Nordstrom Anniversary Sale 2022: The best deals you can find now

By Danica Creahan

/ Essentials

Woman With Smartphone Receiving Parcel Purchased Online
Getty Images

Amazon Prime Day 2022 isn't the only big sale to look forward to in July. The Nordstrom Anniversary Sale kicks off as early as July 6 for select cardmembers, and opens to the public July 15.

Nordstrom released a preview of their annual can't-miss event, so you can see what'll be on sale and start building your wishlist. Below are some of our top picks from the Nordstrom Anniversary Sale, plus everything you need to know about the sale. 

Top products in this article: 

Nuface Mini starter kit, $135 ($209 value)

$135 at Nordstrom

Spanx Faux Leather Leggings, $65 (reduced from $98)

$65 at Nordstrom

Bernardo Selma leather loafer, $159 (reduced from $248)

$159 at Nordstrom

When is the Nordstrom Anniversary Sale? 

Early Access to the Nordstrom Anniversary Sale starts July 9 for all Nordstrom cardmembers. (Select cardmembers can shop even earlier, based on their status.) The Nordstrom Anniversary Sale will open to everyone on July 15, 2022.

How to shop Nordstrom Anniversary Sale deals early

To save big at the Nordstrom Anniversary Sale before it opens to the general public, you need to be a Nordstrom card holder (aka a Nordy Club member). If you don't already have a Nordstrom credit card, there's still time to sign up. Applicants can start shopping the Nordstrom Anniversary Sale the same day they get approved.

There are two types of Nordstrom cards you can sign up for: a retail credit card and a Visa credit card. Both cards offer the same Nordstrom benefits, including early access to the Nordstrom Anniversary Sale and points for every dollar spent on either card. First-time card holders can even get a $60 bonus when they sign up.

Sign Up for a card

When does the Nordstrom Anniversary Sale end?

The 2022 Nordstrom Anniversary Sale ends Sunday, July 31. So even if you don't get early access, you'll have more than two weeks to save big and take advantage of all the great deals. 

The best Nordstrom Anniversary Sale 2022 deals

Here are our favorite deals from the Nordstrom Anniversary Sale.

Hydro Flask wide mouth cap bottle: $28

Hyrdroflask
Nordstrom

Stay hydrated this season with this ultra-dependable, wide-mouth Hydro Flask bottle. This 16-ounce bottle can keep hot drinks hot for up to six hours, and cold ones reliably cool for up to 24 hours. 

Hydro Flask wide mouth cap bottle, $28 (reduced from $38)

$28 at Nordstrom

Barefoot Dreams In the Wild throw blanket: $120

Barefoot Dreams In the Wild Throw Blanket
Nordstrom

"I have too many throw blankets," said no one, ever. During the Nordstrom Anniversary Sale, these soft, fluffy blankets are $60 off. 

Barefoot Dreams In the Wild throw blanket, $120 (reduced from $180)

$180 at Nordstrom

Bernardo Selma leather loafer: $159

Bernardo Selma loafer, $238
Nordstrom

This fashion-forward loafer is crafted with antiqued leather and a lug bottom for a modern look. The 1.75-inch heel will comfortably elevate your style. The Selma loafer is available in five colors, all of which are on sale during the 2022 Nordstrom Anniversary Sale. 

Bernardo Selma leather loafer, $159 (reduced from $248)

$159 at Nordstrom

Stagg EKG electric kettle: $141

Stagg EKG Electric Kettle
Nordstrom

For the tech and tea enthusiast, this sleek electric kettle has a precision-pour spout and a built-in temperature control screen. The chic design will elevate any countertop.

During the Nordstrom Anniversary Sale, this high-tech kettle will be on sale for $48 off. 

Stagg EKG Electric Kettle, $141 (reduced from $189)

$141 at Nordstrom

Barefoot Dreams longline shawl collar cardigan: $100

Longline Shawl Collar Cardigan
Nordstrom

This uber-soft cardigan comes in three neutral hues. Wearing it is like wearing a cozy Barefoot Dreams blanket.

During the Nordstrom Anniversary sale, this Barefoot Dreams cardigan will be reduced from $148 to $100. 

Barefoot Dreams longline shawl collar cardigan, $100 (reduced from $148)

$100 at Nordstrom

Click & Grow Smart Garden 3 self-watering indoor garden: $80

Click & Grow Smart Garden 3 Self Watering Indoor Garden
Nordstrom

Grow herbs and vegetables year-round with this self-watering indoor garden. The planter base has a built-in water reservoir for a month's worth of water. There's an LED lamp arm, and the kit comes with three basil starter pods in a proprietary soil mix. It comes in three colors.

