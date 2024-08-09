How to watch the U.S. vs. Australia women's OIympic basketball semifinals game today: Livestream options, more

CBS Essentials is created independently of the CBS News editorial staff. We may receive commissions from some links to products on this page. Promotions are subject to availability and retailer terms.

Sabrina Ionescu of USA controls the ball while women´s quarterfinal match between Nigeria and USA on day twelve of the Olympic Games Paris 2024 at Bercy Arena on August 07, 2024 in Paris, France. Marvin Ibo Guengoer - GES Sportfoto/Getty Images

The U.S. women's Olympic basketball team is headed to the semifinals of the 2024 Summer Olympic Games after battling to a 88-74 quarterfinals victory over Nigeria. Team USA women's basketball games have been one of the biggest draws of the Summer Olympic Games in Paris, with sports superstars like LeBron James, Devin Booker and Katie Ledecky sitting courtside. You can join them by watching the U.S. vs. Australia women's Olympic basketball semifinals game from home.

Keep reading to find out how and when to watch the U.S. vs. Australia women's Olympic basketball game today.

How and when to watch the U.S. vs. Australia women's OIympic basketball semifinals game

The U.S. vs. Australia women's OIympic basketball semifinals game will be played on Friday, Aug. 9, 2024 at 11:30 a.m. ET (8:30 a.m. PT). The game will air on USA Network, and stream on Peacock and the platforms featured below.

How to watch the U.S. vs. Australia women's OIympic basketball semifinals game without cable

While many cable packages include USA Network and the other channels broadcasting the 2024 Summer Olympics, it's easy to watch the Olympic basketball if those channels aren't included in your cable TV subscription, or if you don't have cable at all. Your best options for watching are below. (Streaming options will require an internet provider.)

In addition to major sporting events like the 2024 Paris Olympics, Peacock offers its subscribers live-streaming access to NFL games that air on NBC and sports airing on USA Network. The streaming service has plenty more live sports to offer, including Big Ten basketball, Premier League soccer and WWE wrestling (including formerly PPV-only events such as WrestleMania). There are 80,000 hours worth of recorded content to watch as well, including hit movies and TV series such as "The Office" and "Parks and Recreation."

A Peacock subscription costs $8 per month. An annual plan is available for $80 per year (best value). You can cancel anytime.

Top features of Peacock:

Peacock's Olympic coverage will include "multi-view" options in which fans can curate their viewing journey, choosing the Olympic events they are most interested in watching.

Peacock will air exclusive coverage of PGA Tour events, Olympic trials and Paris Olympics 2024 events.

Peacock features plenty of current and classic NBC and Bravo TV shows, plus original programming such as the award-winning reality show "The Traitors."

If you don't have cable TV that includes USA Network, one of the most cost-effective ways to watch the Olympics, and all the major sporting events happening this summer and fall, is through a subscription to Sling TV. The streamer also offers access to Olympic qualifiers, the 2024 Paris Games, NFL football airing on NBC, Fox and ABC (where available) and NFL Network with its Orange + Blue plan.

That Orange + Blue plan normally costs $60 per month, but the streamer currently offers a half-off promotion for your first month, so you'll pay just $30. For the least expensive Olympic-watching option, the Blue plan includes the channels NBC, USA and E!, starting at $45 per month ($22.50 for your first month). A Sports Extra add-on is available ($15 per month) with 19 sports-centric channels, including Golf Channel, Big Ten Network, NFL RedZone, MLB Network and Tennis Channel.

The streamer has a new prepaid offering for football season called Sling TV Season Pass. You can get four months of the Orange + Blue tier, plus the Sports Extra add-on, for $219. That's a savings of $81 over the usual price.

Top features of Sling TV Orange + Blue plan:

Sling TV is our top choice for streaming major sporting events like NASCAR

There are 46 channels to watch in total, including local NBC, Fox and ABC affiliates (where available).

You get access to most local NFL games and nationally broadcast games at the lowest price.

