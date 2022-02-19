CBS Essentials is created independently from the CBS News staff. We may receive commissions from some links to products on this page. Promotions are subject to availability and retailer terms.

Pokemon Legends: Arceus is one of the best-selling Nintendo Switch games right now. Nintendo

The Nintendo Switch is still among the best-selling consoles in the United States, even though the PlayStation 5 beat it in sales in January 2022, according to the NPD Group. The popular gaming console has a more mainstream appeal, its portability and ease-of-use attracting mobile gamers and non-gamers alike.

It's no surprise that plenty of people love the more family-friendly style of the Nintendo Switch console ($299) and Nintendo Switch OLED Edition ($349). In fact, the new Pokémon game, "Pokémon Legends: Arceus," was the best-selling video game in January. But there are also plenty of other great Nintendo Switch games in 2022 to play.

If you're looking for games for your new Switch, or just want to find something new to play, a great place to start is Amazon's list of best selling Nintendo Switch games. There are plenty of classics on the list, such as the fun (and occasionally frustrating) Mario Kart 8 Deluxe, and plenty of new and available for pre-order titles too.

The best selling Nintendo Switch games right now

To set you off to a good start, CBS Essentials found the best-selling Nintendo Switch games on Amazon. These are the titles Nintendo Switch gamers are playing right now, some of which are supported by Nintendo Switch Lite.

Pokémon Legends: Arceus

Nintendo

"Pokémon Legends: Arceus" is cracking Amazon's top 10 game list and tops the best-selling video games list in January 2022. It's a significant departure from typical Pokémon gameplay. Instead of the traditional random-encounter-based RPG experience, "Pokémon Legends: Arceus" has a more open, "Breath of the Wild"-esque feel where Pokémon can be observed in the wild.

Pokemon Legends: Arceus, $55

Kirby and the Forgotten Land

Nintendo

"Kirby and the Forgotten Land" is already one of the best-selling Nintendo Switch games well before its March 25, 2022 release. This 3D platforming adventure will have you exploring a world full of abandoned ruins from a past civilization, using your enemies' abilities against them.

Kirby and the Forgotten Land (pre-order), $55

Mario Party Superstars

Nintendo

Board games never go out of style, which is part of what makes "Mario Party Superstars" an instant hit. Combining that board game vibe with five classic boards and 100 mini games from the Nintendo 64 Mario Party games, it's designed to deliver hours of fun. That's whether you're playing with friends or the whole family.

Mario Party Superstars, $55

The Legend of Zelda: Skyward Sword HD

Nintendo

A remaster, not a remake, "The Legend of Zelda: Skyward Sword HD" is a graphically improved version of the 2011 Nintendo Wii title. Some reviewers have panned the game's obsession with motion controls, but even still, the game is a must-play for any The Legend of Zelda fan.

The Legend of Zelda: Skyward Sword HD, $40

Animal Crossing: New Horizons

Nintendo

"Animal Crossing: New Horizons" is akin to a digital getaway -- perhaps that's why it became so popular during the pandemic. This low-pressure game places you square on your own deserted island, where you collect resources, craft items and build homes to create your own personalized world.

Animal Crossing: New Horizons, $50

Pokémon Brilliant Diamond

Nintendo via Amazon

Another Pokémon game on Amazon's best seller list, "Pokemon Brilliant Diamond" is a remake of the 2006 Nintendo DS title, "Pokémon: Diamond." Also set in the Sinnoh region, the game retains the original story and Pokémon lineup, while also including some nice modern upgrades, such as a revamped battle screen. It released alongside its sister title, "Pokémon Shining Pearl," another title Pokémon should check out.

Pokémon Brilliant Diamond, $55 (reduced from $60)

Pokemon Shining Pearl, $55 (reduced from $60)

Mario Kart 8 Deluxe

Nintendo

An updated HD version of the 2014 Wii U title, "Mario Kart 8 Deluxe" is the signature racing experience for the Switch. Race your favorite Nintendo characters across a series of Mario-inspired tracks, including several iterations of the dreaded Rainbow Road track. Just be careful when using the blue shell that targets the first-place racer: It's been known to end friendships.

Mario Kart 8 Deluxe, $50

Minecraft

Nintendo

If you have kids, chances are you're already familiar with this popular sandbox game. Something akin to digital Lego, "Minecraft" is a world with nearly infinite terrain that can be mined and foraged. Players explore, fend off baddies, craft buildings and other structures and more, alone or with friends online -- even those playing non-Switch versions of the game.

Minecraft, $28

Ring Fit Adventure

Nintendo

Part video game and part workout, "Ring Fit Adventure" challenges you to defeat a bodybuilding dragon by completing a series of exercises in real life. Yes, really. This game comes packaged with Ring-con and leg strap accessories -- everything you need to get a good workout in using the Nintendo Switch.

