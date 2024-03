How to watch today's Toyota Owners 400 NASCAR race: Livestream options, starting time, more

CBS Essentials is created independently of the CBS News editorial staff. We may receive commissions from some links to products on this page. Promotions are subject to availability and retailer terms.

Despite all the intense March Madness Elite 8 matchups happening today, NASCAR drivers are revving their engines in anticipation of the Toyota Owners 400. NASCAR's top racers are scheduled to compete, including Denny Hamlin, William Byron and Joey Logano.

Even if you couldn't make it out to watch the race live, you can still catch all the action. Keep reading to find out how.

How and when to watch the Toyota Owners 400 NASCAR race

The Toyota Owners 400 will broadcast live from Richmond Raceway, VA on Sunday, March 31, 2024, at 7:00 p.m. ET (4:00 p.m. PT). The race will air on Fox and stream on SlingTV and the platforms featured below.

How to watch the Toyota Owners 400 without cable

While most cable packages include Fox it's easy to watch the Toyota Owners 400 if Fox isn't included in your cable TV subscription, or if you don't have cable at all. Your best options for watching are below. (Streaming options will require an internet provider.)

If you don't have cable TV that includes Fox, one of the most cost-effective ways to stream live NASCAR races this year is through a subscription to Sling TV. The streamer offers access to all four channels airing NASCAR this season, plus local ABC affiliates (where available) with its Blue Tier plan. Also worth noting: Sling TV comes with 50 hours of cloud-based DVR recording space included, perfect for recording all of NASCAR's big moments this season.

You can watch today's game on Fox via the Sling TV Blue and Sling TV Orange + Blue tiers. The Blue tier features 42 channels, including your local Fox affiliate, for $45 per month. The Orange + Blue tier features 46 channels, including ESPN, for $60 per month.

Top features of Sling TV Blue tier:

There are 42 channels to watch, including local NBC, Fox, FS1 and USA affiliates (where available).

You can access most local NFL and nationally broadcast games at the lowest price.

All subscription tiers include 50 hours of cloud-based DVR storage.

You can also catch all NASCAR Cup Series races in 2024 on Fubo. Fubo is a sports-centric streaming service that offers access to NBC, USA, Fox and FS1, in addition to almost every NFL game next season.

To watch NASCAR without cable, start a three-day free trial of Fubo. You can begin watching immediately on your TV, phone, tablet or computer. In addition to NASCAR races, you'll have access to NFL football, MLB, NBA, NHL, MLS and international soccer games. Fubo's Pro Tier is priced at $80 per month after your free seven-day trial, but Fubo is currently offering the first month at $60.

Sports fans will want to consider adding on the $7.99 per month Fubo Extra package, which includes MLB Network, NBA TV, NHL Network, Tennis Channel, SEC Network and more channels with live games. Or upgrade to the Fubo Elite tier and get all the Fubo Extra channels, plus the ability to stream in 4K, starting at $90 per month ($70 for the first month).

Top features of FuboTV Pro Tier:

There are no contracts with Fubo, you can cancel anytime.

The Pro tier includes 199 channels, so there's something for everyone to enjoy.

Fubo includes most of the channels you'll need to watch live sports, including CBS (not available through Sling TV).

All tiers come with 1,000 hours of cloud-based DVR recording.

Stream on your TV, phone, tablet and other devices.

You can watch NASCAR this season with Hulu + Live TV. The bundle features access to 90 channels, including Fox and FS1, NBC and USA. Unlimited DVR storage is also included. Watch every Cup Series race on every network with Hulu + Live TV, plus catch almost all live NFL games next season, exclusive live regular season games, popular studio shows (including "NFL Total Access" and the Emmy-nominated show "Good Morning Football") and lots more. With Hulu + Live TV, you'll have access to live local network affiliate programming without the hefty price of a cable subscription.

Hulu + Live TV comes bundled with ESPN+ and Disney+ for $77 per month.

Watch NASCAR races live with a digital HDTV antenna

You can also watch today's game on TV with an affordable indoor antenna, which pulls in local over-the-air HDTV channels such as CBS, NBC, ABC, Fox, PBS, Univision and more. Here's the kicker: There's no monthly charge.

