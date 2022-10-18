Watch CBS News
Essentials

Halloween 2022: Last minute Halloween costumes you can still get from Amazon

By Lily Rose, Carolin Lehmann

/ Essentials

CBS Essentials is created independently from the CBS News staff. We may receive commissions from some links to products on this page. Promotions are subject to availability and retailer terms.

halloween-costume.jpg
Getty Images

You're running out of time to get your 2022 Halloween costume together. But don't panic: There are still Halloween costumes available, even for the last-minute shopper. 

Whether you want to go as an aviator or Elvis, Amazon still has a variety of costumes you can buy ahead of Halloween 2022.

Top products in this article:

Shop all Amazon Halloween costumes

Shop Halloween costumes now

Become an Amazon Prime member, $139

Join Amazon Prime now

Rubie's "Top Gun" costume, $61 and up

$61 at Amazon

Rubie's Elvis costume, $46

$46 at Amazon

Halloween is creeping up on us. While you may be out of time to put together a complicated costume, there are still popular and funny Halloween looks available at Amazon right now. Some of these last-minute costume ideas are included in Pinterest's top 10 Halloween costumes for 2022.

Keep reading to shop the best last-minute Halloween costumes of 2022. 

Need a costume from Amazon ASAP?

Prime members can enjoy free same-day, one-day and two-day delivery on millions of items with Amazon Prime, including on some Halloween costume ideas. While being a Prime member won't guarantee you a Halloween costume in time for whatever frightful festivities you have planned, it certainly increases your chances of it arriving before Oct. 31.

Become an Amazon Prime member, $139

Join Amazon Prime now

'Top Gun' 

top-gun-costume.jpg
Amazon

With the long-awaited 2022 release of "Top Gun: Maverick," it comes as no surprise that costumes inspired by the film will be plentiful in 2022. 

Dressing like your favorite aviator is incredibly simple with a "Top Gun" costume, which includes the jumpsuit and baseball hat. Aviators not included!

Rubie's "Top Gun" costume, $61 and up

$61 at Amazon

J+S Aviator-style sunglasses, $19

$19 at Amazon

'Stranger Things'  

eleven-costume.jpg
Amazon

According to Pinterest, searches for "Stranger Things"-inspired costumes increased by 22 times this season. Dressing up like your favorite character from the SciFi favorite is simple with the help of a costume inspired by Max Mayfield or Eleven.

Looking for something simple? Slip on a Hellfire Club T-shirt and some flared pants. 

"Stranger Things" Eleven Costume, $43

$43 at Amazon

"Stranger Things" Hellfire Club T-shirt, $20 and up

$20 and up at Amazon

"Stranger Things" Max Mayfield costume, $40 and up

$40 and up

Elvis and Priscilla Presley

elvis-costume.jpg
Amazon

With all the Oscar buzz surrounding Austin Butler's performance as The King in Baz Luhrmann's "Elvis" movie, Elvis and Priscilla Presley might be the hottest couple's costume of the year. 

Amazon sells an Aloha Elvis jumpsuit, embellished in glitter and complete with a red scarf. For Priscilla, Shein makes a white crochet dress mirroring one of her most iconic looks, which paired with a wig and go-go boots, completes the perfect costume. 

Rubie's Elvis costume, $46

$46 at Amazon

Shein crochet white dress, $48

$48 at Amazon

Ellie go-go boots, $39 and up

$39 at Amazon

Linfairy black wig, $30

$30 at Amazon

Jack Box costume kit with T-shirt

jack-in-the-box-costume.jpg
Underwraps Store via Amazon

Show your favorite fast food chain some love. Demonstrate your devotion to curly fries by wearing Jack in the Box's first-ever costume. The kit includes a Jack Box head and T-shirt.

Available in adult and kid sizes.

Jack Box adult costume kit with T-shirt, $45 and up

$45 and up

Jack Box child costume kit with T-shirt, $45

$$45 at Amazon

Kooy inflatable alien costume

alien-costume.jpg
Kooy via Amazon

There's still time to grab this inflatable alien costume. 

This waterproof polyester suit will make you look like you're being taken away by a big green martian. 

Kooy inflatable alien costume, $39

$39 at Amazon

Just Love adult skeleton onesie

skeleton-onesie.jpg
Just Love Store via Amazon

Is it a Halloween costume? Or is it pajamas? 

This cozy-looking onesie is the perfect outfit to wear handing out candy to trick-or-treaters. 

Just Love adult skeleton onesie, $60

$60 at Amazon

Patrick Bateman from 'American Psycho'

hagon-rain-coat.jpg
Amazon

The movie "American Psycho," based on the 1991 Bret Easton Ellis novel by the same name, was released over 22 years ago. However, searches for Patrick Bateman, the serial killer at the center of the plot, have increased by 18 times this year.

Channeling the yuppie murderer is incredibly simple: Wear a suit and tie already in your closet with a plastic raincoat sprayed with "blood" and carry an ax. 

Hagon clear raincoat (pack of 2), $17

$17 at Amazon

 Bobisuka fake blood, $19 (reduced from $20)

$19 at Amazon

 Skeleteen ax prop, $10

$10 at Amazon

Huey Lewis and the News, "Fore!"

listen on amazon music

Harley Quinn

harley-quinn-costume.jpg
Amazon

There's still time to be Harley Quinn.

Rubie's makes a great costume inspired by "Suicide Squad," with fishnet tights, her jacket and trademark T-shirt included. 

Rubie's Harley Quinn costume, $48

$48 at Amazon

Avril Lavigne

avril-plaid-skirt.jpg
Amazon

Call it a comeback! "Avril Lavigne Halloween costume" searches increased by three times this year, coinciding with the release of her comeback album. 

Many people opt to pair one of the star's trademark plaid skirts with knee socks, fishnet tights and a black baby tee, adding a pink streak to their hair.

Plaid skirt, $22 and up

$22 and up at Amazon

Dani from 'Hocus Pocus'

dani-dennison-csotume.jpg
Amazon

Show off your love for the original "Hocus Pocus" movie with this ghoulishly good ensemble.  

Dani's (Thora Birch) iconic witch costume is available at Amazon now.

Dani Dennison costume, $54

$54 at Amazon

Maddie and Cassie from 'Euphoria'

maddie-cheerleading-costume.jpg
Amazon

"Euphoria," the hit HBO show, is inspiring costumes this Halloween.

An easy way to get the look? A cheerleading costume, nearly identical to the one Maddie wears. 

Maddie cheerleading costume, $31

$31 at Amazon

'Lord of the Rings'

lord-of-the-rings.jpg
Amazon

"The Rings of Power" is one of the most popular shows of the year. 

 This officially licensed "Lord of the Rings" costume cloak will immediately transform you into Arwen. 

Rubie's "Lord of the Rings" costume, $60

$60 at Amazon

Related content from CBS Essentials:

First published on October 18, 2022 / 7:00 AM

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.