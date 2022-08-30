Some of the best robot vacuums are on sale for Labor Day: Our top discount picks

CBS Essentials is created independently from the CBS News staff. We may receive commissions from some links to products on this page. Promotions are subject to availability and retailer terms.

Getty Images

Many of our favorite robot vacuums are on sale now ahead of Labor Day. If you're looking for a Labor Day robot vacuum deal, here are the best ones we found.

Top products in this article:

iRobot Roomba i7+, $754 (reduced from $1,000)

Robot vacuum with a dog poop promise: iRobot Roomba j7+ robot vacuum, $599 (reduced from $800)

Affordable Roomba with cleaning station: iRobot Roomba i3+ EVO with automatic dirt disposal, $399 (reduced from $550)

While Labor Day is traditionally a time for celebrating the end of the summer, it's also a good time to be shopping for robot vacuums. That's because a large number of robot vacuums are on sale for Labor Day, including top-rated models by iRobot, Samsung, Shark and more. Some of these deeply discounted robot vacuums, such as the iRobot Roomba i7+, are CBS Essentials bestsellers.

All of our sale-priced vacuum picks below have at least a four-star rating. Many include the best robot vacuum features such as strong suction, Wi-Fi functionality, mapping sensors and self-emptying cleaning bases. We found Labor Day deals on robot mops, too, plus a robot vacuum and robot mop bundle we think is worth checking out.

Keep reading for the best Labor Day deals on robot vacuums you can shop now.

iRobot Roomba j7+ robot vacuum: $599 (save $201)

Amazon

The iRobot Roomba j7+ is designed with the issue of dog poop in mind. This smart vacuum includes iRobot's P.O.O.P. guarantee, or "Pet Owner Official Promise." Your Roomba j7+ is guaranteed to avoid pet waste or iRobot will replace your vacuum for free.

The vacuum features a powerful three-stage cleaning system with iRobot's most powerful suction. The home-cleaning device uses an edge-sweeping brush to get into corners. The Roomba j7+ features dual multi-surface rubber brushes that flex to adjust to different floor types. Best of all, they don't get tangled with pet hair.

When it's done cleaning, the device automatically empties into its included clean base for easy dirt disposal with enclosed bags. Just empty the cleaning station once every 60 days.

iRobot Roomba j7+ robot vacuum, $599 (reduced from $800)

The iRobot Roomba j7 is a bit more affordable and also offers the P.O.O.P. promise. Right now, you can get it for 33% off on Amazon. (A cleaning station is not included.)

iRobot Roomba j7 robot vacuum, $399 (reduced from $600)

iRobot Roomba i7+: $754 (save $246)

Amazon

The Roomba i7+, one of the more advanced robot vacuum models you can buy, features a three-stage cleaning system with powerful suction that's great at picking up pet hair. It's smart enough to learn the layout of your home and clean in neat rows, while staying out of areas you don't want it to go.

This robot vacuum is low maintenance, too: The included cleaning base requires emptying once every 60 days.

iRobot Roomba i7+, $754 (reduced from $1,000)

Roborock Q5+ with self-empty dock: $599 (save $100)

Amazon

This 4.6-star-rated robot vacuum by Roborock comes with serious smarts: It uses LiDAR navigation to create an editable map of your home, so it knows not to bump into furniture or tumble down steps. It supports app- and voice-based controls. Plus, its 2.5-liter filtered dust bag promises seven weeks of hands-free cleaning before it requires replacing.

Be sure to apply the coupon at Amazon before checkout to save an extra $100 on the price.

Roborock Q5+ robot vacuum with self-empty dock, $599 after coupon (reduced from $699)

iRobot Roomba i3+ EVO robot vacuum with automatic dirt disposal: $399 (save $150)

Amazon

The iRobot Roomba i3+ EVO uses "Imprint Smart Mapping" technology to map your home. Use your connected phone to direct the Wi-Fi-enabled robot vacuum to clean any room you want. You can even schedule a future clean. This Roomba is compatible with Amazon Alexa and Google Assistant.

The smart appliance learns your cleaning habits, and can suggest extra cleanings during peak pollen and pet-shedding seasons. And don't even worry about dumping out your dustbin. The Roomba i3+ EVO features iRobot's "Clean Base Automatic Dirt Disposal" system, and empties your accumulated dirt into an enclosed bag.

iRobot Roomba i3+ EVO robot vacuum with automatic dirt disposal, $399 (reduced from $550)

Samsung Jet Bot+ robot vacuum with Clean Station: $679 (save $120)



Amazon

While this more affordable Jet Bot+ robot vacuum by Samsung doesn't feature 3D recognition with AI, it does have LiDAR sensor navigation, five watts of adjustable suction and the all-important self-emptying Clean Station.

Mapping can be controlled via your phone with the Samsung SmartThings App. Remotely check the Jet Bot+'s cleaning status, pause or stop cleaning and view the cleaning history.

