Apple iPhone 16 and iPhone 16 Pro pre-orders are open now: Where to find the best deals

Apple

The new lineup of Apple iPhone 16 smartphones is available for preorder starting today from AT&T, Verizon, Best Buy and more retailers. The new phones include the iPhone 16, iPhone 16 Plus, iPhone 16 Pro and iPhone 16 Pro Max.

The biggest upgrade to the new iPhones is the addition to Apple Intelligence, which is Apple's own artificial intelligence functionality that's being integrated into iOS 18, the Siri digital assistant and many of the apps that come preinstalled with iOS 18 this fall. The new iPhone 16 lineup starts shipping on September 20, but the free iOS 18 operating system upgrade will be available for all compatible iPhone models.

Pro tip: In addition, Apple announced the Apple Watch Series 10 smartwatch, new Apple AirPods 4 earbuds, and updates to the AirPods Pro 2 and AirPods Max headphones. You can pre-order those devices, as well.

Discover Apple's latest iPhones

Apple

All of Apple's newest iPhone 16s have several things in common. They all run the iOS 18 operating system and have Apple Intelligence integration. This means you'll see some dramatic improvements in Siri and many of each phone's other capabilities, especially when it comes to taking pictures, shooting video and editing your content. All of the new iPhone models offer Wi-Fi 7 connectivity support.

On the side of each phone, you'll find the new Camera Control button. This gives you quick and more advanced control over the Camera app when taking photos or shooting video.

Apple iPhone 16

Apple

Display size: 6.1 inches | Display type: Super Retina XDR | Display resolution: 2,556 x 1,179 pixels (460 ppi) | Max. display brightness: 2,000 nits | Processor: Apple A18 | Storage options: 128GB, 256GB, 1TB | Housing material: Aluminum | Dimensions: 5.81 x 2.82 x 0.31 inches | Weight: 6 ounces | Front camera: 12MP (TrueDepth) | Rear camera system: 48MP (Fusion), 12MP (ultra-wide) | Operating system: iOS 18 (or later) | Safety features: Emergency SOS via satellite, Crash detection, Roadside Assistance via satellite | Port: 1x USB Type-C | Waterproof rating: IP68 | Physical buttons: Camera Control button, volume up, volume down, Side button | Battery life: Up to 27 hours (with wireless fast charging support) | Casing color options: Ultramarine, teal, pink, white, black

Pricing : $799 (128GB), $899 (256GB), $1,099 (512GB)

: $799 (128GB), $899 (256GB), $1,099 (512GB) Preorder starting : September 13

: September 13 Shipping date: September 20

The iPhone 16 offers most of the new features and functions added to the higher-end iPhone models, but packs it all into a mobile device with a 6.1-inch touchscreen display. The phone itself is just 0.31 inches thick and weighs a mere six ounces. This phone has two rear-facing cameras (instead of three on the higher-end models), so if you're looking for high-end photography and videography capabilities, choose one of the iPhone 16 Pro models.

The iPhone 16 is a well-rounded and nicely priced general-purpose iPhone. It comes in five beautiful casing colors, along with the ability to fully customize the appearance of the Lock and Home screens.

Beyond the new features and functions offered by iOS 18 and Apple Intelligence, the iPhone 16 provides easy access to the millions of optional apps available from the App Store, so you can add all sorts of advanced functionality to the phone. This new phone operates up to 30% faster than last year's model and offers a longer battery life, too. With its new quick charge capabilities, you can go from 0% to 50% charge in around 30 minutes.

You'll find a wide range of deals on the iPhone 16 available now. AT&T and Verizon are offering the phone for free, with an eligible trade-in and when you activate the phone with a qualifying service plan.

Pro tip: Don't let your new Apple smartphone go unprotected. We recommend you also purchase one of these best cases for the Apple iPhone 16 now so you can have it handy the day your phone arrives.

