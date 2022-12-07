How to watch 'Your Christmas or Mine?' and more of what's new on Amazon Prime Video in December 2022

CBS Essentials is created independently from the CBS News staff. We may receive commissions from some links to products on this page. Promotions are subject to availability and retailer terms.

Adam Lawrence / Amazon Studios

The holiday season is here and Amazon Prime Video has got you covered when it comes to what to watch this winter. The streamer has several festive, new Christmas movies coming to the platform, plus a thrilling detective series and a brand new season of Tom Clancy's "Jack Ryan" dropping right before Christmas. "Thursday Night Football" games are also streaming all month long ahead of the 2023 Super Bowl.

Keep reading to check out how to watch "Your Christmas or Mine?" plus more of our picks for the best shows and movies coming to Prime Video in December.

How to watch 'Your Christmas or Mine?'

Amazon Studios

When the young and in-love Hayley and James both decide to surprise one another for Christmas, they end up unintentionally swapping families for the holiday season. Now, stuck with virtual strangers, their new relationship will be put to the ultimate test. "Sex Education" actor Asa Butterfield stars alongside Cora Kirk, Daniel Mays and Angela Griffin in "Your Christmas or Mine?" out now on Prime Video.

"Your Christmas or Mine?," now streaming on Prime Video

What else is new on Prime Video in December 2022

Another holiday rom-com worth checking out and a suspenseful new detective series.

'Something from Tiffany's' (Dec. 9)

Erin Simkin / Amazon Studios

When two couples in very different relationship stages have their Christmas presents from Tiffany's swapped, all four individuals spend their holidays spiraling. Zoey Deutch, Shay Mitchell, Ray Nicholson and Kendrick Smith Sampson star in this quirky, new Christmas rom-com, which premieres Dec. 9 on Prime Video.

"Something from Tiffany's," streaming Dec. 9 on Prime Video

'Three Pines' (Dec. 2)

Laurent Guerin / Amazon Studios

Looking for something a little less traditional to binge-watch over the holidays? Try this thrilling detective series that happens to begin right around Christmas.

When Chief Inspector Armand Gamache arrives in the idyllic Quebec village of Three Pines, he finds much more than the corpse he was called for. Alfred Molina, Rossif Sutherland, Elle-Máijá Tailfeathers and more star in this new murder mystery series, adapted from Louise Penny's New York Times bestseller.

"Three Pines," now streaming on Prime Video

Everything new on Amazon Prime Video this month:

Dec. 1

Breaking News, season two

NYPD Blue, seasons one through 12

2 Days in New York

Ace Ventura: When Nature Calls

All Dogs Go to Heaven 2

Basic Instinct

Basic Instinct 2: Risk Addiction

Capote

Case 39

Cloverfield

Dead Again

Dirty Rotten Scoundrels

Eat Pray Love

Eight Men Out

Elizabethtown

Escape From L.A.

Head of State

Heist

Hotel Transylvania

I Wish

Igby Goes Down

Kingpin

Lemony Snicket's A Series of Unfortunate Events

Letters to Juliet

Mary Shelley's Frankenstein (1994)

Muppets From Space

Never Back Down

Nine Lives

Ordinary People

Paper Moon

Paranormal Activity

Pet Sematary (1989)

Push

Saturday Night Fever

Superbad

The 40-Year-Old Virgin

The Cave

The Day After Tomorrow

The Doors

The Honeymooners

The Man in the Iron Mask

The Manchurian Candidate

The Muppets Take Manhattan

The Proposal

The Pursuit of Happyness

The Quiet Man

The Ring

The Smurfs

The Smurfs 2

The Vow

Thelma & Louise

Thief

To Catch a Thief

Tower Heist

True Grit (1969)

Walking Tall

Young Sherlock Holmes

Zoolander

Zoolander No. 2: The Magnum Edition

Dec. 2

Riches

Three Pines

Your Christmas or Mine?

Dec. 3

A Unicorn for Christmas

Dec. 5

Celeste and Jesse Forever

Dec. 6

A Lot Like Christmas

Dec. 8

The Bad Guy

La La Land

Dec. 9

Hawa

Something From Tiffany's

The Three Wise Men vs. Santa

Dec. 10

The Shack

Dec. 13

Dr. Seuss Baking Challenge

Dec. 16

LOL: Last One Laughing Mexico, season five

About Fate

Nanny

Unexpectedly Expecting

Dec. 20

When Hope Calls Christmas

Dec. 21

Tom Clancy's Jack Ryan, season three

Dec. 29

Paws of Fury: The Legend of Hank

Dec. 30

Chuck, seasons one through five

Justice League Action, season one

Teen Titans, seasons one through five (2003)

The Mysteries of Laura, seasons one and two

Trial & Error, seasons one and two

Wildcat

Other great shows to watch on Amazon Prime Video

From the gritty superhero series "The Boys" to newer shows from Amazon Studios, such as "The Summer I Turned Pretty," there are plenty of worthwhile titles to stream on Prime Video.