Samsung Jet Bot+ robot vacuum with clean station, $679 (reduced from $800)

Eufy RoboVac X8: $359 (save $240)

Amazon

Eufy (an Anker brand) makes some of the best-rated budget robot vacuums you can buy on Amazon. The 4.4-star-rated Eufy RoboVac X8 features twin turbines that generate 2,000Pa of suction, LiDAR-based (laser) navigation and AI mapping technology. It's Wi-Fi enabled, too -- you can view and edit maps of your home on your phone, creating no-go zones you want the vacuum to avoid.

Eufy RoboVac X8, $359 (reduced from $600)

iRobot Roomba 694 robot vacuum: $199 (save $75)

Amazon

The Roomba 694 is Wi-Fi-enabled. Control the vac with your connected smartphone or device via the iRobot Home app. The Roomba 694 has a 90-minute run time before it automatically docks and recharges.

On Amazon, one reviewer praised the iRobot device's ability to keep a pet-friendly household clean. "We have two dogs, one that sheds moderately," the customer wrote. "I purchased in hopes that it at least would help between regular vacuuming. I vacuumed first with my Dyson then set it free. When it was done with the job, I didn't expect much in the dust trap... I was wrong! It was full! Super impressed."

iRobot Roomba 694 robot vacuum, $199 (reduced from $274)

Shark Ion robot vacuum: $179 (save $51)

Amazon

This Shark robot vac features side brushes, channel brushes and a multi-surface brush roll to handle dirt and debris on all surfaces. Use the SharkClean app on your connected smartphone or device to control when -- and where -- your robot vacuum cleans. The vac offers 120 minutes of run time. Choose from three colors.

Shark Ion robot vacuum (gray), $179 (reduced from $230)

Lefant M210 robot vacuum cleaner: $100 (save $30)

Amazon

Lefant's M210 robot vac features built-in, anti-collision infrared sensors so it won't bang into its surroundings. The robot vacuum detects "stuck areas," and adjusts its cleaning path automatically. Download the Lefant app to pair the Wi-Fi-enabled vac with your smartphone or device -- the better to control the appliance remotely. The robot vacuum features 100 minutes of run time.

Lefant M210 robot vacuum cleaner, $100 (reduced from $130)

Laresar Grande 1 self-charging robotic vacuum: $150 (save $100)

Laresar Store via Amazon

This Laresar smart robot can vacuum and mop your floors (water tank sold separately). The machine is equipped with sensors that detect stairs and prevent falls. The robot vacuum is Wi-Fi compatible and can be controlled by smartphone. Download the Laresmart app to schedule cleanings, swap cleaning modes and control cleaning direction.

Be sure to apply the coupon before checkout at Amazon to get the best price on this robot vacuum.

Laresar Grande 1 self-charging robotic vacuum, $150 after coupon (reduced from $250)

Jet Bot AI+ robot vacuum with object recognition: $960 (save $339)

Samsung

The Samsung Jet Bot AI+ robot vacuum has a bunch of cool features, including 30 watts of adjustable suction, 3D object recognition with AI and powerful LiDAR navigation. This robot vacuum can recognize what objects to avoid, so you won't have to deal with it constantly crashing into the couch or a pile of laundry on the floor. Have a very specific clean in mind? Mapping can be controlled via your phone.

You can even watch your robot vacuum operate no matter where you are, using Samsung's SmartThings App. The Jet Bot AI+ comes with a front camera that can live stream in real time. It boasts its own no-touch "Clean Station" that will empty your dustbin using Samsung's Air Pulse technology. The vacuum's 0.2 liter dustbin is fully washable.

Jet Bot AI+ robot vacuum with object recognition, $960 (regularly $1,299)

Samsung Jetbot mop: $199 (save $100)

Amazon

Need a robot cleaning solution for non-carpeted areas? The Samsung Jetbot Mop robot mop is good for cleaning tile, vinyl, laminate and hardwoods. Plus, you can use it in hand-held mode to clean bathroom walls, countertops and more.

Be sure to apply the $100 coupon before checkout at Amazon to save big on this Samsung robot mop.

Samsung Jetbot mop, $199 after coupon (reduced from $299)

iRobot Roomba j7+ self-emptying robot vacuum with Braava Jet M6 robot mop: $854 (save $396)

iRobot via Amazon

On Amazon, you can buy a 4.4-star-rated combo that pairs the iRobot Roomba 7+ with the Braava Jet M6 robot mop.

The iRobot Roomba 7+ uses an edge-sweeping brush to get into corners. It features dual, multi-surface rubber brushes that flex to adjust to different floor types -- and help prevent them from getting tangled with pet hair. Billed as a self-cleaning vac, the Roomba 7+ automatically empties itself into enclosed bags.

The Braava Jet M6 robot mop, also by iRobot, delivers a jet spray that can help you tackle messes on finished hard floors of stone, tile, wood and more.

iRobot Roomba j7+ self-emptying robot vacuum with Braava Jet M6 robot mop, $854 (regularly $1,250)

Best Labor Day deals to shop this week

Want to check out even more Labor Day deals? Your friends at CBS Essentials (that's us!) found plenty of Labor Day discounts on all sorts of items for your home and family, including sales on furniture, appliances, tech and more. Shop these deals this Labor Day weekend: