'll save. You'll save $200 when you spend at least $985, with the discount rising to $300 when you spend at least $2,000. The discounts increase all the way up to $500 off when you spend $4,500 or more. And the deal gets even better if you're looking for a complete bedroom refresh, because you'll save an extra $100 off an adjustable base plus or upholstered bed frame with a mattress purchase.

Keep reading to shop the Saatva sale. But hurry, the Saatva Labor Day Early Access sale ends Aug. 29, 2024.

Save $300 on the Saatva Classic mattress this Labor Day

The Saatva Classic mattress is our pick for the best hybrid mattress of 2024. It's $300 off for Labor Day.

The Saatva Classic mattress features a 3-inch Euro pillow top, available in three comfort levels for customized pressure relief. Its dual-coil design enhances durability and responsiveness, conforming to your body while promoting airflow and preventing sagging. Patented lumbar zone technology ensures healthy spinal alignment, making it ideal for those with back pain.

It has an organic cotton cover that is breathable and hypoallergenic, providing a cooler sleep surface while the Guardin botanical antimicrobial treatment protects against bacteria, mold and mildew.

Saatva also provides a generous, risk-free trial period of 180 nights so you can sleep on your decision.

Saatva Classic mattress (queen), $1,795 (regularly $2,095)

Not into the Saatva Classic? Try the Saatva Solaire. The highly rated adjustable mattress is on sale for up to $500 off right now, depending on size. The Solaire mattress offers 50 firmness settings on both sides, and claims to have virtually no motion transfer.

Saatva Solaire adjustable mattress (queen), $4,095 (regularly $4,495)

