How to watch the US Open Pickleball Championships: Livestream options, dates and times to watch today

Simone Jardim and Parris Todd celebrate a hard fought point during the Finals at the 2023 Minto US Open Pickleball Championships Pro Women's Division at East Naples Community Park on April 22, 2023 in Naples, Florida. ruce Yeung/Getty Images

The world's best pickleball players will gather in East Naples, FL for the eighth annual US Open Pickleball Championships. 25-year-old Parris Todd, last year's women's singles, doubles and mixed doubles winner, is scheduled to compete, as is acclaimed player Simone Jardin and JW Johnson, the youngest player to win a professional national pickleball championship title.

Pickleball isn't just America's fastest-growing sport, it's one of the most fun sports to play and watch. Keep reading for all the ways you can watch the US Open Pickleball Championships.

How and when to watch the US Open Pickleball Championships with cable

The 2024 US Open Pickleball Championships will be played from April 13-20, 2024. The pro finals matches will played on April 19 and April 20, airing on CBS Sports and streaming on Paramount+ with Showtime.

How to watch the US Open Pickleball Championships without cable

If you've given up your cable subscription, or your cable provider doesn't include CBS, you can subscribe to one of the streaming or live TV platforms featured below.

Ben Johns jumps up to hit a forehand overhead shot against JW Johnson and Dylan Frazier in the finals of the Pro Mens Doubles division at the 2023 BioFreeze USA Pickleball National Championships held at the Brookhaven Country Club on November 13, 2023 in Dallas, Texas. Bruce Yeung/Getty Image

CBS will air the pro finals matches this year, which means Paramount+ with Showtime subscribers can stream CBS-aired US Open Pickleball Championships.

The streamer offers access to all pickleball matches locally and nationally televised on CBS on its Paramount + with Showtime tier. In addition, you can watch top-tier soccer like the Champions League live and CBS-aired NFL games next season, plus popular shows such as "Survivor" and "NCIS."

A subscription to Paramount+ with Showtime is $11.99 per month. The streamer offers a seven-day free trial. (You won't be able to stream the US Open Pickleball Championships with a Paramount+ Essential subscription.)

Paramount+ content, including the US Open Pickleball Championships, is available to stream on Amazon Prime via a Paramount+ on Prime Video add-on subscription. Prime Video also carries some of the best sports documentaries, including "Kelce," which chronicles former Philadelphia Eagles star Jason Kelce's last season in the league.

Amazon is offering a seven-day free trial of Paramount+ with Showtime. Tap the button below to start your trial and start streaming now for free. After the free trial period ends, a subscription to the Paramount+ with Showtime tier is $11.99 per month.

If you're new to streaming sports, you should know about Fubo. Fubo is a sports-centric streaming service that offers access to every sporting event airing on network and cable TV (minus NBA and NCAA games airing on TNT and TBS), plus your local TV affiliates, hundreds of cable TV channels and 1,000 hours of cloud DVR storage. Another great reason to love Fubo is its lookback feature, which lets you watch sporting events up to 72 hours after they air live.

Start watching pickleball on Fubo and also get access to network-aired NFL, NBA and MLB games by starting a seven-day free trial of Fubo. You can begin watching immediately on your TV, phone, tablet or computer. After your free trial, Fubo starts at $80 per month.

What you'll get with Fubo Pro Tier:

There are no contracts with Fubo -- you can cancel at any time.

The Pro tier includes over 190 channels, so there's something for everyone to watch.

Fubo includes most of the channels you'll need to watch college and pro sports, including CBS (not included on SlingTV).

In addition to pickleball, Fubo offers NFL, MLB, NBA, NHL, MLS and international soccer games.

All Fubo tiers come with 1,000 hours of cloud-based DVR recording.

Stream on your TV, phone and mobile devices.

Hulu + Live TV/ESPN+ bundle: Stream the US Open Pickleball Championships

You can watch the US Open Pickleball Championships with the Hulu + Live TV/ESPN+ bundle. The bundle features 95 channels, including ESPN, ABC and CBS, and includes ESPN+, so you'll be able to watch more than this year's pickleball championships. Unlimited DVR storage is also included. Watch top-tier sports on every network this season with Hulu + Live TV/ESPN+ bundle.

Hulu + Live TV comes bundled with ESPN+ and Disney+. It's priced at $77.

Watch the US Open Pickleball Championships live with a digital HDTV antenna

Amazon

You can also watch this year's championships on TV with an affordable indoor antenna, which pulls in local over-the-air HDTV channels such as CBS, NBC, ABC, Fox, PBS, Univision and more. Here's the kicker: There's no monthly charge.

For anyone living in a partially blocked-off area (those near mountains or first-floor apartments), a digital TV antenna may not pick up a good signal -- or any signal at all. But for many homes, a digital TV antenna provides a seriously inexpensive way to watch sports without paying a cable company. Indoor TV antennas can also provide some much-needed TV backup if a storm knocks out your cable.

This amplified digital antenna with a 50-mile range can receive hundreds of HDTV channels, including ABC, CBS, NBC, PBS, FOX, and Univision and can filter out cellular and FM signals. It delivers a high-quality picture in 1080p HDTV and top-tier sound.

When is the US Open Pickleball Championships?

Jaume Martinez Vich reacts in disbelief after losing a point in a long rally against JW Johnson in the finals of the Pro Men's Singles division at the 2023 BioFreeze USA Pickleball National Championships held at the Brookhaven Country Club on November 13, 2023 in Dallas, Texas. Bruce Yeung/Getty Images

The 2024 US Open Pickleball Championships will be played April 13 -20, 2024.

Who is competing in the US Open Pickleball Championships?

More than 3,000 competitors of all ages and skill levels are set to descend upon Naples for the US Open Pickleball Championships. More than 450 professional pickleball players will compete for the US Open record purse of $150,000.

Joining Todd and Jardin in this year's competition, pros Megan Fudge, Jorja Johnson, Anna Leigh Waters, Andrei Daescu, Hunter Johnson, and Yates Johnson are all scheduled to play. In addition, tennis Hall of Famer Ivan Lendl and NBA Hall of Famer Rick Barry are expected to compete as well.