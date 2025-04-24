Man fatally shot by police outside Toronto airport

A man is dead after a police-involved shooting at Toronto's Pearson International Airport on Thursday morning, authorites said.

Peel Regional Police initially said in a social media post a man was shot outside the terminal.

Toronto's Special Investigations Unit identified the man as a 30-year-old. The unit said Peel Regional Police officers were investigating a "man in distress" in an SUV at the airport's main terminal departure area. Early reports indicated that the man produced a firearm, the unit said, and three officers fired in response.

The man was taken to a hospital and pronounced dead, the unit said. Peel paramedics initially said they had been called to the airport at 6:56 a.m. and that no one was transported to the hospital. A Canadian Press photograph of the scene appeared to show a body under a yellow tarp outside the airport terminal departures area.

Evidence is pictured at the scene of police-involved shooting at the departures area of Toronto Pearson International Airport. Arlyn McAdorey/The Canadian Press via AP

The shooting will be investigated by the Special Investigations Unit. Three forensic investigators and six investigators have been assigned to the case.

No police officers were injured, the unit said, and there is no known threat to the public.

Ontario Provincial Police said roads were closed from Highway 409 to Terminal 1.

Video posted to social media early Thursday appeared to show a large police presence outside the airport.

Cars appeared to be backed up along the road leading to the terminal.