The best food storage containers I've ever owned are 25% off at Amazon today

I cook a lot, so having quality food storage containers on hand is of the utmost importance to me. For a long time, I put little to no thought into buying food storage containers. As long as they were cheap and big enough to store leftover meals and ingredients, they'd do. But after having one too many incidents of food leaking into my work bag, and plastic containers being decimated over time in the dishwasher, I figured quality food storage containers would be a smart investment.

After having these for about a year, I can say that Rubbermaid Brilliance glass food storage containers are worth the splurge.

Right now, these stain-resistant food storage containers are on sale on Amazon for up to 25% off when you buy a set of five. This is a great deal, especially if you want to buy more than one set. They come in handy for storing leftovers, and for organizing your fridge for spring cleaning. Considering their popularity (69,650 five-star ratings!), we know this deal won't last long, so get them at a discount while you can.

Rubbermaid Brilliance food storage containers: Save up to 25%

The best thing about these food storage containers is how strong the airtight seal is. The gasket around the lid is so thick that you hear the sound of the seal when you close it. That, coupled with the large, snap-on latches, secures the food containers more tightly than any other food storage container that I've owned.

There have been times when I have had to employ quite a lot of strength to get these open. The extra work is worth it though in exchange for no leaks. And believe me, I've put them to the test. I make overnight oats weekly in these, shaking up the ingredients in the container the way that some people do with salads. When closed properly (make sure the seal sound is audible!), not a drop of liquid leaks out.

Another feature that I love about the Rubbermaid Brilliance food storage containers is the material. I've concluded that the thick and strong glass is what makes these containers long-lasting. Unlike other plastic storage containers that I've had, the glass Rubbermaid Brilliance containers don't absorb the odors and colors of the food stored inside, nor have they broken down in the dishwasher over time. In addition to being dishwasher-safe, you can safely put these in the microwave and freezer.

These food storage containers are easily stackable and conveniently transparent, making them perfect for organizing food in your fridge. The contents of your fridge will look a lot tidier using these uniform Rubbermaid containers, rather than flimsy bags and plastic containers that come standard with the food you get at the grocery store.

Amazon reviewers agree with me, with the Rubbermaid Brilliance food storage containers boasting a 4.7-star rating out of more than 81,900 ratings. One reviewer wrote, "I have three different sizes of these containers and absolutely love them!....I put them in the freezer and the microwave with no issues. They stack up very nicely inside the refrigerator and store great in the cabinets. I threw out most of my other containers and use only these now."

Discounts vary by the size of the set you buy, with the set of five, 3.2-cup containers offering the highest discount (25%).

If you're looking for a more varied collection of sizes, check out the deal available on the 12-piece set. It includes four 0.5-cup mini, four 1.3-cup small, two 3.2-cup medium, and two 4.7-cup medium deep containers. Regularly $55, you can get it for $45.