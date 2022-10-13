NFL Week 6 TNF streaming guide: How to watch 'Thursday Night Football' on Amazon

CBS Essentials is created independently from the CBS News staff. We may receive commissions from some links to products on this page. Promotions are subject to availability and retailer terms.

Justin Fields #1 of the Chicago Bears runs with the ball against the Minnesota Vikings in the third quarter of the game at U.S. Bank Stadium in Minneapolis, Minnesota. The Vikings defeated the Bears 29-22. David Berding / Getty Images

Week 6 of the 2022 NFL season starts tonight when the Washington Commanders take on the Chicago Bears on "Thursday Night Football". But don't look for this football game on your local TV channel -- "Thursday Night Football" now streams exclusively on Amazon Prime Video. Here's what you need to know to watch the Washington Commanders - Chicago Bears game.

Top products in this article:

Watch "Thursday Night Football" on Amazon Prime: $15 per month or $140 annually

Best way to watch out-of-market NFL games: DirecTV Stream ("Choice" tier), $80 per month for the first five months

Watch NFL games on your phone: NFL+, $5 and up per month

Which teams are playing 'Thursday Night Football' this week?

"Thursday Night Football" continues in Week 6 with the Washington Commanders - Chicago Bears game, streaming live on Amazon Prime Video on Oct. 6 at 8:15 p.m. EDT (5:15 p.m. PDT).

(For the complete 2022 NFL season schedule, check out this guide put together by our sister site CBS Sports.)

Where can you watch 'Thursday Night Football' in 2022?

If you're used to casually turning the TV on to catch weekly "TNF" games every season, you should know that the world of NFL streaming has changed this year. After a few years of being available simultaneously on up to three platforms, "Thursday Night Football" will now stream live games exclusively on Amazon Prime Video. You'll need an Amazon Prime membership or Amazon Prime Video membership to watch.

Amazon Prime membership, $15 per month or $140 annually

How to watch 'Thursday Night Football' on Amazon Prime Video

Joshua Bessex/Getty Images

Starting with the 2022 NFL season, live "Thursday Night Football" games will stream exclusively on Amazon Prime Video. This marks the first year of an 11-year deal between the NFL and Prime Video, meaning you can catch "TNF" games now through 2033 on the retail giant's streaming platform.

Play-by-play legend Al Michaels, late of "Sunday Night Football," and Kirk Herbstreit, best known as an analyst for ESPN's "College GameDay," will have the calls. Amazon has updated its X-Ray feature, which enables real-time stats, enhanced replays, trivia, player analysis, polling and merch shopping while you stream the games.

A subscription to Amazon Prime typically costs $15 monthly or $140 annually. Eligible students, EBT, Medicaid and other select recipients of government assistance can score a 50% discount on the service.

If you're only interested in Prime Video and want to pass on the rest of Amazon Prime's benefits, you can also subscribe solely to Amazon Prime Video's streaming library for $8 per month. Not ready to commit to a new subscription? Amazon offers new subscribers a 30-day free trial, so you can watch live NFL action all month long, plus check out other TV shows and movies offered by Prime Video.

Amazon Prime subscription, $15 per month or $140 annually

NFL Plus

Hyoung Chang/The Denver Post/Getty Images

If you want to watch NFL games exclusively on your mobile device or tablet, NFL+ has you covered. Starting at $5 per month or $30 annually, an NFL+ subscription gives you mobile or tablet access to live local and primetime regular season and postseason games, live game audio for every game and more. You'll also get live out-of-market preseason games across a broader range of devices.

NFL+, $5 and up per month

The best TVs for watching football in 2022



We've found the best TVs for watching NFL football (based on user reviews) including TV from top brands such as Samsung, LG, and Sony. Keep reading to see the best deals on the best TVs you can get for the 2022 NFL season.

55" Samsung Q70A QLED 4K smart TV

Samsung

Here's a great deal to get you started: This 55-inch Samsung QLED is on sale at Samsung for $300 off.

No matter what stream of the game you're watching, this QLED TV lets you watch the game in upscaled 4K resolution thanks to its machine-based learning AI. The smart TV also features apps, streaming services and advanced controls. Plus, it's compatible with most voice assistants.

55" Samsung Q70A QLED 4K smart TV, $900 (regularly $1,100)

65" Samsung 'The Frame' smart TV

Samsung

Transform your TV into a piece of art when you're not watching football. The Frame smart TV has a built-in motion sensor that activates your device to display your favorite pieces of art in 4K resolution whenever you enter the room. No matter if you're admiring Hopper's "Early Sunday Morning" or jamming along to Carrie Underwood's Sunday night football intro, this QLED TV produces 100% color volume in the DCI-P3 color space, which is the format for most cinema screens and HDR movies for television. (Translation: Colors on this TV will be more vivid and true-to-life.)

55" Samsung 'The Frame' smart TV, $1,400 (reduced from $1,500)

65" Samsung 'The Frame' smart TV, $1,600 (regularly $2,000)

75" Samsung 4K smart TV

Samsung

Watch NFL stars battle it out in gorgeous color and luminosity with this 75-inch Samsung 4K TV. The TV features low lag rates and minimized blur, so you'll always be able to keep up with the plays. The 4K smart device also provides tailored recommendations for streaming and live TV with an on-screen guide.

75" Samsung 4K smart TV, $950

55'' Samsung QN85A 4K Neo QLED

Samsung

Your TV should sound like you're in the stadium. The Samsung 4K Neo QLED includes top-of-the-line features, including a premium audio technology called object-tracking sound (OTS). With OTS, your television analyzes the action on screen and tries to replicate a surround-sound experience without any external speakers. The Samsung 4K Neo QLED also features a built-in Alexa assistant.

