How to watch every Team USA women's basketball game at the 2024 Paris Olympics, including today's

Team USA women's basketball is stacked with top WNBA talent, including Diana Taurasi (Phoenix Mercury), A'Ja Wilson (Las Vegas Aces) and Breanna Stewart (New York Liberty). If they win it all this year, they'll earn Team USA's eighth consecutive gold medal in the sport.

Keep reading to learn how and when to watch Team USA women's basketball at the Paris Summer Olympics, even if you don't have cable.

When does Team USA play?

The Group Stage of women's basketball at the 2024 Paris Olympic Games is scheduled for July 29 and will conclude on Sunday, August 4.

The Team USA vs. Germany game will be held on Sunday, Aug. 4, 2024 at 11:15 a.m. ET (8:15 a.m. PT). It will air on USA Network and stream on Peacock.

The knockout phase begins on Aug. 7. The gold medal game for women is scheduled to be played on Sunday, Aug. 11.

When is the Team USA women's basketball gold medal game?

The gold medal game for women's basketball is scheduled to be played on Sunday, August 11, 2024.

How to watch Team USA women's basketball at the 2024 Summer Olympic Games in Paris

Women's basketball at the 2024 Summer Olympics in Paris will broadcast on USA Network and stream on Peacock. NBC and Telemundo will broadcast at least nine hours of coverage of select events rom 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. ET each day. Some events will air on the USA Network, Golf Channel, CNBC and E!.

Peacock will livestream every event of the Paris 2024 Olympics, including the opening and closing ceremonies and every Olympic basketball game.

How to watch Team USA women's basketball without cable

While many cable packages include NBC and the other channels broadcasting the 2024 Summer Olympics, it's easy to watch the Olympic basketball if those channels aren't included in your cable TV subscription, or if you don't have cable at all. Your best options for watching are below. (Streaming options will require an internet provider.)

Watch Team USA women's basketball live with a digital HDTV antenna

Olympics 2024: Women's basketball schedule

A'Ja Wilson #9 of Team United States reacts after missing a shot in the second quarter during the women's gold medal match between Team United States and Team Japan. Abbie Parr/Getty Images

Women's basketball tips off on July 27, one day after the opening ceremony in Paris.

Olympics 2024: When does Team USA play?

2024 Olympics Group Stage (Lille)

July 29: Team USA 102 vs. Japan 76

Aug. 1: Team USA 87 vs. Belgium 74

Aug. 4: Team USA vs. Germany, 11:15 a.m. ET -- USA Network

2024 Olympics Knockout Stage (Paris)

Quarterfinals, Aug. 7: Team USA vs. TBD, TBD -- USA Network

Semifinals, Aug. 9: Team USA vs. TBD, TBD -- USA Network

Gold medal game, Aug. 11: Team USA vs. TBD, TBD -- USA Network

Who is on the Team USA women's basketball roster in 2024?

12 WNBA players make up the roster for Team USA's women's basketball team. Because the WNBA is currently in season, Team USA will have just two warm-up games before competition begins on July 29 against Japan. Below is the list of talented athletes who will play for Team USA.

Who won the gold medal in women's basketball at the last Olympics?

Team USA took home the gold medal at the Tokyo Summer Games after defeating event hosts Japan in the final. It was Team USA's seventh consecutive women's basketball gold medal.

Did Caitlin Clark make the Team USA?

Indiana Fever rookie sensation Caitlin Clark did not make Team USA's roster this year, but it likely had less to do with talent and more to do with experience. Because Clark has only been in the WNBA for a few months, head coach Cheryl Reeve chose veterans like Taurasi, Griner and Wilson rather than players still new to the WNBA.