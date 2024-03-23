How to watch today's Creighton vs. Oregon NCAA March Madness men's college basketball game: Livestream options, more

CBS Essentials is created independently of the CBS News editorial staff. We may receive commissions from some links to products on this page. Promotions are subject to availability and retailer terms.

Baylor Scheierman #55 reacts with Trey Alexander #23 of the Creighton Bluejays in the second half against the Providence Friars during the Quarterfinals of the Big East Basketball Tournament at Madison Square Garden on March 14, 2024 in New York City. The Friars won 78-73. Sarah Stier / Getty Images

The second round of March Madness 2024 continues this weekend, and there's no shortage of top-tier college basketball to watch. In one of today's top matchups, the No. 3 Creighton Bluejays vs. the No. 11 Oregon Ducks.

If you want to catch this men's basketball showdown, you're in luck. Read on for all the details on watching this NCAA March Madness game.

How and when to watch the Creighton vs. Oregon game with cable

Today's Creighton Bluejays vs. Oregon Ducks game will be played on Saturday, March 23, 2024, at 9:40 p.m. ET (6:40 p.m. PT). The game will air on TBS and stream on the services listed below. If you've given up your cable subscription, or your cable provider doesn't include TBS, you can subscribe to one of the streaming or live TV platforms featured below.

If you don't have cable TV that includes TNT, TBS and ESPN, one of the most cost-effective ways to stream March Madness game this year is through a subscription to Sling TV. The streamer offers access to your local network affiliate's live feed (excluding CBS) and also includes the NFL Network and ESPN with its Orange tier plan. Also worth noting: Sling TV comes with 50 hours of cloud-based DVR recording space included, perfect for recording all the season's top NFL matchups.

The Orange tier is normally $40 per month, but right now Sling TV is offering a pair of offers for new subscribers. You can choose to take $10 off your first month of service on any tier or save $40 when you prepay $120 for four months of the Sling TV Orange tier.

Note: Because some men's March Madness 2024 will be broadcast on CBS, you won't be able to watch all the men's March Madness 2024 games with a Sling TV subscription. If you're looking to stream the men's tournament, we suggest a subscription to one of the other platforms featured here.

Top features of Sling TV Orange tier:

There are 32 channels to watch in total, including ESPN, TNT and TBS. (where available).

You get access to most local NFL games and nationally broadcast games next season at the lowest price.

All subscription tiers include 50 hours of cloud-based DVR storage.

Hulu + Live TV/ESPN+ bundle: The one way to stream every March Madness game

You can watch March Madness 2024, including today's Creighton vs. Oregon game, with the Hulu + Live TV/ESPN+ bundle. The bundle features 95 channels, including ESPN, ABC and CBS, and includes ESPN+, so you'll be able to watch every game of both tournaments. The women's Final Four will be broadcast live on ESPN+. Unlimited DVR storage is also included. Watch every March Madness game on every network this season with Hulu + Live TV/ESPN+ bundle.

Hulu + Live TV comes bundled with ESPN+ and Disney+. It's priced at $77.

When is March Madness 2024?

Getty Images

The 2024 men's tournament is being played from March 19, 2024 through April 8, 2024.

Key dates for the 2024 NCAA men's college tournament



First Four: Tuesday, March 19 and Wednesday, March 20, 2024

First round: Thursday, March 21 and Friday, March 22

Second round: Saturday, March 23 and Sunday, March 24

Sweet 16: Wednesday, March 28 and Thursday, March 29

Elite Eight: Saturday, March 30 and Sunday, March 31

Final Four: Saturday, April 6