Apple iPhone 16 Plus

Apple

Display size: 6.7 inches | Display type: Super Retina XDR | Display resolution: 2,796 x 1,290 pixels (460 ppi) | Max. display brightness: 2,000 nits | Processor: Apple A18 | Storage options: 128GB, 256GB, 1TB | Housing material: Aluminum | Dimensions: 6.33 x 3.06 x 0.31 inches | Weight: 7.03 ounces | Front camera: 12MP (TrueDepth) | Rear camera system: 48MP (Fusion), 12MP (ultra-wide) | Operating system: iOS 18 (or later) | Safety features: Emergency SOS via satellite, Crash detection, Roadside Assistance via satellite | Port: 1x USB Type-C | Waterproof rating: IP68 | Physical buttons: Camera Control button, volume up, volume down, Side button | Battery life: Up to 27 hours (with wireless fast charging support) | Casing color options: Ultramarine, teal, pink, white, black

Pricing : $899 (128GB), $999 (256GB), $1,199 (512GB)

: $899 (128GB), $999 (256GB), $1,199 (512GB) Preorder starting : September 13

: September 13 Shipping date: September 20

The iPhone 16 Plus is a souped-up version of the iPhone 16 with a slightly larger touchscreen display (6.7 inches versus 6.1 inches). Otherwise, these two phones offer the same core capabilities and camera setup. Compared to the iPhone 15 Plus, you get a larger and more responsive display, faster overall performance, and the new Apple Intelligence capabilities packed into a smartphone that's a mere 0.31 inches thick and that weighs in at 7.03 ounces.

The iPhone 16 Plus is a mid-priced iPhone. If you're a moderate to heavy iPhone user and often use the phone to take pictures or record and share video content, our in-house smartphone experts recommend spending a bit more to get the iPhone 16 Pro or iPhone 16 Pro Max. You'll wind up with a better camera system and enhanced overall performance -- especially when it comes to using the latest AI tools and features, like the ability to record audio and have it transcribed and summarized.

Many preorder deals are being offered in conjunction with the iPhone 16 Plus. AT&T is offering up to $830 off with an eligible trade-in and when you activate the phone with a qualifying service plan. You can also finance the phone for as little as $25.84 per month for 36 months.

Discover iPhone 16 Pro smartphones

Apple

For even more processing power, a larger display and better overall performance, it's the Apple iPhone 16 Pro or iPhone 16 Pro Max you want in your hands. They're made with a titanium casing and provide some of the most advanced capabilities Apple has unleashed in any iPhone. However, several much-anticipated new features won't be launched until later this year or early next year.

Beyond the advanced AI functions being integrated into the new iPhones this fall, one notable feature of the iPhone 16 Pro and iPhone 16 Pro Max is its ability to shoot 4K resolution video at up to 120fps using Dolby Vision. You also get advanced capabilities when capturing audio in conjunction with your video content. These phones are great for everyday users, as well as for content creators, students and business people alike.

Apple iPhone 16 Pro

Apple

Display size: 6.3 inches | Display type: Super Retina XDR | Display resolution: 2,622 x 1,206 pixels (460 ppi) | Max. display brightness: 2,000 nits | Processor: Apple A18 Pro | Storage options: 128GB, 256GB, 512GB, 1TB | Housing material: Titanium | Dimensions: 5.89 x 2.81 x 0.32 inches | Weight: 7.03 ounces | Front camera: 12MP (TrueDepth) | Rear camera system: 48MP (Fusion), 48MP (ultra-wide), 12MP (telephoto) | Operating system: iOS 18 (or later) | Safety features: Emergency SOS via satellite, Crash detection, Roadside Assistance via satellite | Port: 1x USB Type-C | Waterproof rating: IP68 | Physical buttons: Camera Control button, volume up, volume down, Side button | Battery life: Up to 33 hours (with wireless fast charging support) | Casing color options: Desert titanium, natural titanium, white titanium, black titanium

Pricing : $999 (128GB), $1,099 (256GB), $1,299 (512GB), $1,499 (1TB)

: $999 (128GB), $1,099 (256GB), $1,299 (512GB), $1,499 (1TB) Preorder starting : September 13

: September 13 Shipping date: September 20

The iPhone 16 Pro uses Apple's new A18 Pro silicon series chip which offers a 16-core Neural Engine to accommodate the new artificial intelligence functions. This is in conjunction with a 6-core CPU and 6-core GPU, which work together to offer 15% to 20% faster performance compared to the iPhone 15 Pro. This new processor also doubles the phone's ray tracing capabilities compared to last year's model, so gaming has been taken up a notch with more fluid graphics and more realistic lighting, not to mention improved responsiveness.

