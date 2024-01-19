CBS Essentials is created independently of the CBS News editorial staff. We may receive commissions from some links to products on this page. Promotions are subject to availability and retailer terms.

Isabeau Levito of United States skates in the Women's Free Skate during the ISU Grand Prix of Figure Skating - Skate America at Credit Union of Texas Events Center on October 22, 2023 in Allen, Texas. Matthew Stockman - International Skating Union/International Skating Union via Getty Images

More than 180 competitors will take the ice at the 2024 U.S. Figure Skating Championships. America's finest individual skaters, pairs and ice dancing teams will compete, all hoping to win a gold medal -- and to become the next national champion.

Keep reading for how and when to watch the 2024 U.S. Figure Skating Championship.

When are the 2024 U.S. Figure Skating Championships

The U.S. Figure Skating Championships are a seven-day event running Monday, Jan. 22, 2024 through Sunday, Jan. 28, 2024. Competition begins on Tuesday, Jan. 23, 2024. Keep reading for a full schedule, including competition times, for each day's events.

Where are the 2024 U.S. Figure Skating Championships?

The 2024 U.S. Figure Skating Championships will take place in Canton, Ohio.

What channel are the 2024 U.S. Figure Skating Championships on?

The 2024 U.S. Figure Skating Championships will air live on the NBC and USA Network and will stream live on the platforms listed below.

All championship-level events will air on NBC and the USA Network, while all events including junior-level competition will stream on Peacock.

How to watch the 2024 U.S. Figure Skating Championships without cable

While most cable packages include NBC and the USA Network, it's easy to watch figure skating live if NBC and the USA Network aren't included in your cable TV subscription, or if you don't have cable at all. Your best options for watching are below. To watch every competition level at the 2024 Figure Skating Championships, you'll need a subscription to Peacock. (Streaming options will require an internet provider.)

2024 U.S. Figure Skating Championships schedule

The 2024 U.S. Figure Skating Championships schedule is below. All times Eastern. Only championship level events will air on network TV, while all levels of competition will stream on Peacock.

Monday, January 22, 2024

Practice groups (multiple)

Tuesday, January 23, 2024

Novice Pairs Short Program, 12-12:30 p.m. (Peacock)

Junior Pairs Short Program, 12:50-2:05 p.m. (Peacock)

Junior Men's Short Program, 2:20-5 p.m. (Peacock)

Novice Pattern Dance, 5:15-6:25 p.m. (Peacock)

Junior Rhythm Dance, 6:40-8:10 p.m. (Peacock)



Wednesday, January 24, 2024

Junior Women's Short Program, 8:30-10:55 a.m. (Peacock)

Junior Men's Free Skate, 11:10 a.m.-2:00 p.m. (Peacock)

Novice Pairs Free Skate, 2:35-3:10 p.m. (Peacock)

Junior Pairs Free Skate, 3:25-4:45 p.m. (Peacock)

Novice Free Dance, 5:35-6:15 p.m. (Peacock)

Junior Free Dance, 6:30-8:15 p.m. (Peacock)

Thursday, January 25, 2024

Junior Women's Free Skate, 10:25 a.m.-1:10 p.m. (Peacock)



Championship Pairs Short Program, 2-4:00 p.m. (USA Network)

Championship Rhythm Dance, 4:30-6:50 p.m. (USA Network)

Championship Women's Short Program, 7:15-9:53 p.m. (USA Network)

Friday, January 26, 2024

Championship Men's Short Program, 3:15-5:53 p.m. (USA Network)

Championship Women's Free Skate, 7:45-10:52 p.m. (NBC)

Saturday, January 27, 2024

Championship Free Dance, 1:50-4:20 p.m. (NBC)

Championship Pairs Free Skate, 7:35-9:53 p.m. (USA Network)



Sunday, January 28, 2024

Championship Men's Free Skate, 2:45 p.m. (NBC)

Prevagen Skating Spectacular, 7:30-10 p.m. (Peacock)

Who is competing in the U.S. Figure Skating Championships?

Toru Hanai - International Skating Union/International Skating Union via Getty Images

Expect Olympic-level competition at the 2024 U.S. Figure Skating Championships, with 180 qualifiers stepping on the ice over the six-day event. Eighteen women will vie for the women's singles U.S. championship, many of whom already rank high with the International Skating Union (I.S.U.) for the 2023-2024 season.

Current national champion, 16-year-old Philadelphia native Isabeau Levito, is expected to compete as is Amber Glenn, the 24-year-old from Texas. Glenn identifies as bisexual and pansexual, making her the first queer athlete to earn a medal for a U.S. senior women's figure skating event. Glenn earned a silver medal at the 2021 U.S. Figure Skating Championships. Currently ranked 16th for the I.S.U.'s 2023-2024 season, Glenn is the second-highest ranked U.S. skater in world standings behind Levito.

Fans can also expect to see 18-year-old Lindsay Thorngren, who won the bronze medal at the 2022 World Junior Figure Skating Championships. Fan favorites Ava Ziegler and Audrey Shin are scheduled to compete. Starr Andrews, best known for the "Whipp My Hair" routine the then-nine year old performed (which when viral on social media and garnered an epic response from former First Lady Michelle Obama) is expected to compete as well.

World No. 1 Ilia Malinin, one of three American men in the I.S.U.'s Top 20, is expected to take the ice. Camden Pulkinen and Los Angeles' Jason Brown will also compete against 18 other men in the singles category.

Top singles pairs including Alexa Knierim and Brandon Frazie, Emily Chan and Spencer Howe, and Valentina Plazas and Maximiliano Fernandez are all scheduled to compete at this year's U.S. Figure Skating Championships as well.

Four-time U.S. ice dance champions Madison Chock and Evan Bates are set to compete, as are three-time U.S. Championship medalists Caroline Green and Michael Parsons.

Who won the women's 2023 U.S. Figure Skating Championship?

16-year-old Isabeau Levito won her first national title at the 2023 U.S. Figure Skating Championship, beating former national champion Bradie Tennell by a small margin in the short program before beating her by a wider margin in the free skate.

Who won the men's 2023 U.S. Figure Skating Championship?

Ilia Manilin won the men's singles category at the 2023 U.S. Figure Skating Championship. The 19-year-old from West Virginia is also a Guinness Book of World Records holder, the first and only person to land a quadruple axel.