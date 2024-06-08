How to watch the 2024 Belmont Stakes race today

CBS Essentials is created independently of the CBS News editorial staff. We may receive commissions from some links to products on this page. Promotions are subject to availability and retailer terms.

Arcangelo with Javier Castellano up wins the 155th running of the Belmont Stakes at Belmont Park on June 10, 2023 in Elmont, New York. Al Bello/Getty Images

Saddle up for the 2024 Belmont Stakes horse race today. Kentucky Derby winner Mystik Dan will compete against Preakness winner Seize the Grey, each hoping for a second victory in horse racing's Triple Crown.

Keep reading below to find out how and when to watch the 2024 Belmont Stakes today.

How and when to watch the Belmont Stakes

The 2024 Belmont Stakes is scheduled for Saturday, June 8, 2024 with a post time of 6:41 p.m. ET (3:41 p.m. PT). The race will air on Fox and stream on Sling TV and the platforms featured below.

How to watch the Belmont Stakes without cable

If your cable subscription doesn't carry Fox, or you've cut the cord with your cable company, you can still watch today's race. Below are the platforms on which you can watch today's game live.

If you don't have cable TV that includes Fox, one of the most cost-effective ways to stream today's race is through a subscription to Sling TV. To watch today's race, you'll need a subscription to the Blue tier, which includes access to your local network affiliate's live feed (excluding CBS) and FS1. To level up your coverage and get access to ESPN and TNT, subscribe to the Orange + Blue tier plan (recommended).

The Blue tier is $45 per month. The Sling's Orange + Blue tier costs $60 per month, but the platform is currently offering 50% off the first month of any pricing tier, making the Orange + Blue tier $30 for the first month.

Note: Because Sling TV doesn't carry CBS, you won't be able to watch CBS-aired programming like next year's NFL games on CBS. To watch these games, plus PGA golf, UEFA Champions League and more live sports, we recommend you also subscribe to Paramount+ with Showtime. Paramount+ with Showtime costs $12 per month after a one-week free trial.

Top features of Sling TV Orange + Blue tier:

Sling TV is also our top choice to stream the NBA Finals



There are 46 channels to watch in total, including ABC, NBC and Fox (where available).

You get access to NBA games airing on TNT.

All subscription tiers include 50 hours of cloud-based DVR storage.

You can also catch today's race on Fubo. Fubo is a sports-centric streaming service that offers access to Fox, ABC, ESPN and FS1, in addition to almost every NFL game next season.

To watch the Belmont Stakes without cable, start a seven-day free trial of Fubo. You can begin watching immediately on your TV, phone, tablet or computer. In addition to horse racing, you'll have access to NFL football, MLB, NBA, NHL, MLS and international soccer games. Fubo's Pro Tier is priced at $80 per month after your free seven-day trial.

Sports fans will want to consider adding on the $7.99 per month Fubo Extra package, which includes MLB Network, NBA TV, NHL Network, Tennis Channel, SEC Network and more channels with live games. Or upgrade to the Fubo Elite tier and get all the Fubo Extra channels, plus the ability to stream in 4K, starting at $90 per month.

Top features of FuboTV Pro Tier:

There are no contracts with Fubo, you can cancel anytime.

The Pro tier includes over 180 channels, so there's something for everyone to enjoy.

Fubo includes most channels you'll need to watch live sports, including CBS (not available through Sling TV).

All tiers come with 1,000 hours of cloud-based DVR recording.

Stream on your TV, phone, tablet and other devices.

Hulu + Live TV/ESPN+ bundle: Watch the Belmont Stakes live

You can watch today's race with the Hulu + Live TV/ESPN+ bundle. The bundle features 95 channels, including FS1, ABC, TNT, local network affiliates and ESPN. It also includes the ESPN+ streaming service. Unlimited DVR storage is also included. Watch today's game, the 2024 NBA playoffs, MLB this season and network-aired NFL games next season with Hulu + Live TV/ESPN+ bundle.

Hulu + Live TV comes bundled with ESPN+ and Disney+. It's priced at $77 per month after a three-day free trial.

Watch today's race live with a digital HDTV antenna

Amazon

You can also watch today's race on TV with an affordable indoor antenna, which pulls in local over-the-air HDTV channels such as CBS, NBC, ABC, Fox, PBS, Univision and more. Here's the kicker: There's no monthly charge.

For anyone living in a partially blocked-off area (those near mountains or first-floor apartments), a digital TV antenna may not pick up a good signal -- or any signal at all. But for many homes, a digital TV antenna provides a seriously inexpensive way to watch the Belmont Stakes without paying a cable company. Indoor TV antennas can also provide some much-needed TV backup if a storm knocks out your cable.

This amplified digital antenna with a 50-mile range can receive hundreds of HDTV channels, including ABC, CBS, NBC, PBS, Fox and Univision and can filter out cellular and FM signals. It delivers a high-quality picture in 1080p HDTV and top-tier sound.

Where is the Belmont Stakes held?

While the Belmont Stakes is typically run at Belmont Park in Elmont, NY, it will instead be held at the Saratoga Racecourse in Saratoga Springs, NY due to ongoing construction at Belmont Park.

Which horses are competing in the 2024 Belmont Stakes?

Below is a list of the horses scheduled to compete at the 2024 Belmont Stakes.