All subscription tiers include 50 hours of cloud-based DVR storage.

You can add Golf Channel, NBA TV, NHL Network, NFL RedZone, MLB Network, Tennis Channel and more sports-oriented channels (19 in total) via Sling TV's Sports Extras add-on.

You can also catch Team USA women's basketball airing on network TV on Fubo. Fubo is a sports-centric streaming service that offers access to network-aired sports like the Tour de France, and almost every NFL game next season. Packages include the live feed of sports and programming airing on CBS, Fox, NBC, ESPN, NFL Network and more, so you'll be able to watch more than just the Summer Olympics- all without a cable subscription.

To watch the 2024 Summer Olympic Games without cable, start a seven-day free trial of Fubo. You can begin watching immediately on your TV, phone, tablet or computer. In addition to Olympic events, you'll have access to NFL football, Fubo offers NCAA college sports, MLB, NBA, NHL, MLS and international soccer games. Fubo's Pro Tier is priced at $80 per month after your free seven-day trial.

Sports fans will want to consider adding on the $7.99 per month Fubo Extra package, which includes MLB Network, NBA TV, NHL Network, Tennis Channel, SEC Network and more channels. Or upgrade to the Fubo Elite tier and get all the Fubo Extra channels, plus the ability to stream in 4K, for an extra $10 per month.

Top features of Fubo Pro Tier:

There are no contracts with Fubo -- you can cancel at any time.

You can watch sporting events up to 72 hours after they air live with Fubo's lookback feature.

The Pro tier includes over 180 channels, including NFL Network and Golf Channel.

Fubo includes all the channels you'll need to watch college and pro sports, including CBS (not available through Sling TV).

All tiers come with 1,000 hours of cloud-based DVR recording.

Stream on your TV, phone, and other devices.

You can watch Team USA women's basketball and more top-tier sports coverage, including NFL Network, with Hulu + Live TV. The bundle features access to 90 channels, including Golf Channel. Unlimited DVR storage is also included. Watch the 2024 Summer Olympic Games and every NFL game on every network next season with Hulu + Live TV, plus exclusive live regular season NFL games, popular studio shows (including NFL Total Access and the Emmy-nominated show Good Morning Football) and lots more.

Hulu + Live TV comes bundled with ESPN+ and Disney+ for $77 per month after a three-day trial.

Olympics 2024: When does Team USA play?

Jackie Young #13 and Kelsey Plum #5 of Team United States celebrate after Young's buzzer beating three point basket to end the third quarter during a Women's basketball Group Phase - Group C game between the United States and Germany. Gregory Shamus/Getty Images

Below is the schedule and results for Team USA women's basketball at the 2024 Summer Olympics in Paris.

All times Eastern

2024 Olympics Group Stage (Lille)

2024 Olympics Knockout Stage (Paris)

Quarterfinals, Aug. 7: Team USA 88 vs. Nigeria 74

Semifinals, Aug. 9: U.S. vs, Australia, 11:30 a.m. -- USA Network

Gold medal game, Aug. 11: TBD vs. TBD, TBD -- USA Network

How to watch Team USA women's basketball at the 2024 Summer Olympic Games in Paris

Women's basketball at the Paris Summer Olympics will broadcast on USA Network. NBC and Telemundo will broadcast at least nine hours of coverage from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. ET each day. Other events will air on the USA Network, Golf Channel, CNBC and E!.

Peacock will livestream every event of the Paris 2024 Olympics, including the opening and closing ceremonies and every Olympic basketball game.

Who is on the Team USA women's basketball roster in 2024?

12 WNBA players make up the roster for Team USA's women's basketball team.

When is the Team USA women's basketball gold medal game?

The gold medal game for women's basketball is scheduled to be played on Sunday, August 11, 2024.

Who won the gold medal in women's basketball at the last Olympics?

Team USA took home the gold medal at the Tokyo Summer Games after defeating event hosts Japan in the final. It was Team USA's seventh consecutive women's basketball gold medal.