Peacock is the only way to watch all the 2024 U.S. Figure Skating Championships events: What you need to know

CBS Essentials is created independently of the CBS News editorial staff. We may receive commissions from some links to products on this page. Promotions are subject to availability and retailer terms.

Madison Chock and Evan Bates of the United States compete in the Ice Dance Free Skating on day three of 2023-24 ISU Grand Prix of Figure Skating Final at National Indoor Stadium on December 9, 2023 in Beijing, China. VCG/VCG via Getty Images

At long last the 2024 U.S. Figure Skating Championships are on. Skating's elite, including reigning women's national champion Isabeau Levito and the current men's national champion Ilia Malinin, are expected to compete in the seven-day event.

While all championship-level events will air on cable television, it's impossible to watch all the other events taking place at the 2024 U.S. Figure Skating Championships on cable. You'll need a Peacock streaming subscription for that.

How and when to watch the 2024 U.S. Figure Skating Championships

The 2024 U.S. Figure Skating Championships will take place at Nationwide Arena in Columbus, OH now through Sunday, Jan. 28, 2024. All championship level events will air either on NBC or the USA Network, and will stream on Peacock.

How to watch every event at the 2024 U.S. Figure Skating Championships without cable



You can watch championship-level competition at the 2024 U.S. Figure Skating Championships on NBC and the USA Network, but you'll need a Peacock subscription to take in all the junior level competition skating events. Peacock is also a good option if you don't have cable TV at all. (Streaming options will require an internet provider.)

All championship and junior-level events will be livestreamed on Peacock and can be accessed on demand on Peacock for 72 hours following their conclusion. In addition to all the exciting ice skating happening this week, Peacock subscribers can also watch NFL regular season and playoff games airing on NBC (or Peacock exclusively). Peacock subscribers can also watch Big Ten football, Premier League soccer and WWE wrestling through 2025 (including formerly PPV-only events such as Wrestlemania). There's 80,000 hours worth of recorded content to watch on demand as well, including hit movies and TV series such as "The Office" and "Parks and Recreation."

Top features of Peacock:

If you want to watch all the 2024 U.S. Figure Skating Championships events, including junior level competition, Peacock is your one-stop destination.

Peacock streams NFL matchups airing live on NBC (that's Sunday Night Football and special NFL regular season and Saturday playoff games).

Peacock features plenty of current and classic NBC and Bravo TV shows, available to watch on demand.

Subscribers get access to Peacock's massive library of recorded content, plus Peacock originals including "The Traitors," "Poker Face" and "Real Housewives Ultimate Girls Trip."

A Peacock subscription costs $6 per month. An annual plan is available for $60 per year. You can cancel anytime.

Students save 67% on Peacock

If you're a student and you're looking to catch all the exciting skating happening at the 2024 U.S. Figure Skating Championships, Peacock offers a steep student discount. Get Peacock Premium (which includes ads) for $1.99 per month for 12 months and watch the 2024 U.S. Figure Skating Championships, plus all the terrific NBC and Bravo comedies, sports and reality shows now streaming on Peacock.

You'll need an annual student verification to take advantage of this A+ student discount.

How to watch the 2024 U.S. Figure Skating Championships on Peacock

With a Peacock subscription, you'll have the freedom to watch the 2024 U.S. Figure Skating Championships, more top-tier sports airing live on NBC or streaming on Peacock, TV shows and movies when and how you want, on the device of your choice. You can download the Peacock app on your phone or download the Peacock app to your Smart TV. Peacock is also supported on Fire TV, Apple TV, Roku, and major video gaming consoles, including the PS5 and new Meta VR device.

You can also watch Peacock content on Peacock.com.

2024 U.S. Figure Skating Championships schedule

The 2024 U.S. Figure Skating Championships schedule is below. All times Eastern. Only championship level events will air on network TV, while all levels of competition will stream on Peacock.

Monday, January 22, 2024

Practice groups (multiple)

Tuesday, January 23, 2024

Novice Pairs Short Program, 12-12:30 p.m. (Peacock)

Junior Pairs Short Program, 12:50-2:05 p.m. (Peacock)

Junior Men's Short Program, 2:20-5 p.m. (Peacock)

Novice Pattern Dance, 5:15-6:25 p.m. (Peacock)

Junior Rhythm Dance, 6:40-8:10 p.m. (Peacock)



Wednesday, January 24, 2024

Junior Women's Short Program, 8:30-10:55 a.m. (Peacock)

Junior Men's Free Skate, 11:10 a.m.-2:00 p.m. (Peacock)

Novice Pairs Free Skate, 2:35-3:10 p.m. (Peacock)

Junior Pairs Free Skate, 3:25-4:45 p.m. (Peacock)

Novice Free Dance, 5:35-6:15 p.m. (Peacock)

Junior Free Dance, 6:30-8:15 p.m. (Peacock)

Thursday, January 25, 2024

Junior Women's Free Skate, 10:25 a.m.-1:10 p.m. (Peacock)



Championship Pairs Short Program, 2-4:00 p.m. (USA Network)

Championship Rhythm Dance, 4:30-6:50 p.m. (USA Network)

Championship Women's Short Program, 7:15-9:53 p.m. (USA Network)

Friday, January 26, 2024

Championship Men's Short Program, 3:15-5:53 p.m. (USA Network)

Championship Women's Free Skate, 7:45-10:52 p.m. (NBC)

Saturday, January 27, 2024

Championship Free Dance, 1:50-4:20 p.m. (NBC)

Championship Pairs Free Skate, 7:35-9:53 p.m. (USA Network)



Sunday, January 28, 2024

Championship Men's Free Skate, 2:45 p.m. (NBC)

Prevagen Skating Spectacular, 7:30-10 p.m. (Peacock)

Who is competing in the 2024 U.S. Figure Skating Championships?

2023 U.S. women's national figure skating champion Isabeau Levito. Getty Images

Expect Olympic-level competition at the 2024 U.S. Figure Skating Championships, with 180 qualifiers stepping on the ice over the six-day event. Eighteen women will vie for the women's singles U.S. championship, many of whom already rank high with the International Skating Union (I.S.U.) for the 2023-2024 season.

Current national champion, 16-year-old Philadelphia native Isabeau Levito, is expected to compete as is Amber Glenn, the 24-year-old from Texas. Glenn identifies as bisexual and pansexual, making her the first queer athlete to earn a medal for a U.S. senior women's figure skating event. Glenn earned a silver medal at the 2021 U.S. Figure Skating Championships. Currently ranked 16th for the I.S.U.'s 2023-2024 season, Glenn is the second-highest ranked U.S. skater in world standings behind Levito.

Fans can also expect to see 18-year-old Lindsay Thorngren, who won the bronze medal at the 2022 World Junior Figure Skating Championships. Fan favorites Ava Ziegler and Audrey Shin are scheduled to compete. Starr Andrews, best known for the "Whipp My Hair" routine the then-nine year old performed (which went viral on social media and garnered an epic response from former First Lady Michelle Obama) is expected to compete as well.

World No. 1 Ilia Malinin, one of three American men in the I.S.U.'s Top 20, is expected to take the ice. Camden Pulkinen and Los Angeles' Jason Brown will also compete in the singles category.

Top singles pairs including Alexa Knierim and Brandon Frazie, Emily Chan and Spencer Howe, and Valentina Plazas and Maximiliano Fernandez are all scheduled to compete at this year's U.S. Figure Skating Championships as well.

Four-time U.S. ice dance champions Madison Chock and Evan Bates are set to compete, as are three-time U.S. Championship medalists Caroline Green and Michael Parsons.