The best 8K TVs in 2023

CBS Essentials is created independently of the CBS News editorial staff. We may receive commissions from some links to products on this page. Promotions are subject to availability and retailer terms.

Getty Images

There's never been a better time to invest in a new 8K TV. Prices are dropping, while picture quality continues to improve. The best 8K TVs to buy online in 2023 include a wide variety of innovative features. These eye-popping displays offer impressive upscaling, vibrant colors, and sharp pictures.

With so many options, it can be confusing to determine which 8K TV is right for you. Before you add the first 8K television you see to your shopping cart, there are some important things to consider when searching for the best TV for your needs.

Top 8K TVs in this article:

Save almost half price: 75" Samsung Neo QLED smart 8K TV, $3,528 (regularly $6,498)

Budget 75" Roku TV: 75" TCL Roku 6-Series with 8K resolution, $1,275 (reduced from $1,450)

Stunning 8K Sony TV: 75" Sony Z9K Bravia Mini-LED TV, $5,498 (reduced from $5,998)

What's the difference between 4K and 8K?

The main difference between 4K and 8K comes down to screen resolutions. A 4K TV has a resolution of 3840 x 2160 pixels, while an 8K TV has a resolution of 7680 x 4320 pixels. Put simply, an 8K TV has four times the number of pixels compared to 4K TVs, which results in a sharper and more detailed image.

What do I need to know before buying a new 8K TV?

When thinking about buying an 8K TV online, keep in mind that most of the content you'll watch is still in HD or 4K resolution. While 8K TVs are considered "future-proof" because they'll be ready when 8K content becomes more common, there are a few factors to consider before purchasing an 8K smart TV.

First of all, there's very little native 8K content. Most shows and movies are still in 4K (at best), and current-gen video consoles don't yet support 8K gaming. For that reason, an 8K TV will need to upscale the picture to fill its higher-resolution screen. This process generally works well for high-quality content like 4K UHD Blu-Rays, as the TV can makes content look sharper.

However, if you watch a lot of lower-resolution content such as DVDs or cable TV, the upscaling process might not be as effective, and the picture could look clearer on a 4K TV. If that isn't a concern, and you're simply looking for the best technology you can get in a TV at the moment, 8K might be a great option for you.

You'll also want to consider the major price difference between 4K and 8K TVs. As 8K technology is still relatively new, those TVs tend to be pricier than their 4K counterparts.

What kind of 8K content is available right now?

Currently, the availability of 8K content is limited, but it's gradually increasing. One of the primary sources for 8K content is YouTube, where you can find channels offering videos in 8K resolution. There are hundreds of nature documentaries, travel showcases, short films and graphical showcases. As the demand for higher-resolution content grows, additional 8K content will become accessible.

The best 8K TV of 2023

The best 8K TV you'll find on the market delivers impressive picture quality with excellent contrast, local dimming zones, and a wide variety of vibrant colors. Check out this top-rated Samsung TV for the best TV in this category.

Samsung QN900B Neo QLED smart 8K TV

Best Buy



This QLED TV features a mini-LED panel that boasts exceptional picture quality and brightness. Thanks to Samsung's Multi-Intelligence AI upscaling, it can produce a picture with eye-popping clarity. It also offers an anti-glare screen, Dolby Atmos sound and 100% color accuracy. Additionally, its local dimming feature allows for outstanding brighter scenes and HDR content.

Its deep discount at Amazon makes this an 8K TV worth considering.

75" Samsung Neo QLED smart 8K TV, $3,528 (regularly $6,498)

The best midrange 8K TV in 2023

Midrange 8K TVs deliver a great picture and reliable performance for less. They're affordable but retain premium features that you'll want in the TV you decide to purchase.

These picks from LG and Samsung are two excellent televisions that can deliver best-in-class 8K experiences.

LG QNED MiniLED 99 series 8K TV

Amazon

The LG QNED MiniLED 99 Series 8K TV boasts a stunning OLED display in addition to mini-LED backlighting with a fusion of NanoCell and QLED technologies. It offers impressive brightness and color accuracy, as well as a range of screen sizes suitable for higher resolution. It's also equipped with webOS 6.0, offering the best smart features available on LG TVs.

