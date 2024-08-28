Get up to 25% off luggage during the Monos Labor Day sale

CBS Essentials is created independently of the CBS News editorial staff. We may receive commissions from some links to products on this page. Promotions are subject to availability and retailer terms.

Monos

Monos is a beloved luggage brand known for its sleek, stylish checked bags, carry-on options and more. Travel enthusiasts and social media users rave about the brand's fashionable designs and high-quality features.

If you're a fan of Monos luggage and travel accessories, now is the perfect time to shop. Monos is offering up to 25% off sitewide during its Labor Day sale, which ends on Monday, Sept. 2, 2024.

Keep reading to discover the best deals at the Monos Labor Day sale. Use code LONGWEEKEND to take advantage of these limited-time savings.

Best Monos luggage deals at the Monos Labor Day sale



Shop the best Monos luggage deals below. To get the prices shown, use code LONGWEEKEND at checkout.

Monos Carry-On

Monos

The Monos Carry-On features a telescopic handle, plus lots of zippered pockets and compartments and an easy-to-use lock. It offers an ultra-strong polycarbonate hard shell exterior and a TSA-approved locking system. Monos boasts a 100-day trial period and lifetime warranty.

This carry-on is more compact than the other carry-on I own. It measures 22 inches by 14 inches by 9 inches. I tend to go on a lot of short weekend trips, and this size was great for me for my recent four-day vacation. I like that it's smaller and lightweight, as that makes it easier to roll and lift into an overhead bin or the car.

Why we like the Monos carry-on:

Monos Carry-Ons are made with aerospace-grade, water-resistant polycarbonate hard shells for enhanced durability.



The carry-on fits in the overhead bin on most airlines and is easy to store in my car trunk for road trips.



The 360-degree spinner wheels provide a smooth glide.

It's available in 13 colors.



Monos Carry-On Plus

Monos

The Monos Carry-On Plus offers all of the benefits of the standard carry-on but in a larger size. It measures 23 inches by 15 inches by 9.5 inches, giving you extra space to pack for longer trips. Even at its larger size, this suitcase still fits in the overhead bin on most major airlines. Though Monos does advise that it may need to be checked on smaller planes.

"I bought the larger carry on in black and it's a sleek, stylish, good-looking suitcase. It rolls smoothly and spins easily, the handle is solid and you can pack quite a lot in there if you use it well," a reviewer on the Monos website shares.

Choose from 13 carry-on color and print options.

Why we like the Monos Carry-On Plus:

The Carry-On Plus fits more than the standard carry-on, making it better for longer trips.

It's made with a dent-resistant, impact-friendly polycarbonate shell.

It can fit inside of Monos' checked bags for easy storage.

Monos Carry-On Pro

Monos

Business travelers may prefer the Pro model of the Monos Carry-On, as it offers a padded pocket to protect computers and other gadgets. The pocket fits laptops up to 16 inches, and protects the laptop with the same aerospace-grade polycarbonate that is used for the rest of the suitcase.

The Monos Carry-On Pro measures 22 inches by 14 inches by 9 inches and weighs 7.8 pounds. It can hold enough for a two to five-day trip.

"I really liked the overall feel and design of my Carry-On Pro," says a reviewer. "Smooth and glided around with ease. I love the outer pocket for convenience."

Why we like the Monos Carry-On Pro:

It keeps laptops safe with a dedicated pocket and strong materials.

Like all Monos Carry-Ons, it includes a TSA-approved lock for extra security.

It can be purchased in a bundle set with other Monos products for extra savings.

Monos Check-In Large



Monos

The Monos Check-In Large is the checked version of the Monos carry-on piece above. It comes in 10 colors and prints. Price varies by color. Monos' smaller suitcases can nest inside it when you're not traveling.

"The bag has the largest size in its category. Despite that, it feels light and looks classy. I am also impressed with its durability and the way it rolls," a reviewer on Monos' website shares.

Why we like the Monos Check-in Large suitcase:

It offers a spacious interior for your items.

This luggage is made with a high-quality polycarbonate shell.

It comes in thirteen color options.

Monos Metro carry-all duffle bag

Monos

The Monos Metro carry-all duffle offers plenty of room for all of your must-haves and offers a nice, hands-free carrying option for travelers. The duffle's main compartment includes a zippered pocket, laptop sleeve and a water bottle pocket along with plenty of storage space. It also has two external pockets and a trolley sleeve that can connect to your luggage handle.

Why we like the Monos Metro carry-all duffle:

It's easy to carry with top handles or the padded shoulder strap.

The duffle includes two exterior pockets for extra storage space.

It works well as a standalone weekend bag or a personal item for longer trips.

Monos Metro tote bag

Monos

The Monos Metro tote is a large travel tote that can carry all of your travel essentials. It features a zippered interior pocket for smaller essentials like your keys and passport, a tech sleeve for your laptop or tablet and an interior water bottle pocket.

Like the rest of the Monos Metro collection, it's made with Monos' vegan leather. I'm a big fan of Monos' vegan leather products because they look beautiful and are super easy to clean. Plus, they offer the appearance and texture of leather while providing a cruelty-free alternative.

Why we like the Monos Metro tote:

It features zippered interior pockets for easy organization.

It features a built-in trolley sleeve that fits around the handle of your suitcase.

It's a great size for travel and offers plenty of storage.

Labor Day 2024 is almost here, which means Labor Day sales are live now. The shopping experts at CBS Essentials have scoured the best Labor Day sales at all your favorite retailers to bring you the best mattress deals, the best luggage deals, the best deals on major appliances, the best patio furniture clearance deals and even the best tire deals to shop this Labor Day.