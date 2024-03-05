How to watch today's Boston Celtics vs. Cleveland Cavaliers NBA game: Livestream options, starting time, more

CBS Essentials is created independently of the CBS News editorial staff. We may receive commissions from some links to products on this page. Promotions are subject to availability and retailer terms.

Jayson Tatum #0 of the Boston Celtics reacts after a dunk in the fourth quarter during a game against the Philadelphia 76ers at TD Garden on February 27, 2024 in Boston, Massachusetts. Adam Glanzman/Getty Images

The Boston Celtics face the Cleveland Cavaliers tonight. The Celtics are on an 11-game win streak, including their last eight road games. The Celtics may be hot right now, but if any team can put the freeze on the Celtics it's the No. 3 Cleveland Cavaliers.

Keep reading for all the ways you can watch the Boston Celtics vs. Cleveland Cavaliers NBA basketball game tonight.

How and when to watch the Boston Celtics vs. Cleveland Cavaliers NBA game

The Boston Celtics vs. Cleveland Cavaliers NBA game will be played on Tuesday, March 5, 2024 at 7:30 p.m. ET (4:30 p.m. PT). The game will be broadcast live on TNT and stream on the platforms listed below.

How to watch the Boston Celtics vs. Cleveland Cavaliers NBA game without cable

While most cable packages include TNT, it's easy to watch the game if TNT isn't included in your cable TV subscription, or if you don't have cable at all. Your best options for watching are below. (Streaming options will require an internet provider.)

You can catch the game for free on Fubo. Fubo is a sports-centric streaming service that offers access to almost every nationally televised NBA game of the season. In addition to the NBA on TNT, Fubo offers MLB, NBA, NHL, MLS and international soccer games, so you'll be able to watch more than just today's game, all without a cable subscription.

To watch the Boston Celtics vs. Cleveland Cavaliers game tonight without cable, start a seven-day free trial of Fubo. You can begin watching immediately on your TV, phone, tablet and computer. Fubo's Pro Tier is normally priced at $80 per month after your free seven-day trial, but Fubo is currently offering the first month for $60. (You can save $20 on your first month of any Fubo tier.)

Sports fans will want to consider adding on the $7.99 per month Fubo Extra package, which includes MLB Network, NBA TV, NHL Network, Tennis Channel, SEC Network and more channels. Or upgrade to the Fubo Elite tier and get all the Fubo Extra channels, plus the ability to stream in 4K, for an extra $10 per month.

Top features of FuboTV Pro Tier:

There are no contracts with Fubo -- you can cancel at any time.

The Pro tier includes 187 channels, including NFL Network.

The Fubo lookback feature allows you to watch sporting events up to 72 hours after they air live.

Fubo includes all the channels you'll need to watch live sports, including CBS (not available through Sling TV).

All tiers come with 1,000 hours of cloud-based DVR recording.

Stream on your TV, phone, tablet and other devices.

One of the most cost-effective ways to stream NBA games this year, and still get access to local programming, is through a subscription to Sling TV. The streamer's Orange + Blue tier offers access to 46 channels, including TNT and ESPN, plus local ABC and NBC affiliates (where available). Also worth noting: Sling TV comes with 50 hours of cloud-based DVR recording space included, perfect for recording all the season's top NFL matchups.

That plan normally costs $60 per month, but the streamer is currently offering a 50% off promotion for your first month, so you'll pay just $30. You can learn more by tapping the button below.

Top features of Sling TV Orange + Blue tier:

There are 46 channels to watch in total, including local ABC, NBC and Fox affiliates (when available) and more.

You get access to most local NBA games and nationally broadcast games at the lowest price.

You'll get access to ESPN, NBC and Fox-aired NFL games next season.

All subscription tiers include 50 hours of cloud-based DVR storage.

For NBA fans who want to watch out-of-market NBA games this season, the Sling TV Orange + NBA League Pass bundle gives you just about everything you need to follow the maximum amount of basketball action.

Note: There are blackout games on NBA League Pass, which means your local NBA games and all nationally televised games, will be available three hours after they've aired. However, you'll be able to watch tonight's Celtics vs. Cavaliers game live on TNT with your Sling TV Orange subscription.

Sling TV Orange + NBA League Pass is currently priced at $50 per month for six months ($55 per month afterward), or you can add the NBA League Pass to your Sling TV Orange + Blue tier subscription for $10 for the first month ($15 per month afterward).

Top features of Sling TV Orange + NBA League Pass:

You get access to most local NBA and nationally broadcast games at the lowest price.



All subscription tiers include 50 hours of cloud-based DVR storage, perfect for recording all the biggest games of the season.

With Sling TV Orange + NBA League Pass, you'll get access to all the NBA games you want to watch (minus local blackout games), plus programs airing on CNN, TNT, TBS, A&E and more. It's the most cost-effective way to watch out-of-market NBA games and cable programming.

You can watch tonight's NBA game, plus more basketball games this season, with Hulu + Live TV. The bundle features access to 90 channels, including TNT and ESPN. Unlimited DVR storage is also included. Watch every nationally televised game on every network with Hulu + Live TV, plus catch live NFL preseason games, exclusive live regular season games, popular studio shows (including "NFL Total Access" and the Emmy-nominated show "Good Morning Football") and lots more.

Hulu + Live TV comes bundled with ESPN+ and Disney+ for $77 per month.

No. 1 San Antonio Spurs rookie Victor Wembanyama. Getty Images

If you want to catch out-of-market NBA games without cable, NBA League Pass gives you the most access to the most basketball games this season. With the NBA League Pass, you can watch out-of-market games live and on-demand, plus get round-the-clock NBA TV coverage. With an upgraded NBA League Pass Premium subscription, you get everything included in the NBA League Pass, plus you'll be able to stream live and on-demand games on up to three different devices at a time -- and get access to the in-arena stream for the game of your choice.

NBA League Pass is currently priced at $15 per month. NBA League Pass Premium costs $23 per month. NBA League Pass offers a seven-day free trial.

Note: NBA League Pass has some blackout games, which means certain local games and all nationally broadcast games (including tonight's Celtics vs. Cavaliers game) will be available three hours after the live broadcast. All subscription tiers include access to live radio broadcasts of all NBA games.

Gear up for tonight's game: See Fanatics entire NBA collection

Since both the Boston Celtics and the Cleveland Cavaliers are on a path toward the playoffs, now is a good time to gear up for tonight's game, the rest of the 2023-4 NBA regular season and the playoffs. Fanatics has a terrific selection of the latest NBA gear and merch, including player jerseys, retro-inspired bomber jackets, NBA gear for babies and kids, and stylish NBA fan gear designed specifically for women.