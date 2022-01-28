N95 masks for travel during the COVID-19 pandemic

CBS Essentials is created independently from the CBS News staff. We may receive commissions from some links to products on this page. Promotions are subject to availability and retailer terms.

Wear an N95 mask during your next trip for the highest level of protection against COVID-19. Getty Images

If you have a trip coming up, you'd better have a supply of masks handy. More than 99.8% of U.S. counties are currently experiencing high rates of COVID-19 transmission, per the CDC. Plus, the masks are required for air travel.

Your safest bet is an N95 mask, in combination with being vaccinated and boosted. These masks are designed to filter at least 95% of all airborne particles larger than 0.3 microns.

The Biden Administration recently announced a plan to make 400 million N95 masks available to Americans for free through local pharmacies and health centers. These masks, sourced from the government's Strategic National Stockpile, will be released to the public this week, but supplies will likely be limited to guarantee availability. And you need to pick them up in person -- you can't get free N95 masks delivered.

To ensure you have enough N95 masks for your upcoming trip, we've found some options. They're approved by the National Institute for Occupational Safety and Health (NIOSH), which is key, as there are many counterfeit N95 masks for sale online. Be sure to shop soon, as these masks are often out of stock, thanks to high demand.

For more information, check out our guides on N95 masks, how to avoid counterfeit N95 masks and masks for kids.

Honeywell DC300 N95 particulate disposable respirators (20 pack)

This new Honeywell design is made to fit more face shapes and minimize pressure points. It comes in a pack of 20.

Honeywell DC300 N95 particulate disposable respirators (20 pack), $30

Kimberly-Clark professional N95 pouch respirator (50 pack)

If you're willing to purchase 50 masks, these, from Kimberly-Clark, have a large breathing chamber for comfort and soft but strong headbands. After a short period of unavailability, these N95 masks are back in stock at Amazon for quick shipping, so grab them before they sell out (again).

Kimberly-Clark professional N95 pouch respirator (50 pack), $58

3M N95 8210 respirator (20 pack)

These 3M masks prevent eyewear fogging and have a foam cushion for maximum comfort on your nose.

3M N95 8210 respirator (20 pack), $26 (reduced from $30)

N95 disposable multi-purpose respiratory mask (25 pack)

These N95s have an adjustable nose clip and head strap. They come in a 25-pack.

N95 disposable multi-purpose respiratory mask (25 pack), $42

Honeywell Safety DF300 N95 Flatfold disposable respirator (50 pack)

This N95 face mask has a soft foam nose cushion for maximum comfort. Its humidity- and moisture-resistant filter media repels moisture. At less than $1 per mask, these Honeywell N95s are one of the best N95 mask deals out there.

Honeywell Safety DF300 N95 Flatfold Disposable Respirator (50 pack), $44

