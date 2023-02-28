CBS Essentials is created independently from the CBS News staff. We may receive commissions from some links to products on this page. Promotions are subject to availability and retailer terms.

You've got better things to do than push a vacuum cleaner around your house. It's a great time to buy one of the best robot vacuums of 2023. Even better, consider investing in a robot vacuum with a clean station so that you don't have to worry about emptying the bin after every cleaning.

Anker Eufy 25c robot vacuum, $74 (reduced from $249)

iRobot Roomba j7+ self-emptying robot vacuum with Braava Jet M6 robot mop, $898 (regularly $1,250)

iRobot Roomba j7+ robot vacuum, $599 (reduced from $800)

Give yourself a break, and put a new robotic vacuum to the test. We've found robot vacuums with strong suction power to take on everyday debris, plus smart features, such as object avoidance so they won't knock into anything important or get stuck. These picks also include a clean base that will automatically empty and will alert you to the dustbin capacity. Keep reading to shop the best robot vacuums with cleaning stations.

Best robot vacuums with cleaning stations

Save time with a self-emptying robot vacuum with a clean station. Many of our top picks are also on sale right now.

Samsung Jet Bot+ robot vacuum with Clean Station



Amazon

While this more affordable Jet Bot+ robot vacuum by Samsung doesn't feature 3D recognition with AI, it does have LiDAR sensor navigation, five watts of adjustable suction and the all-important self-emptying Clean Station.

Mapping can be controlled via your phone with the Samsung SmartThings App. Remotely check the Jet Bot+'s cleaning status, pause or stop cleaning and view the cleaning history.

Samsung Jet Bot+ robot vacuum with clean station, $423 (reduced from $799)

Jet Bot AI+ robot vacuum with object recognition

Samsung

The Samsung Jet Bot AI+ robot vacuum has a bunch of cool features, including 30 watts of adjustable suction, 3D object recognition with AI and powerful LiDAR navigation. This robot vacuum can recognize what objects to avoid, so you won't have to deal with it constantly crashing into the couch or a pile of laundry on the floor. Have a very specific clean in mind? Mapping can be controlled via your phone.

You can even watch your robot vacuum operate no matter where you are, using Samsung's SmartThings App. The Jet Bot AI+ comes with a front camera that can live stream in real time. It boasts its own no-touch "Clean Station" that will empty your dustbin using Samsung's Air Pulse technology. The vacuum's 0.2 liter dustbin is fully washable.

Jet Bot AI+ robot vacuum with object recognition, $680 (reduced from $1,299)

iRobot Roomba j7+ robot vacuum

Amazon

CBS Essentials senior writer Lily Rose is a big fan of the iRobot Roomba j7+. "This robot vacuum does a great job sucking up strands of hair, dust and debris on my floors," she says. "This iRobot Roomba even eliminated the hard-to-reach dust bunnies under my dresser and bookshelves. It cleans so well, I don't feel like I need to use my stick vacuum after."

Click here for a full review of the iRobot Roomba j7+.

iRobot Roomba j7+ robot vacuum, $599 (reduced from $800)

Looking for a deal on an iRobot Roomba? The iRobot Roomba j7 is a bit more affordable. Cleaning station is not included.

iRobot Roomba j7 robot vacuum, $399 (reduced from $650)

Yeedi vac station self-emptying robot vacuum and mop



Amazon

Right now, you can save $150 on the Yeedi Vac station robot vacuum and mop on Amazon. The self-emptying device offers a 200-minute runtime with smart mapping and carpet detection.

Yeedi Vac station robot vacuum and mop, $350 after coupon (reduced from $500)

Roborock Q5+ with self-empty dock

Amazon

This 4.6-star-rated robot vacuum by Roborock comes with serious smarts: It uses LiDAR navigation to create an editable map of your home, so it knows not to bump into furniture or tumble down steps. It supports app- and voice-based controls. The Roborock Q5+ comes complete with a 2.5-liter filtered cleaning station that promises seven weeks of hands-free cleaning before it requires emptying.

Roborock Q5+ robot vacuum, $500 after coupon (reduced from $700)

If you opt for a Roborock robot vacuum that you empty yourself, you can save a bit of money.

Roborock Q5 robot vacuum, $320 after coupon (reduced from $430)

Shark EZ robot vacuum with self-emptying base

Shark via Walmart

This 4.4-star-rated Shark EZ robot vacuum cleans your whole home in neat rows. It lacks the advanced smarts of more expensive robot vacuums, but this is one of the most affordable robot vacuums with a self-emptying base you'll find.

This Shark model comes with a 30-day capacity cleaning base.

Shark EZ Robot vacuum with self-emptying base, $248 (reduced from $450)

Shark IQ Robot vacuum with self-emptying base

Shark via Amazon

This 4.4-star-rated Shark IQ Robot vacuum (RV912S) cleans your whole home in neat rows. It lacks the advanced smarts of more expensive robot vacuums, but this is one of the most affordable robot vacuums with a self-emptying base you'll find.

This Shark model comes with a 45-day capacity cleaning base.

Shark IQ Robot vacuum with self-emptying base, $414 (reduced from $650)

More robot vacuums to consider

Ditch your stick vacuum, and complete your smart home with a smart robot vacuum. What are the advantages of owning a robot vacuum? You can set it and forget it. Schedule your robot vacuum to clean your hard floor and carpet while you're at work, running errands or even watching TV. But what is the best robot vacuum you can buy? We've rounded up the best smart robot vacuums you can buy today.

Anker Eufy 25c robot vacuum

Anker

The Anker Eufy 25c robot vacuum doesn't skimp on features -- it connects to your home Wi-Fi and can be controlled through an app or through your home's smart speaker. It has 1,500 Pa of suction, three-layer filtration and a slim profile that helps it get under furniture to clean. It's rated 4.4 stars at Walmart.

Anker Eufy 25c robot vacuum, $74 (reduced from $249)

Yeedi robot vacuum and mop

Amazon

This multi-purpose cleaning device features 3D object avoidance, which allows it to recognize any objects in its path and move around them to avoid getting stuck. It's great for pet households, as the Yeedi Vac 2 is designed to avoid your dog's food bowl, water bowl and toys.

Yeedi Vac 2 robot vacuum and mop, $240 (reduced from $350)

Right now you can get the upgraded Yeedi Vac 2 Pro version with a longer run time for just $20 more.

Yeedi Vac 2 Pro robot vacuum and mop, $260 (reduced from $450)

iHome AutoVac Juno



Walmart

The Wi-Fi-enabled iHome AutoVac Juno features 2,000 Pa of suction and a 100-minute run time. It features mapping technology and cleans your floors and carpets in neat rows. Use your smartphone to control the vacuum or to schedule cleanings.

iHome AutoVac Juno, $99 (reduced from $99)

Lefant M210 robot vacuum cleaner



Amazon

Lefant's M210 robot vac features built-in, anti-collision infrared sensors, so it won't bang into its surroundings. The robot vacuum detects "stuck areas" and adjusts its cleaning path automatically. Download the Lefant app to pair the Wi-Fi-enabled vac with your smartphone or device -- the better to control the appliance remotely. The robot vacuum features 100 minutes of run time.

Get this robot vacuum for $100 at Amazon.

Lefant M210 robot vacuum cleaner, $100 (reduced from $260)

iRobot Roomba j7+ self-emptying robot vacuum with Braava Jet M6 robot mop



iRobot via Amazon

On Amazon, you can buy a 4.4-star-rated combo that pairs the iRobot Roomba 7+ with the Braava Jet M6 robot mop.

The iRobot Roomba 7+ uses an edge-sweeping brush to get into corners. It features dual, multi-surface rubber brushes that flex to adjust to different floor types -- and help prevent them from getting tangled with pet hair. Billed as a self-cleaning vac, the Roomba 7+ automatically empties itself into enclosed bags.

The Braava Jet M6 robot mop, also by iRobot, delivers a jet spray that can help you tackle messes on finished hard floors of stone, tile, wood and more.

iRobot Roomba j7+ self-emptying robot vacuum with Braava Jet M6 robot mop, $898 (regularly $1,250)

iRobot Roomba 694 robot vacuum

Amazon

The Roomba 694 is Wi-Fi-enabled. Control the vac with your connected smartphone or device via the iRobot Home app. The Roomba 694 has a 90-minute run time before it automatically docks and recharges.

On Amazon, one reviewer praised the iRobot device's ability to keep a pet-friendly household clean. "We have two dogs, one that sheds moderately," the customer wrote. "I purchased in hopes that it at least would help between regular vacuuming. I vacuumed first with my Dyson then set it free. When it was done with the job, I didn't expect much in the dust trap... I was wrong! It was full! Super impressed."

iRobot Roomba 694 robot vacuum, $179 (reduced from $274)

Samsung Jet Bot Robot Vacuum

Samsung

Control this affordable and Wi-Fi-enabled Samsung Jet Bot via your smartphone. It uses sensors to map cleaning zones and automatically distinguishes hard floors from carpets in order to use the proper suction, up to five watts.

One reviewer featured on the Samsung product page called this robot vacuum a must-have for pet owners. The reviewer shared: "I've used the Samsung Jet Bot+ robot vacuum for about a month now and it has freed up so much of my time. I have an Australian Shepherd that constantly sheds his undercoat. If I go three days without vacuuming, I would have little tumbleweeds of his fur rolling around the house."

"This robot vacuum has eliminated my need to do touch up vacuuming sessions," the reviewer continued. "Now I set the robot to vacuum whenever I'm not home, and I come home to clean floors each and every time."

Samsung Jet Bot Robot Vacuum with Intelligent Power Control, $250 (reduced from $600)