The iPhone 16 Pro offers a longer-lasting battery and faster wireless recharging, plus hundreds of new features and existing feature updates that have been incorporated into iOS 18 and that work particularly well with the A18 Pro processor. This includes both text messaging via satellite and roadside assistance via satellite that'll work in areas where there's no cellular service. Other new features include the ability for the phone to use eye tracking as yet another way to interact with certain apps.

One compelling reason to choose either the iPhone 16 Pro or iPhone 16 Pro Max is for the enhanced camera system, which includes three rear-facing cameras with up to 5x zoom and extreme macro photography capabilities, new photographic styles, enhanced sound when shooting video and the ability to capture 4K resolution video at up to 120 fps.

Right now, when you preorder the phone from AT&T, you could wind up getting this phone for free with an eligible trade in and when you activate the phone with a qualifying service plan. At Verizon, you can finance the phone for as little as $10 per month for 36 months with an eligible trade in and when you activate the phone with an Unlimited Ultimate service plan.

Apple iPhone 16 Pro Max

Apple

Display size: 6.9-inches | Display type: Super Retina XDR | Display resolution: 2,868 x 1,320 pixels (460 ppi) | Max. display brightness: 2,000 nits | Processor: Apple A18 Pro | Storage options: 256GB, 512GB, 1TB | Housing material: Titanium | Dimensions: 6.42 x 3.06 x 0.32 inches | Weight: 7.99 ounces | Front camera: 12MP (TrueDepth) | Rear camera system: 48MP (Fusion), 48MP (ultra-wide), 12MP (telephoto) | Operating system: iOS 18 (or later) | Safety features: Emergency SOS via satellite, Crash detection, Roadside Assistance via satellite | Port: 1x USB Type-C | Waterproof rating: IP68 | Physical buttons: Camera Control button, volume up, volume down, Side button | Battery life: Up to 33 hours (with wireless fast charging support) | Casing color options: Desert titanium, natural titanium, white titanium, black titanium

Pricing : $1,199 (256GB), $1,399 (512GB), $1,599 (1TB)

: $1,199 (256GB), $1,399 (512GB), $1,599 (1TB) Preorder starting : September 13

: September 13 Shipping date: September 20

If you want the absolutely fastest and most powerful iPhone -- the one with the largest and most responsive touchscreen display and the longest battery life -- it's the iPhone 16 Pro Max you should choose. It runs using the A18 Pro processor and easily handles all of the new Apple Intelligence features.

You also get the most robust rear camera setup ever incorporated into an iPhone, including a 48MP Fusion camera and 28MP ultra-wide camera. But it's not just the camera hardware that sets this phone apart. You now get a pro-level still image or video camera at your fingertips, yet it's surprisingly easy to use thanks to the AI enhancements.

This is the phone we recommend to power iPhone users and people who want to get the most out of what an iPhone has to offer -- especially when it comes to picture taking and videography, as well as utilizing the new AI features.

If you preorder the phone from AT&T or Verizon, you can get up to $1,000 off with an eligible trade-in and when you activate the phone with a qualifying service plan. Financing through Verizon is available for as little as $5.55 per month for 36 months if you're a new customer, with an eligible trade-in and activation with an Unlimited Ultimate plan.

Who should upgrade to a new iPhone 16?



If you're already an iPhone user and looking for the latest and greatest that Apple has to offer, you'll want to get your hands on one of the new iPhone 16 models. Which model will depend on the screen size you want.

Plus, if you've been thinking about switching from an Android smartphone to an iPhone, now's the ideal time. If you're looking for a smartphone with a folding display -- like the Samsung Galaxy Z Flip6 or Samsung Galaxy Z Fold6 -- you'll need to stick with an Android mobile device, at least for now.

Are the iPhone 16 smartphones worth it?

Upgrading to an Apple iPhone 16 is a personal decision, based on your budget and the intensity of your desire to have the best iPhone model available (compared to an older model that runs the same version of the iOS 18 operating system and the same collection of preinstalled apps). As always, you can expect faster performance, a better display and a longer battery life from Apple's very latest iPhones.

You can preorder and purchase one of the new iPhone 16 models outright, or take advantage of trade-in and financing deals now available from AT&T, Verizon and Best Buy. These deals could save you money, or at least allow you to spread out payment of the new phone over an extended period.

How much internal storage should I get on my iPhone?



Our smartphone experts recommend that average users choose the middle option, so for the iPhone 16 or iPhone 16 Plus, choose 256GB. For the iPhone 16 Pro or iPhone 16 Pro Max, we suggest either 256GB or 512GB.

Power users will likely want more storage. Lighter users can likely get away with less storage, especially if you use iCloud for cloud storage of data, documents, files and photos.

Save big on the iPhone 15 smartphones, too



Now that the iPhone 16 smartphones have been announced, last year's models -- the iPhone 15, iPhone 15 Plus, iPhone Pro and iPhone 15 Pro Max -- are already being discounted.

At AT&T, you can currently finance the iPhone 15 Pro Max for as little as $5.56 per month for 36 months (with eligible trade-in). There's also a deal that gets you $1,000 off this phone. The iPhone 15 Plus can be financed for as little as $6.39 per month for 36 months (with eligible trade-in), while you can get the iPhone 15 for as little as $3.62 per month for 36 months (with eligible trade-in). The iPhone 15 Pro is currently being offered for free with an eligible trade-in. Of course, restrictions apply on all of these deals.

Read our in-depth review of the iPhone 15 Pro Max, which can now be upgraded with the latest version of iOS 18 for free. You can also find discounted "renewed" and "renewed premium" iPhone 15 models for sale on Amazon.

Here's what new in iOS 18



While iOS 18 works in all iPhone models released in the past five years or so, to get the best performance from this latest version of the operating system, you'll want the faster and more powerful performance of an Apple iPhone 16 smartphone.

iOS 18 offers enhancements to the operating system itself, as well as impressive improvements to virtually all of the apps that come preinstalled with the operating system. This includes new ways to customize your phone, fun new ways to stay connected with friends and family, and enhanced tools for capturing and sharing memories. And for the first time, you can experience Apple Intelligence (AI) on your phone starting this fall.

Apple Intelligence can help you compose text from scratch, edit content you've already written, translate information between languages, help you create images from scratch based on text prompts, and so much more. It's Apple's answer to Google Gemini (now on Android phones), Galaxy AI (now on Samsung Galaxy phones), and CoPilot (now on the latest Windows laptops).

Keep in mind, many of the new features Apple has promised are coming later this year or next year through iOS updates and will not be available when the iPhone 16 phones are initially released on September 20.

New feature highlights of iOS 18

New ways to personalize the appearance of your phone's Home and Lock screens.

The ability to hide apps and content stored on your phone (that can only be unlocked using FaceID).

Updates to the iPhone's Control Center and how it can be personalized.

The ability to add custom controls to your Lock screen.

New ways to organize and find photos stored in the Photos app.

Enhanced image and video editing tools in the Photos app.

Being able to use bold, italic, underlined and strikethrough text, plus animated effects in Messages.

You can create your own emojis using AI that work with the Messages app.

The ability to send and receive text messages via satellite when off the grid.

Support for RCS messages, allowing you to communicate better with people who don't have an iPhone.

New ways to sort incoming email messages and organize your inbox.

A smoother and more robust web surfing experience using Safari.

Improved control over Apple AirPods when using them with an iPhone.

Audio transcription and summarization of recordings via the Notes app.

The ability to perform mathematical calculations in the Notes app.

S.O.S. Emergency with live video.

When used with an Apple Watch, the iPhone can now identify sleep apnea.

In conjunction with the latest AirPods Pro 2, this equipment combo will soon be able to serve as over-the-counter hearing aids

Better privacy and security options.

You'll discover enhancements, redesigns and new features added to each of the apps that come preinstalled with iOS 18, plus improvements in overall performance, whether you're using this operating system on an older iPhone model or one of the new iPhone 16 models.

You'll discover enhancements, redesigns and new features added to each of the apps that come preinstalled with iOS 18, plus improvements in overall performance, whether you're using this operating system on an older iPhone model or one of the new iPhone 16 models.