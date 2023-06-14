Robot vacuum deal: Score this reviewer-loved Shark AI robot vacuum for 45% off

CBS Essentials is created independently of the CBS News editorial staff. We may receive commissions from some links to products on this page. Promotions are subject to availability and retailer terms.

Amazon

Amazon is currently offering an unbeatable deal on a top-rated Shark robot vacuum ahead of Amazon Prime Day. For a limited time, you can get this Shark AI robot vacuum for 45% off. But hurry -- this deal won't last.

This 4.5-star-rated Shark robot vacuum can clean your entire home in a precise matrix grid. Its self-emptying base holds up to 30-days worth of dirt and debris. It also features a HEPA filtration system, making it a great option for picking up pet hair and dander.

"This is a great vacuum," shared one Amazon reviewer. "It goes over throw rugs and transitions from hard wood to carpet. I cannot believe how much [pet] hair and dust it has eliminated from my house. I highly recommend this item."

Shark AV2501S AI robot vacuum with self-emptying base, $300 (reduced from $550)

Best early Amazon Prime Day robot vacuum deals

Save on more robot vacuums from top brands such as Samsung, iRobot and more ahead of Amazon Prime Day 2023.

iRobot Roomba j7+ robot vacuum: $599

Amazon

The iRobot Roomba j7+ is designed with the issue of dog poop in mind. This smart vacuum includes iRobot's P.O.O.P. guarantee, or "Pet Owner Official Promise." Your Roomba j7+ is guaranteed to avoid pet waste or iRobot will replace your vacuum for free.

The vacuum features a powerful three-stage cleaning system with iRobot's most powerful suction. The home-cleaning device uses an edge-sweeping brush to get into corners. The Roomba j7+ features dual multi-surface rubber brushes that flex to adjust to different floor types. Best of all, they don't get tangled with pet hair.

When it's done cleaning, the device automatically empties into its included clean base for easy dirt disposal with enclosed bags. Just empty the cleaning station once every 60 days.

iRobot Roomba j7+ robot vacuum, $599 (reduced from $800)

The iRobot Roomba j7 is a bit more affordable and also offers the P.O.O.P. promise. (A cleaning station is not included.)

iRobot Roomba j7 robot vacuum, $399 (reduced from $650)

iRobot Roomba 694 robot vacuum: $179



Amazon

The Roomba 694 is Wi-Fi-enabled. Control the vac with your connected smartphone or device via the iRobot Home app. The Roomba 694 has a 90-minute run time before it automatically docks and recharges.

On Amazon, one reviewer praised the iRobot device's ability to keep a pet-friendly household clean. "We have two dogs, one that sheds moderately," the customer wrote. "I purchased in hopes that it at least would help between regular vacuuming. I vacuumed first with my Dyson then set it free. When it was done with the job, I didn't expect much in the dust trap... I was wrong! It was full! Super impressed."

iRobot Roomba 694 robot vacuum, $179 (reduced from $274)

iRobot Roomba j7+ self-emptying robot vacuum with Braava Jet M6 robot mop: $898



iRobot via Amazon

On Amazon, you can buy a 4.4-star-rated combo that pairs the iRobot Roomba 7+ with the Braava Jet M6 robot mop.

The iRobot Roomba 7+ uses an edge-sweeping brush to get into corners. It features dual, multi-surface rubber brushes that flex to adjust to different floor types -- and help prevent them from getting tangled with pet hair. Billed as a self-cleaning vac, the Roomba 7+ automatically empties itself into enclosed bags.

The Braava Jet M6 robot mop, also by iRobot, delivers a jet spray that can help you tackle messes on finished hard floors of stone, tile, wood and more.

iRobot Roomba j7+ self-emptying robot vacuum with Braava Jet M6 robot mop, $898 (regularly $1,250)

iRobot Roomba i3+ EVO robot vacuum with automatic dirt disposal: $379



Amazon

The iRobot Roomba i3+ EVO uses "Imprint Smart Mapping" technology to map your home. Use your connected phone to direct the Wi-Fi-enabled robot vacuum to clean any room you want. You can even schedule a future clean. This Roomba is compatible with Amazon Alexa and Google Assistant.

The smart appliance learns your cleaning habits, and can suggest extra cleanings during peak pollen and pet-shedding seasons. And don't even worry about dumping out your dustbin. The Roomba i3+ EVO features iRobot's "Clean Base Automatic Dirt Disposal" system, and empties your accumulated dirt into an enclosed bag.

iRobot Roomba i3+ EVO robot vacuum with automatic dirt disposal, $379 (reduced from $599)

Samsung Jet Bot+ robot vacuum with Clean Station: $404



Amazon

While this more affordable Jet Bot+ robot vacuum by Samsung doesn't feature 3D recognition with AI, it does have LiDAR sensor navigation, five watts of adjustable suction and the all-important self-emptying Clean Station.

Mapping can be controlled via your phone with the Samsung SmartThings App. Remotely check the Jet Bot+'s cleaning status, pause or stop cleaning and view the cleaning history.

You'll get the best price on this robot vacuum at Amazon now.