An Amazon customer proclaimed this TV had a "perfect picture right out of the box."

"This is the first set I have ever owned that I didn't have to fiddle with for hours to get a good picture. It's as plug and play as it gets," they wrote.

LG QNED MiniLED 99 Series 8K TV, $2,500

Samsung QN800B Neo QLED 8K smart TV

Amazon

The Samsung QN800B midrange option is similar to its cousin, the Samsung QN900B Neo QLED 8K TV. It offers a stunning Quantum Dot display with a remarkable color range as well as Dolby Atmos for immersive 3D audio. Running on Tizen OS, its powerful processor can upscale 4K to 8K effortlessly, with support for Amazon Alexa, Google Assistant, and SmartThings for voice control and integration with other smart devices.

While there are better rated TVs out there, the 50% off deal here certainly caught our attention.

65" Samsung QN800B Neo QLED 8K smart TV, $1,638 (regularly $3,298)

The best budget 8K TVs

Budget 8K TVs may seem like a pipe dream, but brands like TCL and Hisense stand for affordability. These models are of note as they're comparable in price to similarly-sized 4K TVs of the same ilk. These options are a great way to experience higher resolution screens without breaking the bank.

TCL 6-Series with 8K resolution

Amazon

TCL's 6-Series 8K TV combines affordability and impressive performance. It offers Mini LED backlighting, delivering deep blacks and excellent contrast. With HDR10 and Dolby Vision support, it creates a budget-friendly yet immersive viewing experience. As an aside, this TCL TV and its Smart 8K Upscaling does a great job with 4K content, but may struggle slightly with full HD or HD content.

A Best Buy customer asserted this TV has a "beautiful picture" and called it an "excellent TV": "This TV looks and works great. It upscales HD & 4K to 8K seamlessly. There are 8K YouTube videos available that blow my mind with the color and clarity. It also has some of the deepest blacks I've seen on a TV," they wrote.

Rated 4.2 stars.

75" TCL 6-Series with 8K resolution, $1,275 (reduced from $1,450)

Hisense U800GR 8K ULED Roku TV

Best Buy

Hisense's U800GR 8K TV offers stunning visuals at an affordable price. Plus, with a built-in Roku smart system, streaming is effortless. With its crystal-clear resolution and large screen size, it offers a truly immersive home cinema experience for anyone looking to save while building on their home theater experience. This well-rounded option is perfect for those seeking top-notch visuals and convenient smart features in one budget package.

A Best Buy customer replaced their TCL series with this display and were glad they did: "I was hesitant to replace my TCL 6 series with this, glad I did. Picture's just as vivid if not slightly better (not a major bump, but good)."

Hisense U800GR 8K ULED Roku TV, $1,800

What is the biggest 8K TV screen with the best quality?

If you're looking for the best and brightest of all the 8K televisions available, there's a clear-cut winner. This top-rated Sony 8K TV, however, is very expensive.

Sony Z9K Bravia Mini-LED TV

Amazon

This high-end Sony TV boasts a bright and detailed mini-LED panel with outstanding color reproduction. With its Cognitive Processor XR for lifelike visuals, XR Backlight Master Drive for impressive dynamic range, and Acoustic Multi-Audio for immersive sound, it's a veritable dynamo. Plus, its Bravia Cam can optimize both picture and sound based on your seating position.

It will be prohibitively expensive for most, but it delivers an exceptional home cinema experience, complete with AI-enhanced display adjustments and access to streaming services like Netflix, Prime Video, Apple TV+, and more.

A Best Buy customer wrote that they "highly recommend" this TV. "I think the Z9K gives me black levels that are pretty close to OLED and with the extra brightness, I think it's the best of both worlds," they commented.

Rated 4.2 stars.

75" Sony Z9K Bravia Mini-LED TV, $5,498 (reduced from $5,998)

Related content from CBS Essentials: