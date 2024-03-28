How to watch MLB Opening Day today: Baseball livestream options, game starting times, more

CBS Essentials is created independently of the CBS News editorial staff. We may receive commissions from some links to products on this page. Promotions are subject to availability and retailer terms.

Mookie Betts #50 of the Los Angeles Dodgers fields the ball during a spring training exhibition against the Los Angeles Angels at the Peoria Sports Complex on February 24, 2024 in Tempe, Arizona. Steph Chambers/Getty Images

After a dramatic spring training, MLB Opening Day is finally here. For the second season in a row, all 30 MLB teams will play on Opening Day.

Not all Opening Day games will be broadcast nationally this year, so knowing how and when to watch your favorite team play requires some sleuthing. While you focus on getting game day ready, we're spilling the details on all things MLB Opening Day, including how to watch every out-of-market game.

When is Opening Day 2024?

Opening Day of the 2024 MLB season is on Thursday, March 28, 2024.

What teams are playing on Opening Day 2024?

For the second year straight, all 30 teams will play on Opening Day. The first game on the Opening Day schedule is the New York Mets vs. Milwaukee Brewers game at 1:10 p.m. ET (10:10 a.m. PT).

How to watch MLB Opening Day with cable

The only thing trickier than anticipating a Spencer Strider fastball is trying to figure out how to watch your favorite MLB team play on Opening Day -- especially if you don't live in that team's local TV market. Each MLB team has a local TV affiliate that broadcasts that team's game live on cable. If you don't live in that team's broadcast area, you'll need to stream the games.

ESPN will broadcast the Texas Rangers vs. Chicago Cubs Opening Day game at 7:35 p.m. ET (4:35 p.m. PT).

All MLB Opening Day games will stream live on MLB.TV. *

MLB Network will broadcast the St. Louis Cardinals vs. Los Angeles Dodgers game or the Toronto Blue Jays vs. Tampa Bay Rays game at 04:00 PM ET (1:00 p.m. PT). *

MLB Network will also broadcast the Boston Red Sox vs. Seattle Mariners game or the Colorado Rockies vs. Arizona Diamondbacks game at 10:30 PM ET (7:30 p.m. PT). *



*In-market games and nationally televised games are subject to blackout restrictions on MLB.TV

How to watch MLB Opening Day without cable

While many cable packages include ESPN and MLB Network, you won't be able to watch many Opening Day games without a subscription to MLB.TV, which streams most out-of-market MLB games this season and all Opening Day games. (Streaming options will require an internet provider.)

You can watch all network-aired Opening Day games, plus those not broadcast on ESPN or MLB Network with a subscription to Fubo. Fubo is a sports-centric streaming service that offers access to every Opening Day game via MLB Network, ESPN and MLB.TV, which is now offered as an add-on on Fubo.

Fubo packages also include CBS, Fox Sunday NFC games via "NFL on Fox", NBC (Sunday Night Football), ESPN (Monday Night Football), NFL Network and more, so you'll be able to watch more than just today's game, all without a cable subscription. Another great reason to love Fubo is its lookback feature, which lets you watch sporting events up to 72 hours after they air live.

To watch MLB Opening Day without cable, start a three-day free trial of Fubo. You can begin watching immediately on your TV, phone, tablet or computer. In addition to Major League Baseball, Fubo offers NFL, NBA, NHL, MLS, NCAA college basketball and international soccer games. Fubo's Pro Tier is priced at $80 per month after your free seven-day trial, but right now the platform is offering $20 off your first month. You can add MLB.TV to your subscription for $24.99 per month.

Top features of Fubo Pro Tier:

There are no contracts with Fubo -- you can cancel at any time.

The Pro tier includes 199 channels, including MLB Network.

Fubo includes all the channels you'll need to watch college and pro football, including CBS (not available through Sling TV).

All tiers come with 1,000 hours of cloud-based DVR recording.

Stream on your TV, phone, and other devices.

Local games will be blacked out on MLB.TV, but you can still watch them on Fubo through your local TV affiliate coverage.

If you don't have cable TV that includes ESPN and MLB Network, one of the most cost-effective ways to stream live baseball this year is through a subscription to Sling TV. The streamer offers access to the nationally aired MLB, NFL and NBA games, plus NFL Network, local NBC, Fox and ABC affiliates (where available) and ESPN with its Orange + Blue Tier plan. Also worth noting: Sling TV comes with 50 hours of cloud-based DVR recording space included, perfect for recording all the season's top NFL matchups. To access MLB Network, subscribe to Sling TV and add the Sports Extra add-on.

The Orange + Blue Tier plan normally costs $60 per month, but the streamer is currently offering a 50% off promotion for your first month, so you'll pay just $30. You can add MLB Network via the Sports Extra add-on for $11-$15 per month depending on the tier you choose. Learn more by tapping the button below.

Top features of Sling TV Orange + Blue tier:

There are 46 channels to watch, including local NBC, Fox and ABC affiliates (where available).

You get access to most MLB Opening Day games and nationally broadcast games at the lowest price.

All subscription tiers include 50 hours of cloud-based DVR storage.

Catch the Atlanta Braves vs. Philadelphia Phillies Opening Day game at 3:05 p.m. ET (12:05 p.m. ET), plus many regular season MLB games on the ESPN+ subscription streaming service. ESPN+ offers exclusive live events, original studio shows and top-tier series that aren't accessible on the ESPN networks. ESPN+ subscribers may also purchase UFC PPV events and access the platform's vast archive of on-demand content, including the entire 30 For 30 catalog, game replays and select ESPN films.

It is important to note that ESPN+ does not include access to the ESPN network. It is a separate sports-centric service, with separate sports programming. A subscription to ESPN+ starts at $10 per month.

Here's a sampling of what's available on ESPN+:

Get access to top-tier tennis including the Australian Open and Wimbledon, plus the PGA Tour and the Masters.



Get exclusive fantasy sports tools and content from some of the sports world's most respected voices.

College sports

If you have a subscription to ESPN+ and want to catch every MLB Opening Day game, you can add MLB.TV to your ESPN+ subscription. MLB.TV will broadcast every Opening Day game this year, giving you the most access to the most games.

MLB.TV through ESPN+ is $35 per month. You can cancel anytime. You must be an ESPN+ subscriber to add MLB.TV.

Amazon Prime Video subscribers can add MLB.TV to their Prime membership and stream Opening Day games, and every out-of-market MLB game of the regular season, with the Prime Video MLB.TV add-on. The MLB.TV add-on features out-of-market teams only during the regular season. Note: Nationally televised games will not be broadcast on MLB.TV.

To subscribe to MLB.TV through Prime Video, tap the button below to add MLB.TV to your Prime subscription. You'll pay $30 per month after your seven-day free trial ends.

You can watch network-aired MLB Opening Day games and nationally televised MLB games during the regular season, plus the NFL, including NFL Network, with Hulu + Live TV. The bundle features access to 90 channels and unlimited DVR storage is also included. Watch every sports game on every network with Hulu + Live TV, plus catch live MLB regular season games, exclusive live regular season games, popular studio shows (including NFL Total Access and the Emmy-nominated show Good Morning Football) and lots more.

Note: MLB Network is not included in a Hulu + Live TV subscription. Hulu + Live TV comes bundled with ESPN+ and Disney+, giving you access to more MLB games, for $77 per month.

Opening Day 2024 schedule

All 30 MLB teams will play on Opening Day. Below is a list of Thursday's game times and matchups. All games will be broadcast on MLB. TV (local games and nationally televised games will be blacked out on MLB.TV).