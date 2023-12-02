How to watch tonight's Michigan Wolverines vs. University of Iowa Hawkeyes game: Big Ten championship

CBS Essentials is created independently of the CBS News editorial staff. We may receive commissions from some links to products on this page. Promotions are subject to availability and retailer terms.

The Michigan Wolverines take on the University of Iowa Hawkeyes in the Big Ten championship game tonight. Keep reading for how and when to watch the Big Ten title game.

How and when to watch the Michigan Wolverines vs. Iowa Hawkeyes Big Ten championship game

The Wolverines face the Buckeyes on Saturday, Dec. 2, 2023 at 8:00 p.m. ET (5:00 p.m. PT). You can watch the game on Fox or stream it on Sling TV.

How to watch the Michigan Wolverines vs. Iowa Hawkeyes game without cable

Watching the Michigan Wolverines vs. Iowa Hawkeyes game has never been easier, whether you're watching on a TV or mobile device thanks to Sling TV, an easy and inexpensive way to stream the game on Fox.

Fox is included in many cable TV packages. Don't have a cable TV package? One of the most cost-effective ways to get the channel is through a subscription to Sling TV. The streamer offers access to NFL Network, local NBC, Fox and ABC affiliates (where available) and ESPN with its Orange + Blue Tier plan. Also worth noting: Sling TV comes with 50 hours of cloud-based DVR recording space included, perfect for recording all the season's top NFL and college football matchups.

That plan normally costs $60 per month, but the streamer is currently offering a 50% off promotion for your first month, so you'll pay just $30. You can learn more by tapping the button below.

Top features of Sling TV Orange + Blue tier:

There are 46 channels to watch in total, including local NBC, FOX and ABC affiliates (where available).

You get access to most local NFL games and nationally broadcast games at the lowest price.

All subscription tiers include 50 hours of cloud-based DVR storage.

You can catch the game on FuboTV. FuboTV is a sports-centric streaming service that offers access to almost every college football game of the season, most NFL games this season. In addition to the SEC Network, packages include CBS, Fox Sunday NFC games via "NFL on Fox", NBC (Sunday Night Football), ESPN (Monday Night Football), NFL Network and more, so you'll be able to watch more than just today's games, all without a cable subscription.

To watch the college football without cable, start a seven-day free trial of Fubo. You can begin watching immediately on your TV, phone, tablet or computer. In addition to college football, you'll have access to NFL football, FuboTV offers MLB, NBA, NHL, MLS and international soccer games.

FuboTV holiday streaming deal: FuboTV is running a holiday deal. For a limited time, new subscribers can save $40 on Fubo's Pro, Elite, and Premier plans -- $20 off the first and second months. That means you can get a Fubo Pro plan for as low as $55 per month.

Top features of FuboTV Pro Tier:

There are no contracts with FuboTV -- you can cancel at any time.

The Pro tier includes 169 channels, including NFL Network. (You'll need to upgrade to Ultimate for NFL RedZone.)

FuboTV includes all the channels you'll need to watch college and pro football, including CBS (not available through Sling TV).

All tiers come with 1,000 hours of cloud-based DVR recording.

Stream on your TV, phone, and other devices.

You can watch every college football game with Hulu + Live TV. The bundle features access to 90 channels, including both Fox and FS1. Unlimited DVR storage is also included. Watch every game on every network with Hulu + Live TV, plus you can personalize your viewing experience and Hulu will offer curated recommendations based on the teams and playmakers you follow.

Hulu + Live TV comes bundled with ESPN+ and Disney+ for $77 per month.

If you're a college football fan, you need to know about ESPN+. The streaming service offers incredibly wide access to many college football games. You even get access to games not broadcast nationally on cable TV. ESPN+ also features exclusive sports articles, fantasy football tools, live baseball games, live college basketball games, golf matches, soccer games and more. (Note that ESPN+ does not give you access to the ESPN cable channel.)

You can sign up for ESPN+ for $10.99 per month, or $109.99 per year. You can bundle ESPN+ with Disney+ (with ads) and Hulu (with ads) for $14.99 per month. Tap the button below to learn more about ESPN+ and to sign up to watch today's game.

Watch college football live with a digital HDTV antenna



If you're cutting the cord to your cable company, you're not alone; in fact, you are in luck. You can still watch the NFL on TV with an affordable indoor antenna, which pulls in local over-the-air HDYC channels such as CBS, NBC, ABC, Fox, PBS, Univision and more. Here's the kicker: There's no monthly charge.

Anyone living in partially blocked-off area (those near mountains or first-floor apartments), a digital TV antenna may not pick up a good signal -- or any signal at all. But for many homes, a digital TV antenna provides a seriously inexpensive way to watch college football without paying a cable company. Indoor TV antennas can also provide some much-needed TV backup if a storm knocks out your cable (or your cable company gets in a squabble with a network).

This amplified digital antenna can receive hundreds of HD TV channels, including ABC, CBS, NBC, PBS, FOX, Univision and can filter out cellular and FM signals. It received signals 360 degrees and delivers a high-quality picture in 4K, UHD and 1080 HDTV, top-tier sound and features a 16-foot digital coax cable. This Amazon best selling antenna is currently on sale for $29 with coupon at Amazon, reduced from $34.

2023 NCAA College Football Season: Championship Week

Important dates for the 2023 college football season:

The 13-week 2023 college football season runs from Aug. 27 through Dec. 9.

Two semifinal games, the Rose Bowl Game and the Allstate Sugar Bowl, are scheduled for New Year's Day (Monday, January 1, 2024).

The College Football Playoff National Championship is scheduled for Monday, January 8, 2024 at NRG Stadium in Houston, Texas.

It's Championship Week in NCAA college football. Week 13 of the 2023 NCAA college football season marked the end of the line for top teams like Ohio State and teams with high hopes like UCLA, USC and Oregon State. Week 14 brings eight championship games, with OSO notably absent from the schedule.

The biggest story of the 2023 NCAA college football season was the Colorado Buffaloes, their superstar new head coach Deion Sanders (aka "Coach Prime") making headlines before his team ever played a snap. For all of Prime's bravado, and the team's strong 3-0 start, the Buffaloes season ended with a whimper (and the loss of two top-tier quarterback prospects). The Buffaloes' 4-8 record doesn't bode well, but Prime's first season in Colorado will be seen as an undeniable success (the Buffaloes were 1-11 in 2022), its ticket sales, school profile and recruiting on the rise.

As the 2023 NCAA college football regular season comes to a close, so does the Pac-12 as we know it. In July 2022, UCLA and USC finally agreed on something. The frenemy rivals would both leave the Pac-12 in favor of the Big Ten in 2024. This summer, Colorado announced it would return to the Big 12. Since then, Arizona, Arizona State and Utah announced an exodus from the Pac-12 to the Big-12 at the end of the 2023 season. University of Washington and University of Oregon are also ditching the Pac-12 for the Big 10. Cal Berkeley and Stanford later announced they'd join the ACC, leaving OSU and WSU remaining. The Pac-2 seems unlikely, but what will become of the former Pac-12 remains to be seen.

