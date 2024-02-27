How to watch today's Philadelphia 76ers vs. Boston Celtics NBA game: Livestream options, starting time, more

CBS Essentials is created independently of the CBS News editorial staff. We may receive commissions from some links to products on this page. Promotions are subject to availability and retailer terms.

Jayson Tatum #0 of the Boston Celtics drives to the basket against Tobias Harris #12 of the Philadelphia 76ers during the first quarter at TD Garden on December 01, 2023 in Boston, Massachusetts. Maddie Meyer/Getty Images

The Philadelphia 76ers head to Beantown to face rival Boston Celtics in the two teams' fourth meeting of the 2023-4 NBA regular season. Keep reading for all the ways you can watch this NBA showdown tonight.

How and when to watch the Philadelphia 76ers vs. Boston Celtics game

The Boston Celtics host the Philadelphia 76ers on Tuesday, Feb. 27, 2024 at 7:30 p.m. ET (4:30 p.m. PT).

While not every NBA game of the season gets a national broadcast, tonight's Philadelphia 76ers vs. Boston Celtics game will broadcast live on TNT and stream on the platforms featured below.

How to watch the Philadelphia 76ers vs. Boston Celtics game without cable

Most cable subscriptions include TNT. If yours doesn't you can stream the 76ers vs. Celtics game live, or watch it on demand three hours after the live broadcast with NBA League Pass.

You can catch the NBA 2024 season live on Fubo. Fubo is a sports-centric streaming service that offers access to local and nationally aired NBA games. Packages include your local ABC, CBS, NBC and Fox affiliates, TNT, ESPN, NBC, the NFL Network and more, so you'll be able to watch more than just the 2024 NBA season, all without a cable subscription.

To watch tonight's game without cable, start a seven-day free trial of Fubo. You can begin watching immediately on your TV, phone, tablet or computer. In addition to NBA games, Fubo offers NFL, NCAA March Madness, MLB, NHL, MLS and international soccer games. Fubo's Pro Tier is on sale right now. You'll pay $60 for your first month after your free seven-day trial, then $80 per month going forward.

Top features of FuboTV Pro Tier:

There are no contracts with Fubo -- you can cancel at any time.

You can watch sporting events up to 72 hours after they air with Fubo Lookback.

The Pro tier includes 186 channels, including NFL Network. (You'll need to upgrade to Ultimate for NFL RedZone.)

Fubo includes all the channels you'll need to watch college and pro football, including CBS (not available through Sling TV).

All tiers come with 1,000 hours of cloud-based DVR recording.

Stream on your TV, phone, tablet and other devices.

If you don't have cable TV that includes TNT, one of the most cost-effective ways to stream live nationally televised NBA games this year is through a subscription to Sling TV. The streamer offers access to TNT, while also including the NFL Network, local NBC, Fox and ABC affiliates (where available) and ESPN with its Orange + Blue Tier plan. Also worth noting: Sling TV comes with 50 hours of cloud-based DVR recording space included, perfect for recording all the season's top NFL matchups.

That plan normally costs $60 per month, but the streamer is currently offering a 50% off promotion for your first month, so you'll pay just $30. You can learn more by tapping the button below.

Top features of Sling TV Orange + Blue tier:

There are 46 channels to watch in total, including local NBC, Fox and ABC affiliates (where available).

You get access to most local NFL games and nationally broadcast games at the lowest price.

All subscription tiers include 50 hours of cloud-based DVR storage.



You can watch the NBA with Hulu + Live TV. The bundle features access to 90 channels, including both TNT and ABC, so you'll be able to catch nationally televised NBA games and your local games, while still being able to watch local network programming. Unlimited DVR storage is also included. Watch every local and nationally televised NBA game on every network this season with Hulu + Live TV, plus catch NFL games next season.

Hulu + Live TV comes bundled with ESPN+ and Disney+. It's priced at $77.

NBA League Pass: Watch tonight's game on demand

With the NBA League Pass, you can watch out-of-market games live and on-demand and nationally televised NBA games (like tonight's 76ers vs. Celtics game) on demand. You'll also get get round-the-clock NBA TV coverage. With an upgraded NBA League Pass Premium subscription, you get everything included in the NBA League Pass, plus you'll be able to stream live and on-demand games on up to three different devices at a time -- and get access to the in-arena stream for the game of your choice.

NBA League Pass is currently priced at $15 per month. NBA League Pass Premium costs $23 per month. NBA League Pass offers a seven-day free trial.

Note: NBA League Pass has some blackout games, which means certain local games and all nationally broadcast games will be available three hours after the live broadcast. All subscription tiers include access to live radio broadcasts of all NBA games.

What is the NBA app?

The NBA app is a terrific companion for die-hard basketball fans who want to stay up to date on the latest scores. You'll be able to download the NBA app on your phone or mobile device and get the latest news, stories and highlights of what's happening in the league now. You can find the NBA app on Google Play and the Apple App Store.

Gear up for tonight's game: See Fanatics entire NBA collection

Brian Babineau/NBAE via Getty Images

Since both the Boston Celtics and Philadelphia 76ers are on a clear path to the playoffs, now is a good time to gear up for tonight's game, the rest of the 2023-4 NBA regular season and the playoffs. Fanatics has a terrific selection of the latest NBA gear and merch, including player jerseys, retro-inspired bomber jackets, NBA gear for babies and kids, and stylish NBA fan gear designed specifically for women.

Key dates for the 2023-2024 NBA season

Here are all the important dates for basketball fans to remember, leading up to the NBA Finals in June.