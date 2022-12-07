How to watch 'Your Christmas or Mine?' and more of what's new on Amazon Prime Video in December 2022
The holiday season is here and Amazon Prime Video has got you covered when it comes to what to watch this winter. The streamer has several festive, new Christmas movies coming to the platform, plus a thrilling detective series and a brand new season of Tom Clancy's "Jack Ryan" dropping right before Christmas. "Thursday Night Football" games are also streaming all month long ahead of the 2023 Super Bowl.
Keep reading to check out how to watch "Your Christmas or Mine?" plus more of our picks for the best shows and movies coming to Prime Video in December.
How to watch 'Your Christmas or Mine?'
When the young and in-love Hayley and James both decide to surprise one another for Christmas, they end up unintentionally swapping families for the holiday season. Now, stuck with virtual strangers, their new relationship will be put to the ultimate test. "Sex Education" actor Asa Butterfield stars alongside Cora Kirk, Daniel Mays and Angela Griffin in "Your Christmas or Mine?" out now on Prime Video.
"Your Christmas or Mine?," now streaming on Prime Video
What else is new on Prime Video in December 2022
Another holiday rom-com worth checking out and a suspenseful new detective series.
'Something from Tiffany's' (Dec. 9)
When two couples in very different relationship stages have their Christmas presents from Tiffany's swapped, all four individuals spend their holidays spiraling. Zoey Deutch, Shay Mitchell, Ray Nicholson and Kendrick Smith Sampson star in this quirky, new Christmas rom-com, which premieres Dec. 9 on Prime Video.
"Something from Tiffany's," streaming Dec. 9 on Prime Video
'Three Pines' (Dec. 2)
Looking for something a little less traditional to binge-watch over the holidays? Try this thrilling detective series that happens to begin right around Christmas.
When Chief Inspector Armand Gamache arrives in the idyllic Quebec village of Three Pines, he finds much more than the corpse he was called for. Alfred Molina, Rossif Sutherland, Elle-Máijá Tailfeathers and more star in this new murder mystery series, adapted from Louise Penny's New York Times bestseller.
"Three Pines," now streaming on Prime Video
Everything new on Amazon Prime Video this month:
Dec. 1
Breaking News, season two
NYPD Blue, seasons one through 12
2 Days in New York
Ace Ventura: When Nature Calls
All Dogs Go to Heaven 2
Basic Instinct
Basic Instinct 2: Risk Addiction
Capote
Case 39
Cloverfield
Dead Again
Dirty Rotten Scoundrels
Eat Pray Love
Eight Men Out
Elizabethtown
Escape From L.A.
Head of State
Heist
Hotel Transylvania
I Wish
Igby Goes Down
Kingpin
Lemony Snicket's A Series of Unfortunate Events
Letters to Juliet
Mary Shelley's Frankenstein (1994)
Muppets From Space
Never Back Down
Nine Lives
Ordinary People
Paper Moon
Paranormal Activity
Pet Sematary (1989)
Push
Saturday Night Fever
Superbad
The 40-Year-Old Virgin
The Cave
The Day After Tomorrow
The Doors
The Honeymooners
The Man in the Iron Mask
The Manchurian Candidate
The Muppets Take Manhattan
The Proposal
The Pursuit of Happyness
The Quiet Man
The Ring
The Smurfs
The Smurfs 2
The Vow
Thelma & Louise
Thief
To Catch a Thief
Tower Heist
True Grit (1969)
Walking Tall
Young Sherlock Holmes
Zoolander
Zoolander No. 2: The Magnum Edition
Dec. 2
Riches
Three Pines
Your Christmas or Mine?
Dec. 3
A Unicorn for Christmas
Dec. 5
Celeste and Jesse Forever
Dec. 6
A Lot Like Christmas
Dec. 8
The Bad Guy
La La Land
Dec. 9
Hawa
Something From Tiffany's
The Three Wise Men vs. Santa
Dec. 10
The Shack
Dec. 13
Dr. Seuss Baking Challenge
Dec. 16
LOL: Last One Laughing Mexico, season five
About Fate
Nanny
Unexpectedly Expecting
Dec. 20
When Hope Calls Christmas
Dec. 21
Tom Clancy's Jack Ryan, season three
Dec. 29
Paws of Fury: The Legend of Hank
Dec. 30
Chuck, seasons one through five
Justice League Action, season one
Teen Titans, seasons one through five (2003)
The Mysteries of Laura, seasons one and two
Trial & Error, seasons one and two
Wildcat
Other great shows to watch on Amazon Prime Video
From the gritty superhero series "The Boys" to newer shows from Amazon Studios, such as "The Summer I Turned Pretty," there are plenty of worthwhile titles to stream on Prime Video.
'My Policeman'
A young policeman begins an affair with he and his wife's best friend despite homosexuality being illegal in 1950's Britain. This story of forbidden love and an ever-changing society stars Harry Styles, Emma Corrin and David Dawson. Following the film's theatrical premiere in October, "My Policeman" will be available to stream on Prime Video starting Nov. 4.
"My Policeman," streaming Nov. 4
'The People We Hate At The Wedding'
Alice and Paul's wealthy half-sister is getting married in the English countryside, and despite their many, many qualms with attending, the whole family plans to reunite for the big day. Starring Kirsten Bell, Ben Platt, Cynthia Addai-Robinson and Allison Janney, this dysfunctional, modern-day wedding comedy premieres Nov. 18 on Amazon Prime Video.
"The People We Hate At The Wedding," streaming Nov. 18
'The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power'
More than 20 years after the first chapter of Peter Jackson's "Lord of the Rings" trilogy premiered, fans are getting a prequel. "The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power" explores the legends of the fabled Second Age of Middle Earth's history, thousands of years before the events of J.R.R. Tolkien's "The Hobbit" and "The Lord of the Rings." This long-awaited fantasy series is now streaming.
