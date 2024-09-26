Snag new Nintendo Switch bundles and special editions before the holidays

CBS Essentials is created independently of the CBS News editorial staff. We may receive commissions from some links to products on this page. Promotions are subject to availability and retailer terms.

Nintendo

If you're thinking about a Nintendo Switch video game system for yourself or someone on your gift list, Nintendo has just released three new exciting options, two of which will save you some cash.

Supplies of both Nintendo Switch bundles and the limited-edition Nintendo Switch Lite are only available for a limited time and supplies are very limited, so grab these deals while you can.

Also, be sure to check out our overage of the best Nintendo Switch games for the 2024 holiday season, which include the "Mario Kart 8 Deluxe" ($54) game, along with new titles, like "The Legend of Zelda: Echos of Wisdom" ($60) and "Super Mario Party Jamboree."

Nintendo Switch: Mario Kart 8 Deluxe Bundle: $300 (Save $80)

Nintendo

For a limited time, you can get the Nintendo Switch Mario Kart 8 Deluxe bundle for just $300. This bundle includes the original Nintendo Switch system, a copy of the mega-popular "Mario Kart 8 Deluxe" game and a 12-month subscription to Nintendo Switch Online.

So, for the price that just the Nintendo Switch typically sells for, you also get the game and the Nintendo Switch Online subscription — an $80 value.

Nintendo Switch: OLED Model Mario Kart 8 Deluxe Bundle: $350 (Save $80)

Nintendo

If you're interested in buying the Nintendo Switch: OLED Model, which has a faster process, larger display, better speakers and a handful of other enhancements, Nintendo has released the Nintendo Switch: OLED Model Mario Kart 8 Deluxe bundle priced at $350.

For older gamers who want to experience every visual detail of their favorite games, plus hear more immersive sound, this is the version of the Switch we recommend. Sure, it costs a bit more, but it's well worth it, especially since you're saving money on this bundle.

And as for the "Mario Kart 8 Deluxe" game, this is a title that should be part of every Nintendo gamer's library. It's an iconic, multiplayer racing game that puts the most popular Nintendo characters behind the wheel of go-karts for a high-speed race around colorful tracks filled with obstacles. This is one of the all-time best multiplayer games available for the Switch -- and its perfect for all ages.

This bundle includes the Nintendo Switch: OLED Model system, a copy of the "Mario Kart Deluxe 8" game and a 12-month subscription to Nintendo Switch Online. The pre-holiday season deal also represents an $80 savings.

Nintendo Switch Lite: Hyrule Edition: $210 (Limited Edition)

Nintendo

Fans of the "Legend of Zelda" game franchise and Nintendo collectors alike can experience their favorite adventures on this new, limited-edition Nintendo Switch Lite: Hyrule Edition handheld-only console.

The Switch Lite is a scaled down and less expensive version of the regular Nintendo Switch. So, instead of allowing the console to be connected to a TV, played in tabletop mode or used in handheld mode, the Switch Lite only offers handheld mode.

This Hyrule Edition features a unique gold-color housing with the iconic Hylian Crest displayed on the back. The new "The Legend of Zelda: Echos of Wisdom" ($60) game is sold separately.