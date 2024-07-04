How to watch the 2024 Nathan's Hot Dog Eating Contest today

CBS Essentials is created independently of the CBS News editorial staff. We may receive commissions from some links to products on this page. Promotions are subject to availability and retailer terms.

Matt Stonie, Joey Chestnut, and Carmen Cincotti compete in the Nathan's Hot Dog Eating Contest on July 4, 2018 in the Coney Island neighborhood of the Brooklyn borough of New York City. Steven Ferdman/WireImage

The competition for the Mustard Belt is wide open at this year's Nathan's Hot Dog Eating Contest. The ten-minute all-you-can-eat hot dog eating competition features some of the world's top eaters contending for a championship. 16-time Mustard Belt champion Joey Chestnut won't be competing in today's eat-off, which means a new winner will be crowned. Keep reading to find out how you can watch the annual Fourth of July eating competition.

How and when to watch the 2024 Nathan's Hot Dog Eating Contest

This year's hot dog eating competition will take place on Thursday, July 4, 2024 at 10:45 a.m. ET (7:45 a.m. PT) for the women's competition and 12 p.m. ET (9 a.m. PT) for the men. The men's competition will re-air at 5 p.m. ET and 9 p.m. ET.

You can watch the women's competition on ESPN3 and the men's competition live on ESPN2 and re-aired on ESPN. You can stream the 2024 Nathan's Hot Dog Eating Content on Sling TV and the platforms featured below.

How to watch the Nathan's Hot Dog Eating Contest without cable

If your cable subscription doesn't include ESPN's family of channels, or you've cut the cord with cable, you can still watch all the hot dog eating today. You can even watch the Nathan's Hot Dog Eating Contest for free without cable.

One of the most cost-effective ways to stream today's contest is through a subscription to Sling TV. To watch today's hot dog eating competition and all the top-tier sports and content airing this summer, you'll need a subscription to the Orange + Blue tier.

Sling's Orange + Blue tier costs $60 per month, but the platform is currently offering 50% off the first month of any pricing tier, making the Orange + Blue tier $30 for the first month. You can cancel anytime.

Note: Because Sling TV doesn't carry CBS, you won't be able to watch CBS-aired programming like next year's NFL games on CBS. To watch these games, plus PGA golf, UEFA Champions League and more live sports, we recommend you also subscribe to Paramount+ with Showtime. Paramount+ with Showtime costs $12 per month after a one-week free trial.

CBS Essentials and Paramount+ with Showtime are both subsidiaries of Paramount.

Top features of Sling TV Orange + Blue tier:

Sling TV is also our top choice to stream network-aired Paris Olympic events



There are 46 channels to watch in total, including ABC, NBC and Fox (where available).

You get access to NHL games airing on TNT and TBS, which Fubo doesn't carry.

All subscription tiers include 50 hours of cloud-based DVR storage.

You can watch today's competition on Fubo, a sports-centric streaming service that offers access to local network affiliates, ESPN and more. To watch the Nathan's Hot Dog Eating Contest for free, start a seven-day free trial of Fubo. You can begin watching immediately on your TV, phone, tablet or computer. In addition to today's contest, you'll have access to NFL football, MLB, NBA, NASCAR, MLS and international soccer games. Fubo's Pro Tier is priced at $80 per month after your free seven-day trial.

Sports fans will want to consider adding on the $7.99 per month Fubo Extra package, which includes MLB Network, NBA TV, NHL Network, Tennis Channel, SEC Network and more channels with live games. Or upgrade to the Fubo Elite tier and get all the Fubo Extra channels, plus the ability to stream in 4K, starting at $90 per month ($70 for the first month).

Top features of FuboTV Pro Tier:

There are no contracts with Fubo, you can cancel anytime.

The Pro tier includes over 180 channels, so there's something for everyone to enjoy.

Fubo includes most channels you'll need to watch live sports, including CBS (not available through Sling TV).

All tiers come with 1,000 hours of cloud-based DVR recording.

Stream on your TV, phone, tablet and other devices.

You can watch today's contest, and many other top-tier sports coverage, including NFL Network, with Hulu + Live TV. The bundle features access to 90 channels, including Golf Channel. Unlimited DVR storage is also included. Watch network-aired Olympic events, every NFL game on every network next season with Hulu + Live TV, plus exclusive live regular season NFL games, popular studio shows (including NFL Total Access and the Emmy-nominated show Good Morning Football) and lots more.

Hulu + Live TV comes bundled with ESPN+ and Disney+ for $77 per month.

How to order Nathan's hot dogs online

Defending champion Miki Sudo competes during the 2023 Nathan's Famous Fourth of July International Hot Dog Eating Contest at Coney Island on July 04, 2023 in the Brooklyn borough of New York City. The annual contest, which began in 1972, draws thousands of spectators to Nathan's Famous located on Surf Avenue. Alexi J. Rosenfeld/Getty Images

If all this talk of hot dog eating competitions has made your competitive juices flow, or it's just made you crave a hot dog, you can order Nathan's hot dogs to de delivered right to your doorstep with Amazon Fresh. Apologies in advance for the inevitable ketchup vs. mustard on a hot dog debate. We're Team Mustard by the way, but you do you.

Why isn't Joey Chestnut competing in the 2024 Nathan's Hot Dog Eating Contest?

16-time Mustard Belt winner Joey Chestnut's name is all but synonymous with the famed eating competition, but this year Chestnut will be chowing down from home. In a case of weiner takes all, Chestnut is banned from competing in this year's competition after signing a partnership deal with Impossible Foods, a rival of Nathan's which makes plant-based hot dogs.

Chestnut will be competing against rival and former champion Takeru Kobayashi in a different hot dog eating competition set to air live on Labor Day on Netflix.

How long is the Nathan's Hot Dog Eating Contest?

Today's hot dog eating competition will last about ten minutes.

How many hot dogs does the winner usually eat?

2023 men's champion Joey Chestnut ate (gulp) a whopping 62 hot dogs in his bid to win the Mustard Belt last year. Women's champion Miki Sudo inhaled 39.5 hot dogs to win last year, buns included.

Sudo, who will be competing this year to defend her title, holds the women's world record for the Nathan's Hot Dog Eating Contest, eating 48.5 hot dogs and buns in ten minutes in 2020.

What does the winner of the Nathan's Hot Dog Eating Contest win?

The winners of the Nathan's Hot Dog Eating Contest each win $20,000 cash, and hopefully some antacid.