For anyone living in a partially blocked-off area (those near mountains or first-floor apartments), a digital TV antenna may not pick up a good signal -- or any signal at all. But for many homes, a digital TV antenna provides a seriously inexpensive way to watch March Madness without paying a cable company. Indoor TV antennas can also provide some much-needed TV backup if a storm knocks out your cable.

This amplified digital antenna with a 50-mile range can receive hundreds of HDTV channels, including ABC, CBS, NBC, PBS, Fox and Univision and can filter out cellular and FM signals. It delivers a high-quality picture in 1080p HDTV and top-tier sound.

2024 NASCAR Cup Series schedule

Below is the 2024 NASCAR Cup Series schedule for the remaining races in the 2024 season. All times Eastern.

March 17: Food City 500 at Bristol Motor Speedway, 3:30 p.m. (Fox)



March 24: EchoPark Automotive Grand Prix

March 31: Toyota Owners 400 at Richmond Raceway, 7:00 p.m. (Fox)

April 7: Cook Out 400 at Martinsville Speedway 3:00 p.m. (FS1)

April 14: AutoTrader EchoPark Automotive 400 at Texas Motor Speedway, 3:30 p.m. (FS1)

April 21: GEICO 500 at Talladega Superspeedway, 3:00 p.m. (Fox)

April 28: Würth 400 at Dover Motor Speedway, 2:00 p.m. (FS1)

May 5: AdventHealth 400 at Kansas Speedway, 3:00 p.m. (FS1)

May 12: Goodyear 400 at Darlington Raceway, 3:00 p.m. (FS1)

May 19: All-Star Race at North Wilkesboro Speedway (All-Star Race), 8:00 p.m. (FS1)

May 26: Coca-Cola 600 at Charlotte Motor Speedway, 6:00 p.m. (Fox)

June 2: Enjoy Illinois 300 at World Wide Technology Raceway 3:30 p.m. (FS1)

June 9: Toyota / Save Mart 350 at Sonoma Raceway, 3:30 p.m. (Fox)

June 16: Iowa Corn 350 at Iowa Speedway, 7:00 p.m. (USA)

June 23: At New Hampshire Motor Speedway, 2:30 p.m. (USA)

June 30: Ally 400 at Nashville Superspeedway, 3:30 p.m. (NBC)

July 7: Grant Park 165 at Chicago street course, 4:30 p.m. (NBC)

July 14: At Pocono Raceway, 2:30 p.m. (USA)

July 21: Brickyard 400 at Indianapolis Motor Speedway, 2:30 p.m. (NBC)

Olympic break

Aug. 11: Cook Out 400 at Richmond Raceway, 6:00 p.m. (USA)

Aug. 18: FireKeepers Casino 400 at Michigan International Speedway, 2:30 p.m. (USA)

Aug. 24: Coke Zero Sugar 400 at Daytona International Speedway, 7:30 p.m. (NBC)

Sept. 1: Cook Out Southern 500* at Darlington Raceway, 6:00 p.m. (USA)

Playoff Round of 16

Sept. 8: Quaker State 400 at Atlanta Motor Speedway, 3:00 p.m. (USA)

Sept. 15: Go Bowling at the Glen at Watkins Glen International, 3:00 p.m. (USA)

Sept. 21: Bass Pro Shops Night Race at Bristol Motor Speedway, 7:30 p.m. (USA)

Playoff Round of 12

Sept. 29: Hollywood Casino 400 at Kansas Speedway, 3:00 p.m. (USA)

Oct. 6: YellaWood 500 at Talladega Superspeedway, 2:00 p.m. (NBC)

Oct. 13: Bank of America ROVAL 400 at Charlotte Motor Speedway Roval, 2:00 p.m. (NBC)

Playoff Round of 8

Oct. 20: South Point 400 at Las Vegas Motor Speedway, 2:30 p.m. (NBC)

Oct. 27: At Homestead-Miami Speedway, 2:30 p.m. (NBC)

Nov. 3: XFINITY 500 at Martinsville Speedway, 2:00 p.m. (NBC)

Championship

Nov. 10: At Phoenix Raceway 3:00 p.m. (NBC)

Why does NASCAR take a two-week break for the 2024 Summer Olympics

Because NBC Sports is the official broadcaster of the Paris Summer Games, NASCAR will take a two-week pause between races at Indy (July 21) and Richmond (Aug. 11).