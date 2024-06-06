How to watch the French Open today

CBS Essentials is created independently of the CBS News editorial staff. We may receive commissions from some links to products on this page. Promotions are subject to availability and retailer terms.

Coco Gauff of United States celebrates a point against Iga Swiatek of Poland during the Women's Singles Quarter Final match on Day Eleven of the 2023 French Open at Roland Garros on June 07, 2023 in Paris, France. Clive Brunskill/Getty Images

The 2024 French Open at Rolland Garros is on as Iga Swiatek competes to defend her singles title, while the men's competition is wide open now that defending champion Novak Djokovic has withdrawn due to injury. The French Open, often referred to as Rolland Garros, is the second Grand Slam of the season and features many of the world's best players competing in Paris.

Djokovic is a 22-time major champion. He's joined by Rafael Nadal, Carlos Alcaraz, Casper Ruud, Aryna Sabalenka, and Coco Gauff, among those competing this year.

Keep reading for how and when to watch the 2024 French Open at Rolland Garros.

How and when to watch the French Open

The 2024 French Open will be played from May 26 through June 9, 2024. The competition will air on NBC, Tennis Channel and the platforms featured below, while some events will stream on Peacock.

How to watch the French Open without cable

If your cable company doesn't carry NBC or Tennis Channel, or you've cut the cord with your cable company, you can watch the French Open on the platforms below.

Peacock will broadcast exclusively certain parts of the 2024 French Open, while also offering coverage of some French Open events airing on NBC.

A Peacock subscription costs $6 per month. An annual plan is available for $60 per year.

NBC is included in most cable TV packages. If you don't have cable TV that includes NBC, one of the most cost-effective ways to stream live tennis airing on NBC this year is through a subscription to Sling TV. The streamer offers access to the French Open, NFL Network, local NBC, Fox and ABC affiliates (where available) and ESPN with its Orange + Blue Tier plan. That plan normally costs $60 per month, but the streamer is currently offering a 50% off promotion for your first month, so you'll pay just $30.

That plan normally costs $60 per month, but the streamer is currently offering a 50% off promotion for your first month, so you'll pay just $30. You can learn more by tapping the button below.

You can also catch the French Open airing on NBC and Tennis Channel on FuboTV. FuboTV is a sports-centric streaming service that offers access to almost every NFL game of the season.

To watch the French Open without cable, start a seven-day free trial of Fubo. You can begin watching immediately on your TV, phone, tablet or computer.

Sports fans will want to consider adding on the $7.99 per month Fubo Extra package, which includes MLB Network, NBA TV, NHL Network, Tennis Channel, SEC Network and more channels with live games. Or upgrade to the Fubo Elite tier and get all the Fubo Extra channels, plus the ability to stream in 4K, starting at $90 per month ($70 for the first month).

You can watch the French Open airing on NBC and Tennis Channel with Hulu + Live TV. The bundle features access to 90 channels, including both Fox and FS1.

Hulu + Live TV comes bundled with ESPN+ and Disney+ for $77 per month after a three-day free trial. Tennis fans wanting to level up their coverage should consider the Sports add-on, which includes Tennis Channel and NFL Red Zone among others, for $9.99 per month.

Who's competing in the French Open?

In addition to Djokovic, Swiatek, Gauff and Carols Alcaraz, scheduled players at this year's French Open include Daniil Medvedev, Stefanos Tsitsipas, and Elena Rybakina.

French Open 2024 schedule

Below is the complete schedule for the 2024 French Open.

Monday, May 20-Friday, May 24: Men's and women's singles qualifying

Men's and women's singles qualifying Sunday, May 26 – Tuesday, May May 28: First Round

First Round Wednesday, May 29 – Thursday, May 30: Second Round

Second Round Friday, May 31 – Saturday, June 1: Third Round

Third Round Sunday, June 2 – Monday, June 3: Fourth Round

Fourth Round Tuesday, June 4 – Wednesday, June 5: Quarterfinals

Quarterfinals Thursday, June 6: Women's Semifinals

Women's Semifinals Friday, June 7: Men's Semifinals

Men's Semifinals Saturday, June 8: Women's Finals

Women's Finals Sunday, June 9: Men's Finals

French Open 2024 broadcast schedule

The 2024 French Open will broadcast live across NBC and Tennis Channel, while some events will broadcast exclusively on Peacock.

All times Eastern (via Peacock)