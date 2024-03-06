How to watch Premier League soccer in 2024: Streaming options, more

CBS Essentials is created independently of the CBS News editorial staff. We may receive commissions from some links to products on this page. Promotions are subject to availability and retailer terms.

Gabriel Martinelli and Declan Rice of Arsenal speak during the UEFA Champions League 2023/24 round of 16 first leg match between FC Porto and Arsenal FC at Estadio do Dragao on February 21, 2024 in Porto, Portugal. David Price/Arsenal FC via Getty Images

Temperatures are heating up and so is the 2023-24 Premier League soccer season. With no postseason to name a champion, every regular season match counts during the Premier League season. Keep reading for all the ways you can watch the 2023-24 Premier League soccer season and the only way you can stream every Premier League game this season.

How to watch the 2023-24 Premier League season

You can watch all 380 games during the 2023-24 Premier League season across NBC platforms. During the season you can watch some games live on USA Network and NBC, plus stream on Peacock Premium.

How to watch Premier League games in 2024 without cable

While most cable packages include NBC and the USA Network, it's easy to watch Premier League matches if NBC or the USA Network aren't included in your cable TV subscription, or if you don't have cable at all. Your best options for watching are below. (Streaming options will require an internet provider.)

Bobby Clark of Liverpool is challenged by Gabriel Osho and Issa Kabore of Luton Town during the Premier League match between Liverpool FC and Luton Town at Anfield on February 21, 2024 in Liverpool, England. Clive Brunskill/Getty Images

Some Premier League matches are broadcast live on Peacock, while network-aired games can be seen on Peacock on demand. The streaming service has plenty more live sports to offer, including Big Ten basketball and WWE wrestling (including formerly PPV-only events such as Wrestlemania). There are 80,000 hours worth of recorded content to watch as well, including hit movies and TV series such as "The Office" and "Parks and Recreation."

A Peacock subscription costs $6 per month. An annual plan is available for $60 per year. You can cancel anytime.

Top features of Peacock:

Peacock is the exclusive streaming service of the Premier League, which means you can watch all Premier League matches through the Peacock app. You can also access Premier League matches that broadcast live on NBC via Peacock shortly after the livestream ends. Premier League matches that are broadcast live on the USA Network will be available to watch on demand on Peacock the next day.



Peacock features plenty of current and classic NBC and Bravo TV shows, as well as NFL football airing on NBC, college basketbal

One of the most cost-effective ways to stream live network-aired Premier League matches this year is through a subscription to Sling TV. The streamer also offers access to the NFL Network, local NBC, Fox and ABC affiliates (where available) and ESPN with its Orange + Blue Tier plan. Also worth noting: Sling TV comes with 50 hours of cloud-based DVR recording space included, perfect for recording all the season's top NFL matchups.

That plan normally costs $60 per month, but the streamer is currently offering a 50% off promotion for your first month, so you'll pay just $30. You can learn more by tapping the button below.

Top features of Sling TV Orange + Blue tier:

There are 46 channels to watch in total, including local NBC affiliates (where available).

Sling TV also offers the live feed of Premier League matches airing live on CNBC and the USA Network.

You also get access to most local NFL games and nationally broadcast games at the lowest price.

All subscription tiers include 50 hours of cloud-based DVR storage.

You can also watch live Premier League matches airing on network TV on Fubo. Fubo is a sports-centric streaming service that offers access to matches airing on NBC, the USA Network and CNB, as well as almost every NFL game next season. Packages include CBS, Fox Sunday NFC games via "NFL on Fox", NBC (Sunday Night Football), ESPN (Monday Night Football), NFL Network and more, so you'll be able to watch more than just today's games, all without a cable subscription.

To watch the Premier League without cable, start a seven-day free trial of Fubo. You can begin watching immediately on your TV, phone, tablet or computer. In addition to the Premier League, you'll have access to NFL football, FuboTV offers MLB, NBA, NHL, and MLS matches. FuboTV Pro Tier is priced at $80 per month after your free seven-day trial, though the live TV stream is currently offering $20 off your first month.

Top features of Fubo Pro Tier:

There are no contracts with Fubo -- you can cancel at any time.

You can watch sporting events up to 72 hours after they air live with Fubo's lookback feature.

The Pro tier includes 185 channels.

Fubo includes all the channels you'll need to watch college and pro football, including CBS (not available through Sling TV).

All tiers come with 1,000 hours of cloud-based DVR recording.

Stream on your TV, phone, tablet and other devices.

You can watch the Premier League as well as the NFL, including the NFL Network, MLB and the NBA, with Hulu + Live TV. The bundle features access to 90 channels, including both NBC and the USA Network. Unlimited DVR storage is also included. Watch every match on every network with Hulu + Live TV, plus catch live 2024 NFL preseason games, exclusive live regular season games, popular studio shows (including NFL Total Access and the Emmy-nominated show Good Morning Football) and lots more.

Hulu + Live TV comes bundled with ESPN+ and Disney+ for $77 monthly.

Watch the Premier League live with a digital HDTV antenna

You can also watch NBC-aired Premier League games with an affordable indoor antenna, which pulls in local over-the-air HDTV channels such as CBS, NBC, ABC, Fox, PBS, Univision and more. Here's the kicker: There's no monthly charge.

For anyone living in a partially blocked-off area (those near mountains or first-floor apartments), a digital TV antenna may not pick up a good signal -- or any signal at all. But for many homes, a digital TV antenna provides a seriously inexpensive way to watch college football without paying a cable company. Indoor TV antennas can also provide some much-needed TV backup if a storm knocks out your cable.

This amplified digital antenna with a 300-mile range can receive hundreds of HD TV channels, including ABC, CBS, NBC, PBS, FOX, Univision and can filter out cellular and FM signals. It delivers a high-quality picture in 1080p HDTV, top-tier sound and features an 18-foot digital coax cable.

When does the 2023-24 Premier League season start and end?

The 2023-24 Premier League season runs from Friday, Aug. 11, 2023 through Sunday, May. 19, 2024.

What teams are in the Premier League in 2024?

The Premier League consists of: Arsenal, Aston Villa, Bournemouth, Brentford, Brighton, Burnley, Chelsea, Crystal Palace, Everton, Fulham, Liverpool, Luton Town, Manchester City, Manchester United, Newcastle United, Nottingham Forest, Sheffield United, Tottenham Hotspur, West Ham United and Wolverhampton Wanderers.