Ring Fit Adventure, $70

Assassin's Creed The Ezio Collection

Ubisoft

If you're a fan of the "Assassin's Creed" series, you'll want to relive your assassin adventures with the newly-released "Assassin's Creed The Ezio Collection" in the comfort of your own couch or during a long-haul flight. Released in February 2022, this new Switch collection features single-player campaigns from three classics, "Assassin's Creed II," "Assassin's Creed Brotherhood" and "Assassin's Creed Revelations."

Assassin's Creed The Ezio Collection, $40

Just Dance 2022

Ubisoft

The game series that combines fun with sweating it out, "Just Dance," is back for 2022 with 40 of the most popular songs and a fresh gameplay. A whole family affair, it also comes with eight kid-friendly tracks and a Kids mode. Plus, it's discounted right now, dropping to almost 50% off and offering a one-month free trial of Just Dance Unlimited for access to over 700 more songs.

Just Dance 2022, $26 (reduced from $50)

Best-selling games on the Nintendo eShop digital store

Nintendo

Want even more great titles for your Nintendo Switch? Check out these most popular Switch games of 2021 on the Nintendo eShop digital store.

Among Us

Nintendo

A surprise indie hit of the pandemic, Among Us is a social game in the same vein as Mafia and Werewolf. Each game is played online, with a number players labeled as "imposters." Most players attempt to complete a series of simple tasks while the few imposters sneak around trying to kill them and evade detection as the secret bad guys.

Among Us (digital download code), $5

Celeste

Nintendo

This charming (and quite tough) indie platformer about a young girl climbing a mountain has a simple, pixelated style, but don't be misled. Aside from offering plenty of serious gaming challenges and a beautiful score, Celeste offers a deep, touching story that deals with serious mental health issues.

Celeste (digital download code), $20

Taiko no Tatsujin: Drum 'n' Fun!

Nintendo

This sickeningly cute rhythm-based drumming game features a number of J-pop-styled songs to master; more are available as DLC. "Taiko no Tatsujin: Drum 'n' Fun" be played with standard Joy-Cons, but for the most arcade-like experience, you'll want to upgrade to the (admittedly pricey) collector's bundle.

Taiko no Tatsujin: Drum 'n' Fun (digital download code), $50

Taiko no Tatsujin: Drum 'n' Fun Collector's bundle with Taiko drum and sticks, $130

The Great Ace Attorney Chronicles

Nintendo

We have just one thing to say to those who haven't played a game from the Phoenix Wright: Ace Attorney series: Objection! This two-game collection, set in late 19th century Japan, features 10 cases that require you to search for evidence, think logically and call witnesses out on their lies in the moment.

The Great Ace Attorney Chronicles, $30

Stardew Valley

Nintendo

Something like a cross between Animal Crossing and Farmville, "Stardew Valley" is a relaxing low-res farming simulator. In it, players grow crops and raise livestock, craft and sell goods, and even raise a family.

Stardew Valley, $35

More great Nintendo Switch games to consider

While the following Nintendo Switch games are no longer on top of the Amazon best seller lists, they're still fun to play and highly rated by Amazon reviewers.

Super Mario Odyssey

Nintendo

This near-perfect 3D Mario platformer, rated 4.9 stars on Amazon, has Mario traversing a number of incredible detailed worlds collecting stars, hidden coins and (of course) rescuing Princess Peach from Bowser.

Amazon reviewer Christopher Boyer says that while "while the game is designed to appeal to everyone, Nintendo took the time to add some extra nods to long-time fans, not only in the worlds and the critters/characters you happen across, but through set pieces and a spectacular mid-game musical number that old-timers like me have to appreciate."

Super Mario Odyssey, $44 (reduced from $60)

Super Smash Bros. Ultimate

Nintendo

The base version of "Super Smash Bros. Ultimate," Nintendo's iconic fighting franchise, features 74 unique characters, with even more available through DLC. There's a story mode, of course, but the real fun comes in beating up on friends and family, both locally and online, across a series of familiar Nintendo worlds.

Super Smash Bros. Ultimate, $50

Super Mario Party

Nintendo

Nintendo's party game series, Mario Party, launched on the Switch back in 2018 and has been a best-seller since. The title features new game boards, 80 new mini-games and new mechanics such as character-specific dice blocks to enjoy with friends and family locally or online. Reach for those stars!

Super Mario Party, $50 (reduced from $60)

Mario Golf Super Rush

Nintendo

"Mario Golf Super Rush" mixes a traditional golfing game, played across a series of Mario-inspired courses, with the kind of chaos you might expect out of a game of Mario Kart. Sure, you can get your ball onto the green -- but that putt might not be so easy if a Bob-omb goes off first.

Mario Golf Super Rush, $50

Mario & Sonic at the Olympic Games Tokyo 2020

Nintendo

A fun, family-oriented companion to the 2021 Olympic Games in Tokyo, Japan, this game lets players control their favorite Super Mario Bros. and Sonic the Hedgehog characters in a series of Olympic events that include surfing, skateboarding, karate, sport climbing and more. Up to four people can play Mario & Sonic at the Olympic Games Tokyo 2020 locally, or up to eight when playing online.

Mario & Sonic at the Olympic Games Tokyo 2020, $40 (regularly $60)