"The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power," now streaming on Prime Video
'A League of Their Own'
At long last, Amazon Prime Video's series adaptation of the cult classic 1992 film "A League of Their Own" has arrived. And according to critics, it doesn't play around.
"A League of Their Own" follows World War II-era athletes playing for the Rockford Peaches in the All-American Girls Professional Baseball League. The series stars Abbi Jacobson, Chanté Adams and D'Arcy Carden.
"A League of Their Own," now streaming on Prime Video
'Making the Cut'
Ready to find out who will be America's next best fashion designer? Season three of Amazon Prime Video's "Making the Cut" is currently strutting down the streaming runway. Heidi Klum and Tim Gunn host alongside judges Nicole Richie, Jeremy Scott and a rotating roster of guest judges as 12 designers face off to prove their design skills.
"Making the Cut" Season 3, streaming now on Prime Video
Fans of the fashion design series can also shop the looks created by their favorite competitors at the "Making the Cut" Amazon Fashion storefront.
Shop the "Making the Cut" collection on Amazon
'The Summer I Turned Pretty'
Isabel "Belly" Conklin's family spends every summer at the beach home of her mother's lifelong friend, Susannah. But this summer is different. At 16, Belly isn't a kid anymore. And Susannah's handsome teenage sons, Conrad and Jeremiah, have definitely noticed.
From the author of "To All The Boys I've Loved Before," this much-buzzed-about coming-of-age romance (which has already been renewed for a season two) shows all signs of becoming a cultural touchstone for 2022.
"The Summer I Turned Pretty," now streaming on Prime Video
'The Boys'
In a world where superheroes are treated as gods and behave as villains, a group of vigilantes (the Boys) are on a quest to expose the powerful figures' dirty secrets. Season three of Prime Video's "The Boys" sees the return of Antony Starr, Karl Urban, Jack Quaid and Erin Moriarty.
"The Boys," now streaming on Prime Video
'Paper Girls'
Four '80's-era paper girls accidentally find themselves in 2019 and get caught in the crossfire between two other warring groups of time-travelers. To find their way home, the girls need help from the only people they can trust: their future selves. Ali Wong stars in this thrilling new sci-fi series, based on the best-selling graphic novel "Paper Girls."
'Lizzo's Watch Out for the Big Grrrls'
The "Juice" singer scouts new backup dancers for her world tour in a new reality show, "Lizzo's Watch Out for the Big Grrrls." Ten contenders are moving into the Big Grrrls House, where they'll work together across eight episodes to see who has what it takes to share the stage with the pop icon.
"Lizzo's Watch Out for the Big Grrrls," now streaming
'Upload'
In a future where people have hacked death by creating a digital heaven they can "upload" into when their time comes, a freshly-dead computer programmer enters a luxe virtual afterlife after a mysterious accident. "Upload" stars Robbie Amell, Andy Allo and Allegra Edwards and comes from the mind of "Parks and Recreation" co-creator Greg Daniels.
The best TV deals right now
Looking to upgrade your home theater? Keep reading to check out the best deals on TVs, streaming sticks and more available on Amazon.
Samsung 'The Frame' QLED smart 4K TV (2021)
The 65-inch 2021 edition of Samsung's "The Frame" smart TV can transform into a piece of art when you're not streaming your favorite TV shows. "The Frame" smart TV has a built-in motion sensor that activates your device to display your favorite pieces of art in 4K resolution whenever you enter the room. This QLED TV produces 100 percent color volume in the DCI-P3 color space (that's the format for most cinema screens and HDR movies for television). This means colors on this TV will be vivid and true-to-life.
65" Samsung 'The Frame' QLED 4K TV, $1,699 (reduced from $1,798)
Amazon Fire TV 4-Series 4K smart TV
The Amazon Fire TV 4-Series 4K smart TV is a mid-size television that's the ideal size for many living rooms. The device comes with a Fire TV Alexa voice remote; use it to find favorite apps, movies and shows, check the weather and more.
55" Amazon Fire TV 4-Series 4K smart TV, $330 (reduced from $520)
Apple TV 4K: $99
Apple devotees, or anyone with an Apple One subscription bundle, should consider watching their favorite shows and movies on an Apple TV 4K. The device is equipped with Dolby Vision, a new-and-improved Siri-enabled remote and SharePlay, which enables you to enjoy the game with a group of pals. After you finish "My Policeman," you can take advantage of Apple Arcade gaming or stream a movie from your favorite streaming service.
Apple TV 4K, $100 (reduced from $179)
2022 Chromecast with Google TV: $46
For Google loyalists, the new 2022 Chromecast with Google TV can, ahem, streamline your streaming experience. Get personal recommendations based on your subscriptions, viewing history and purchase history. The newest version of Chromecast with Google TV is on sale right now for $4 off its usual price.
2022 Chromecast with Google TV, $46 (reduced from $50)
Amazon Fire TV Stick 4K: $27
Amazon's in-house streaming platform is Fire TV. This 4K device comes with an Alexa voice remote, and supports Dolby Atmos Audio.
Amazon Fire TV Stick 4K, $27 (reduced from $50)
Fire TV Stick Lite: $20
Sure, the Fire TV Stick Lite is the Amazon streaming stick with the least frills, but it's also Amazon's most affordable streaming stick. With the Fire Stick Lite, you can stream TV shows and movies in full HD, and enjoy some Alexa-enabled voice controls. If you're looking for the cheapest way to stream on an older TV, the Fire TV Stick Lite is a great option.
Fire TV Stick Lite, $20 (reduced from $30)