'My Policeman'

Parisa Taghizadeh / Amazon Studios

A young policeman begins an affair with he and his wife's best friend despite homosexuality being illegal in 1950's Britain. This story of forbidden love and an ever-changing society stars Harry Styles, Emma Corrin and David Dawson. Following the film's theatrical premiere in October, "My Policeman" will be available to stream on Prime Video starting Nov. 4.

"My Policeman," streaming Nov. 4

'The People We Hate At The Wedding'

Courtesy of Amazon Studios

Alice and Paul's wealthy half-sister is getting married in the English countryside, and despite their many, many qualms with attending, the whole family plans to reunite for the big day. Starring Kirsten Bell, Ben Platt, Cynthia Addai-Robinson and Allison Janney, this dysfunctional, modern-day wedding comedy premieres Nov. 18 on Amazon Prime Video.

"The People We Hate At The Wedding," streaming Nov. 18

'The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power'

Amazon Studios

More than 20 years after the first chapter of Peter Jackson's "Lord of the Rings" trilogy premiered, fans are getting a prequel. "The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power" explores the legends of the fabled Second Age of Middle Earth's history, thousands of years before the events of J.R.R. Tolkien's "The Hobbit" and "The Lord of the Rings." This long-awaited fantasy series is now streaming.

"The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power," now streaming on Prime Video

'A League of Their Own'

Anne Marie Fox / Amazon Studios

At long last, Amazon Prime Video's series adaptation of the cult classic 1992 film "A League of Their Own" has arrived. And according to critics, it doesn't play around.

"A League of Their Own" follows World War II-era athletes playing for the Rockford Peaches in the All-American Girls Professional Baseball League. The series stars Abbi Jacobson, Chanté Adams and D'Arcy Carden.

"A League of Their Own," now streaming on Prime Video

'Making the Cut'

James Clark/Prime Video

Ready to find out who will be America's next best fashion designer? Season three of Amazon Prime Video's "Making the Cut" is currently strutting down the streaming runway. Heidi Klum and Tim Gunn host alongside judges Nicole Richie, Jeremy Scott and a rotating roster of guest judges as 12 designers face off to prove their design skills.

"Making the Cut" Season 3, streaming now on Prime Video

Fans of the fashion design series can also shop the looks created by their favorite competitors at the "Making the Cut" Amazon Fashion storefront.

Shop the "Making the Cut" collection on Amazon

'The Summer I Turned Pretty'

Dana Hawley/Amazon Studios

Isabel "Belly" Conklin's family spends every summer at the beach home of her mother's lifelong friend, Susannah. But this summer is different. At 16, Belly isn't a kid anymore. And Susannah's handsome teenage sons, Conrad and Jeremiah, have definitely noticed.

From the author of "To All The Boys I've Loved Before," this much-buzzed-about coming-of-age romance (which has already been renewed for a season two) shows all signs of becoming a cultural touchstone for 2022.

"The Summer I Turned Pretty," now streaming on Prime Video

'The Boys'

Amazon Studios

In a world where superheroes are treated as gods and behave as villains, a group of vigilantes (the Boys) are on a quest to expose the powerful figures' dirty secrets. Season three of Prime Video's "The Boys" sees the return of Antony Starr, Karl Urban, Jack Quaid and Erin Moriarty.

"The Boys," now streaming on Prime Video

'Paper Girls'

Anjali Pinto / Amazon Studios

Four '80's-era paper girls accidentally find themselves in 2019 and get caught in the crossfire between two other warring groups of time-travelers. To find their way home, the girls need help from the only people they can trust: their future selves. Ali Wong stars in this thrilling new sci-fi series, based on the best-selling graphic novel "Paper Girls."

"Paper Girls," now streaming

'Lizzo's Watch Out for the Big Grrrls'

Amazon Studios

The "Juice" singer scouts new backup dancers for her world tour in a new reality show, "Lizzo's Watch Out for the Big Grrrls." Ten contenders are moving into the Big Grrrls House, where they'll work together across eight episodes to see who has what it takes to share the stage with the pop icon.

"Lizzo's Watch Out for the Big Grrrls," now streaming

'Upload'

Liane Hentscher/Amazon Studios

In a future where people have hacked death by creating a digital heaven they can "upload" into when their time comes, a freshly-dead computer programmer enters a luxe virtual afterlife after a mysterious accident. "Upload" stars Robbie Amell, Andy Allo and Allegra Edwards and comes from the mind of "Parks and Recreation" co-creator Greg Daniels.

"Upload," now streaming

