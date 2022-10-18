Halloween 2022: Last minute Halloween costumes you can still get from Amazon
You're running out of time to get your 2022 Halloween costume together. But don't panic: There are still Halloween costumes available, even for the last-minute shopper.
Whether you want to go as an aviator or Elvis, Amazon still has a variety of costumes you can buy ahead of Halloween 2022.
Become an Amazon Prime member, $139
Rubie's "Top Gun" costume, $61 and up
Halloween is creeping up on us. While you may be out of time to put together a complicated costume, there are still popular and funny Halloween looks available at Amazon right now. Some of these last-minute costume ideas are included in Pinterest's top 10 Halloween costumes for 2022.
Keep reading to shop the best last-minute Halloween costumes of 2022.
Need a costume from Amazon ASAP?
Prime members can enjoy free same-day, one-day and two-day delivery on millions of items with Amazon Prime, including on some Halloween costume ideas. While being a Prime member won't guarantee you a Halloween costume in time for whatever frightful festivities you have planned, it certainly increases your chances of it arriving before Oct. 31.
Become an Amazon Prime member, $139
'Top Gun'
With the long-awaited 2022 release of "Top Gun: Maverick," it comes as no surprise that costumes inspired by the film will be plentiful in 2022.
Dressing like your favorite aviator is incredibly simple with a "Top Gun" costume, which includes the jumpsuit and baseball hat. Aviators not included!
Rubie's "Top Gun" costume, $61 and up
J+S Aviator-style sunglasses, $19
'Stranger Things'
According to Pinterest, searches for "Stranger Things"-inspired costumes increased by 22 times this season. Dressing up like your favorite character from the SciFi favorite is simple with the help of a costume inspired by Max Mayfield or Eleven.
Looking for something simple? Slip on a Hellfire Club T-shirt and some flared pants.
"Stranger Things" Eleven Costume, $43
"Stranger Things" Hellfire Club T-shirt, $20 and up
"Stranger Things" Max Mayfield costume, $40 and up
Elvis and Priscilla Presley
With all the Oscar buzz surrounding Austin Butler's performance as The King in Baz Luhrmann's "Elvis" movie, Elvis and Priscilla Presley might be the hottest couple's costume of the year.
Amazon sells an Aloha Elvis jumpsuit, embellished in glitter and complete with a red scarf. For Priscilla, Shein makes a white crochet dress mirroring one of her most iconic looks, which paired with a wig and go-go boots, completes the perfect costume.
Shein crochet white dress, $48
Jack Box costume kit with T-shirt
Show your favorite fast food chain some love. Demonstrate your devotion to curly fries by wearing Jack in the Box's first-ever costume. The kit includes a Jack Box head and T-shirt.
Available in adult and kid sizes.
Jack Box adult costume kit with T-shirt, $45 and up
Jack Box child costume kit with T-shirt, $45
Kooy inflatable alien costume
There's still time to grab this inflatable alien costume.
This waterproof polyester suit will make you look like you're being taken away by a big green martian.
Kooy inflatable alien costume, $39
Just Love adult skeleton onesie
Is it a Halloween costume? Or is it pajamas?
This cozy-looking onesie is the perfect outfit to wear handing out candy to trick-or-treaters.
Just Love adult skeleton onesie, $60
Patrick Bateman from 'American Psycho'
The movie "American Psycho," based on the 1991 Bret Easton Ellis novel by the same name, was released over 22 years ago. However, searches for Patrick Bateman, the serial killer at the center of the plot, have increased by 18 times this year.
Channeling the yuppie murderer is incredibly simple: Wear a suit and tie already in your closet with a plastic raincoat sprayed with "blood" and carry an ax.
Hagon clear raincoat (pack of 2), $17
Bobisuka fake blood, $19 (reduced from $20)
Huey Lewis and the News, "Fore!"
Harley Quinn
There's still time to be Harley Quinn.
Rubie's makes a great costume inspired by "Suicide Squad," with fishnet tights, her jacket and trademark T-shirt included.
Rubie's Harley Quinn costume, $48
Avril Lavigne
Call it a comeback! "Avril Lavigne Halloween costume" searches increased by three times this year, coinciding with the release of her comeback album.
Many people opt to pair one of the star's trademark plaid skirts with knee socks, fishnet tights and a black baby tee, adding a pink streak to their hair.
Dani from 'Hocus Pocus'
Show off your love for the original "Hocus Pocus" movie with this ghoulishly good ensemble.
Dani's (Thora Birch) iconic witch costume is available at Amazon now.
Maddie and Cassie from 'Euphoria'
"Euphoria," the hit HBO show, is inspiring costumes this Halloween.
An easy way to get the look? A cheerleading costume, nearly identical to the one Maddie wears.
Maddie cheerleading costume, $31
'Lord of the Rings'
"The Rings of Power" is one of the most popular shows of the year.
This officially licensed "Lord of the Rings" costume cloak will immediately transform you into Arwen.
Rubie's "Lord of the Rings" costume, $60