Get this indoor garden kit for more than $50 off during the Nordstrom Anniversary Sale. 

Click & Grow Smart Garden 3 self-watering indoor garden, $80 (reduced from $136)

$80 at Nordstrom

Beis Weekend travel bag: $68

Beis Weekend travel bag
Nordstrom

This travel tote is made with water-resistant canvas and equipped with interior and exterior pockets, a padded laptop sleeve and a separate compartment to store shoes. Wear it as a shoulder or crossbody bag and take this convenient weekend bag on the go.

During the Nordstrom Anniversary Sale 2022, this bag will be reduced from $98 to $68. 

Beis Weekend travel bag, $68 (reduced from $98)

$68 at Nordstrom

Best beauty deals during the Nordstrom Anniversary Sale

The Nordstrpm Anniversary sale is the perfect time to pick up new beauty gadgets from Nuface, Dermapore and more.

Nuface Mini starter kit: $135

nuface Mini Starter Kit
Nordstrom

This portable device by Nuface stimulates the face with an FDA-cleared microcurrent treatment that promises to improve contour, skin tone and the appearance of wrinkles. The device comes in a kit which includes the charging cradle, power adapter and a hydrating leave-on gel primer.

Nuface Mini starter kit, $135 ($209 value)

$135 at Nordstrom

Dermapore Ultrasonic Pore Extractor & Serum Infuser: $64

Dermapore Ultrasonic Pore Extractor & Serum Infuser
Nordstrom

This unique two-in-one ultrasonic device unclogs pores for clearer skin and infuses your face with your favorite skin care product.

Nordstrom reviewers give this pore extractor a 4.2-star rating. "I'm a licensed master esthetician and I personally LOVE this tool," writes one reviewer. "If you are considering buying this product, please do. Honest." 

Get it for $25 off during the Nordstrom Anniversary Sale. 

Dermapore Ultrasonic Pore Extractor and Serum Infuser, $64 (reduced from $99)

$64 at Nordstrom

Best Spanx deals during the Nordstrom Anniversary Sale

Save big on some of Spanx's most popular styles during the Nordstrom Anniversary Sale. 

Spanx Faux Leather Leggings: $65

Spanx Faux Leather Leggings
Nordstrom

These Spanx leggings feature the brand's contoured power waistband to help smooth your silhouette. These leggings are a celebrity favorite: They've been worn by Lizzo, Kelly Clarkson, Clare Crawley, Hailee Steinfeld and more.

During the Nordstrom Anniversary Sale these Spanx leggings are reduced from $98 to $65.

Spanx Faux Leather Leggings, $65 (reduced from $98)

$65 at Nordstrom

Spanx Faux Patent Leather leggings: $73

Spanx Faux Patent Leather leggings
Nordstrom

Add a little bit of extra shine to your wardrobe with these ultra-glossy faux leather leggings by Spanx. During the Nordstrom Anniversary Sale, the glossy version of these popular leggings will be reduced from $110 to $73. 

Spanx Faux Patent Leather leggings, $73 (reduced from $110)

$73 at Nordstrom

Best Ugg deals during the Nordstrom Anniversary Sale

Save big on these Ugg slippers, Ugg sling-backs and Ugg slides at Nordstrom. 

Ugg Scuffita genuine shearling slipper: $60

Ugg Scuffita genuine shearling slipper
Nordstrom

These woolen women's slide slippers come in two colors and are made of genuine shearling. They're reduced from $90 to $60 during the 2022 Nordstrom Anniversary Sale. 

Ugg Scuffita genuine shearling slipper, $60 (reduced from $90)

$60 at Nordstrom

Ugg genuine shearling classic slipper: $70

Ugg genuine shearling slipper
Ugg via Nordstrom

These classic suede-and-shearling slippers come in six colors. They're suitable for indoor or outdoor wear and have a foam-cushioned footbed. These Ugg slippers are reduced from $100 to $70 during the Nordstrom Anniversary Sale.

Ugg genuine shearling classic slipper, $70 (reduced from $100) 

$70 at Nordstrom

Ugg Fluff Yeah genuine-shearling slingback sandal: $50

Ugg Fluff Yeah genuine-shearling slingback sandal
Nordstrom

The open-toe design of these genuine shearling slingback sandals means that, unlike a standard slipper, you wear these stylish shoes anywhere. Though they aren't included in this year's preview of the Nordstrom Anniversary Sale, select colors are on sale right now (to everyone, not just Nordstrom cardholders) for a whopping 50% off. 

Ugg Fluff Yeah genuine-shearling slingback sandal, $50 and up (reduced from $100)

$50 at Nordstrom

First published on June 30, 2022 / 2:01 PM