55" Samsung QN85A 4K Neo QLED, $1,100

65" Sony Bravia XR OLED 4K TV



Amazon

The 65-inch Sony Bravia XR OLED 4K TV features a cognitive processor meant to deliver intense contrast with pure blacks, high peak brightness and natural colors. Thanks to its Acoustic Surface Audio+ technology, the screen is the speaker. This smart TV comes with access to Google TV, and works with most voice assistants.

65" Sony Bravia XR OLED 4K TV, $1,698 (reduced from $2,300)

75" Amazon Fire TV Omni series 4K smart TV

Amazon

This 75-inch Amazon Fire TV offers a 4K UHD display and enhanced color and clarity thanks to Dolby Vision. The TV also supports voice control with Amazon Alexa. It's high-quality picture quality and large size make this TV a solid choice for football fans -- plus it's hard to find such a big screen at such a low price.

75" Amazon Fire TV Omni series 4K smart TV, $860 (reduced from $1,100)

65" Samsung QN800A 8K Neo QLED TV

Samsung via Amazon

This 65-inch Samsung QLED TV features 8K resolution, Quantum Matrix Technology Pro for a colorful and luminous picture, and an anti-reflection layer that minimizes glare and reduces unwanted distractions. While the NFL games won't be broadcast in 8K this season, owning this TV will make sure you'll be able to catch the first 8K NFL broadcast, whenever it happens. (It will use its AI smarts to upscale NFL games to 8K, however.)

65" Samsung QN800A 8K Neo QLED TV, $2,000

32" Toshiba set (720p) with Fire TV: $140

Best Buy

At just 32 inches, this budget-friendly Toshiba TV is suited for small spaces like bedrooms or offices. It runs Amazon's Fire TV platform, so you can stream new shows from Hulu, Netflix and more without plugging in extra equipment. You can also watch live TV on this device.

32" Toshiba set (720p) with Fire TV, $140 (reduced from $200)

50" TCL 5-Series with 4K resolution

Best Buy

See every game in all its glory with this 50-inch TCL set. The 4K TV features QLED technology, 4K resolution and Dolby Vision. All those features together improve the sharpness, brightness, color and contrast of an image.

50" TCL 5-Series with 4K resolution, $430 (reduced from $600)

Amazon Fire 4-Series TV 55" 4K TV with Alexa built in: $430



Amazon

A mid-size television, 55 to 65 inches along the diagonal, is the ideal size for many living rooms. The best viewing distance for a 55-inch 4K TV, such as this model, is between 4.5 and 7 feet. That leaves enough space for people to get up and walk by for more snacks from the gameday spread.

Amazon Fire 4-Series TV 55" 4K TV with Alexa built in, $430 (reduced from $520)

LG 86" LED 4K UHD Smart webOS TV: $1,297

Best Buy

If you just need more screen, this 86-inch LG should fill up your space. It has a 4K UHD resolution and works with Alexa and Google Assistant. This large TV is sure to show you every inch of the big game.

LG 86" LED 4K UHD Smart webOS TV, $1,297 (reduced from $1,900)

TCL 55" QLED 6-Series with 4K resolution: $640



TCL via Amazon

Buying your first TV so you can watch the Super Bowl on a big screen? If you're already used to a certain interface, switching can be tough, especially if you're not particularly tech savvy. Fans of the super-simple Roku platform should look for a TV -- like this TCL model -- with a built-in Roku system. Plus, the picture quality of this 6-Series model is stunning for the money.

TCL 55" QLED Roku 6-Series with 4K resolution, $650 (reduced from $950)

Best streaming devices for watching the 2022 NFL season



Roku devices, Amazon Fire Sticks and more ways to stream the 2022 NFL season, plus tons of great shows and movies.

Roku Express 4K+

Among the streaming hardware giants, the Roku Express 4K+ boasts the most options and apps, including NFL-friendly streaming services such as Hulu, YouTubeTV and FuboTV. It's Apple AirPlay compatible as well, enabling you to connect your iPhone or iPad to the TV. (You can learn more about Roku here.)

Roku Express 4K+, $25 (reduced from $40)

Apple TV 4K

Apple devotees, or anyone with an Apple One subscription bundle, should consider watching NFL live streams on an Apple TV 4K. The device is equipped with Dolby Vision, a new-and-improved Siri-enabled remote and SharePlay, which enables you to enjoy the game with a group of pals. After the games wrap, you can take advantage of Apple Arcade gaming or stream a movie from your favorite streaming service.

Apple TV 4K, $110 (reduced from $179)

Fire TV Stick 4K

Amazon

Amazon's Fire TV Stick 4K is a streaming device that will appeal to anyone with an Alexa-enabled home. Say goodbye to pouring through channel menus. You can switch back and forth between games with the device's voice remote ("Alexa, turn on the AFC Championship..."). It offers 4K Ultra HD, Dolby Vision, HDR, and HDR10+ in addition to Dolby Atmos audio, plus access to thousands of channels, some of which are free.

Amazon Fire TV Stick 4K, $25 (reduced from $50)

U Must Have amplified HD digital TV antenna

U Must Have via Amazon

If you want to catch NFL games without paying for a cable or streaming subscription, an indoor HD digital TV antenna is the way to go. For just $29, it'll deliver any live-aired, free-TV NFL games in your area, plus all the other over-the-air content available in your area. Just connect the antenna to your set, and watch. It's the 20th century TV-viewing experience with 21st century technology.

U Must Have amplified HD digital TV antenna, $31

Related content from CBS Essentials: