The best virtual reality headsets in 2023

CBS Essentials is created independently of the CBS News editorial staff. We may receive commissions from some links to products on this page. Promotions are subject to availability and retailer terms.

Woman playing a video game with a joystick and VR glasses at home. Getty Images

It's far from perfect, but virtual reality tech has come a long way. If you've been looking to explore the world of VR, now's a great time to bring home a headset to enjoy some of the many apps and games meant to bring you into engaging new worlds. Or perhaps you're intrigued by what the just-announced $3,500 Apple Vision Pro is capable of, but find yourself turned off by its exorbitant pricing.

No matter your reason for jumping into virtual reality, there are a variety of headsets, from great wireless options suitable for a general consumer base like the just-discounted Meta Quest 2 to the only console-based virtual reality headset on the market, the PlayStation VR 2. We've compiled a list of the best virtual reality headsets of 2023 across different categories and budgets. Read on to find the VR headset that's right for your needs.

Top VR headsets in this article

Best budget VR headset: Meta Quest 2, $299 (reduced from $389)

Best VR headset for PS5 console gamers: PlayStation VR 2, $549

Best VR headsets of 2023

If you're new to VR, we suggest starting with an affordable (but top-rated) option such as the $299 Meta Quest 2. Gamers looking for a high-end VR experience (and those with a larger budget) should consider a more powerful device such as the $999 Valve Index.

No matter what your budget, we've found the perfect VR headset for you below.

Best VR headset for beginners: Meta Quest 2

Amazon

The reasonably-priced Meta Quest 2 is the best VR headset for most consumers. Not only is it cordless, but it has a vast library of games and apps that you can jump into without the need of a powerful PC's backing. It features a resolution of 1832 x 1920 per eye, with a 90Hz refresh rate.

It's also quite comfortable, with a lengthy battery life and fantastic motion controllers to help you immerse yourself in your favorite games. Its recent price reduction is also due in part to the fact that the Meta Quest 3 is on the way this fall, so the most accessible and affordable VR headset for all will be getting a facelift soon enough. If you're curious or only want to spend a few hundred to try out VR, this is your best bet.

Meta Quest 2, $299 (reduced from $399)

Best VR headset for console gamers: PlayStation VR 2



Amazon

The PlayStation VR 2 is the only virtual reality headset for consoles right now, but it's so great there doesn't really need to be another. This is the newly-refined version of Sony's original PlayStation VR, and it's an improvement in just about every way. It has two impressive 2K OLED HDR screens with 4K resolution, headset haptics, and eye tracking -- goodies that not every "typical" headset has.

Granted, you will need a PlayStation 5 to use the headset. And the PlayStation VR 2 is more expensive than the actual console. But barring the standalone experience that the Meta Quest 2 offers, it's the simplest way for PlayStation fans to experience VR, and the home of familiar PlayStation brands like "Gran Turismo 7", which offer optional VR content you won't find elsewhere.

https://www.amazon.com/PlayStation-VR2-PSVR2-5/dp/B0C1QJ6VHY/?tag=cbs-news-20PlayStation VR 2, $549

Best VR headset for PC gamers: Valve Index

Valve

The Valve Index is anything but affordable, but it's a high-end VR option for PC gamers looking for the utmost quality, especially in terms of controllers. It doesn't excel when it comes to resolution, hovering at 1440 x 1600 pixels, but it has a ridiculous refresh rate of 144Hz and a 130-degree field of view, which put it leagues beyond other headsets on the market. Of course, you'll pay for the luxury, as the Index is quite pricey.

It also requires the installation of two sensors ahead of use, and it must remain connected to your PC, which means you should already have a PC that can handle the latest and greatest games if you want to use the Index. Still, that's not a bad tradeoff for controllers with excellent finger tracking and a super high refresh rate that can turn your favorite games into seriously amazing immersive sessions.

Valve Index, $999

HTC Vive Pro 2

Amazon

If price isn't an object and you're mostly concerned with performance and quality, the HTC Vive Pro 2 is your best bet. It boasts a 5K screen with an eye-popping 120Hz refresh rate. But you will be paying for the boost in graphical prowess. Just about everything in this package feels premium, from the comfortable headset itself to the controllers, which are comparable in size and function to the Meta Quest 2. This is the best-looking VR headset you'll see on the market right now, and that's no exaggeration.

The complete Vive Pro 2 kit comes with a headset, two SteamVR sensors and controllers for $1,209. You can buy the headset separately for a hefty discount, but it's still an exorbitant $708 at the time of writing. Also, keep in mind that if you want to go wireless, you'll have to buy the separate Vive Wireless Adapter.

HTC Vive Pro 2, $1,209 (reduced from $1,400)

HP Reverb G2

Amazon

Not all VR headsets are wireless. Some require you to tether them to a powerful PC for a premium experience. That's the case with the HP Reverb G2. Developed in tandem with Valve, it features a resolution of 2,160x2,160 pixels per eye and a 90Hz refresh rate. It even includes double the sensors for more precise VR tracking. So while you must play while connected to your computer (which must be VR-ready, at that), this is the headset you'll want if you're in the market for a more affordable, high-performance virtual reality session with your PC.

Plus, its motion controllers do a great job of making you feel like you're really interacting with your environment. And if you'd like, you can always upgrade to Valve's higher-priced controllers by purchasing additional SteamVR sensors. There are plenty of options at this price, mostly reserved for hardcore users.

HP Reverb G2, $427 (reduced from $600)

Related content from CBS Essentials

