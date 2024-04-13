How to watch today's Manchester City vs. Luton Town Premier League soccer match: Livestream options, more

CBS Essentials is created independently of the CBS News editorial staff. We may receive commissions from some links to products on this page. Promotions are subject to availability and retailer terms.

Manchester City faces Luton Town F.C. today for a Premier League Saturday showdown. City is unbeaten in 27 Premier League games at home, while Luton will battle to avoid elimination. Luton Town won't go down without a fight, making today's Premier League match a terrific way to start your Saturday.

If you want to watch today's Manchester City vs. Luton Town match live, there's only one way to watch. Keep reading to find out how and when to watch today's Premier League match.

How to watch the Manchester City vs. Luton Town Premier League soccer match

The Manchester City vs. Luton Town Premier League soccer match will be played at Etihad Stadium, the home of Manchester City, on Saturday, April 13, 2024 at 10:00 a.m. ET (7:00 a.m. PT). The match will stream on Peacock. Streaming options will require an internet provider.

Today's Manchester City vs. Luton Town match will be broadcast live on Peacock. The streaming service has plenty more live sports to offer, including Big Ten basketball and WWE wrestling (including formerly PPV-only events such as WrestleMania). There are 80,000 hours worth of recorded content to watch as well, including hit movies and TV series such as "The Office" and "Parks and Recreation."

A Peacock subscription costs $6 per month. An annual plan is available for $60 per year. You can cancel anytime.

Top features of Peacock:

Peacock is the exclusive streaming service of the Premier League, which means you can watch all Premier League matches through the Peacock app. You can also access Premier League matches that broadcast live on NBC via Peacock shortly after the live stream ends. Premier League matches that are broadcast live on the USA Network will be available to watch on demand on Peacock the next day.



Peacock features plenty of current and classic NBC and Bravo TV shows, as well as NFL football airing on NBC, college basketball

When does the 2023-24 Premier League season start and end?

The 2023-24 Premier League season runs from Friday, Aug. 11, 2023, through Sunday, May 19, 2024.

What teams are in the Premier League in 2024?

The Premier League consists of: Arsenal, Aston Villa, Bournemouth, Brentford, Brighton, Burnley, Chelsea, Crystal Palace, Everton, Fulham, Liverpool, Luton Town, Manchester City, Manchester United, Newcastle United, Nottingham Forest, Sheffield United, Tottenham Hotspur, West Ham United and Wolverhampton Wanderers.