Samsung Jet Bot+ robot vacuum with clean station, $404 (reduced from $799)

Samsung Jet Bot AI+ robot vacuum with object recognition: $749

Samsung

The Samsung Jet Bot AI+ robot vacuum has a bunch of cool features, including 30 watts of adjustable suction, 3D object recognition with AI and powerful LiDAR navigation. This robot vacuum can recognize what objects to avoid, so you won't have to deal with it constantly crashing into the couch or a pile of laundry on the floor. Have a very specific clean in mind? Mapping can be controlled via your phone.

You can even watch your robot vacuum operate no matter where you are, using Samsung's SmartThings App. The Jet Bot AI+ comes with a front camera that can live stream in real time. It boasts its own no-touch "Clean Station" that will empty your dustbin using Samsung's Air Pulse technology. The vacuum's 0.2 liter dustbin is fully washable.

Jet Bot AI+ robot vacuum with object recognition, $749 (reduced from $1,299)



Shark IQ Robot vacuum with self-emptying base: $434



Shark via Amazon

This 4.4-star-rated Shark IQ Robot vacuum (RV912S) cleans your whole home in neat rows. It lacks the advanced smarts of more expensive robot vacuums, but this is one of the most affordable robot vacuums with a self-emptying base you'll find.

This Shark model comes with a 45-day capacity cleaning base.

Shark IQ Robot vacuum with self-emptying base, $434 (reduced from $650)

Anker Eufy 11S slim robot vacuum: $140



Amazon

Amazon's #1 best seller in the robot vacuum category is the Anker Eufy 11S slim robot vacuum. The Anker 11S is relatively affordable, but it doesn't skimp on features. The robot vacuum connects to your home Wi-Fi and can be controlled through an app or through your home's smart speaker. It has 1,300 Pa of suction, an infrared sensor for evading obstacles and a slim profile that helps it get under furniture to clean.

Anker Eufy 11S slim robot vacuum, $140 (reduced from $229)

The Max model of this robot vacuum is also an Amazon bestseller. It offers stronger suction power at 2,000 Pa.

Anker Eufy 11S Max robot vacuum, $160 after coupon (reduced from $250)

Eufy RoboVac X8 robot vacuum: $330



Amazon

Eufy (an Anker brand) makes some of the best-rated budget robot vacuums you can buy on Amazon. The 4.4-star-rated Eufy RoboVac X8 features twin turbines that generate 2,000Pa of suction, LiDAR-based (laser) navigation and AI mapping technology. It's Wi-Fi enabled, too -- you can view and edit maps of your home on your phone, creating no-go zones you want the vacuum to avoid.

Eufy RoboVac X8, $330 after coupon (reduced from $600)

Roborock Q5+ with self-empty dock: $480

Amazon

This 4.6-star-rated robot vacuum by Roborock comes with serious smarts: It uses LiDAR navigation to create an editable map of your home, so it knows not to bump into furniture or tumble down steps. It supports app- and voice-based controls. The Roborock Q5+ comes complete with a 2.5-liter filtered cleaning station that promises seven weeks of hands-free cleaning before it requires emptying.

Roborock Q5+ robot vacuum, $480 after coupon (reduced from $700)

Yeedi Mop Station Pro self-emptying robot vacuum and mop: $500

Amazon

Right now, you can save $300 on the Yeedi Mop Station Pro robot vacuum and mop on Amazon. The self-cleaning device offers a 180-minute runtime with smart mapping and carpet detection. The Yeedi Mop Station Pro delivers strong scrubbing capabilities with two powerful mop pads to pick up dirt and mud from your floors.

Yeedi Mop Station Pro robot vacuum and mop, $500 after coupon (reduced from $800)

Yeedi robot vacuum and mop: $240

Amazon

This multi-purpose cleaning device features 3D object avoidance which allows it to recognize any objects in its path and move around them to avoid getting stuck. It's great for pet households as the Yeedi Vac 2 is designed to avoid your dog's food bowl, water bowl and toys.

Yeedi Vac 2 robot vacuum and mop, $240 (reduced from $350)

Lefant M210 robot vacuum cleaner: $110

Amazon

Lefant's M210 robot vac features built-in, anti-collision infrared sensors so it won't bang into its surroundings. The robot vacuum detects "stuck areas," and adjusts its cleaning path automatically. Download the Lefant app to pair the Wi-Fi-enabled vac with your smartphone or device -- the better to control the appliance remotely. The robot vacuum features 100 minutes of run time.

Lefant M210 robot vacuum cleaner, $110 after coupon (reduced from $260)

Lefant M210 Pro robot vacuum cleaner: $100



Amazon

Lefant's M210 Pro robot vac features built-in, anti-collision infrared sensors, so it won't bang into its surroundings. The robot vacuum detects "stuck areas" and adjusts its cleaning path automatically. It features 100 minutes of run time and offers self-charging capabilities.

You can also download the Lefant app to pair the Wi-Fi-enabled vac with your smartphone or device to better control the device remotely.

Lefant M210 Pro robot vacuum cleaner, $100 (reduced from $400)

